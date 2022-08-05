ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Report: Manchester United And Erik Ten Hag's Stance On Aaron Wan-Bissaka Revealed

By Rhys James
United Transfer Room
United Transfer Room
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gxTLH_0h6LTDYk00

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag's stance on Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been revealed, according to a report.

Manchester United and Erik Ten Hag's stance on Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been revealed, according to a report.

The right-back was signed for the club in 2019, under former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Despite starting well, he has failed to truly develop into a top player in a red shirt and there are still problems in his game that fans have voiced their opinions on - such as his attacking contributions.

Even defensively, his 1v1 ability has not seemed as impressive as it did when he first came to the club, and these things may be part of the reason why he has found himself out of the team since the arrival of interim boss Ralf Rangnick last season.

A change of scenery could be a good idea for the 24-year-old, and that is what could end up happening according to Sky Sports . Reporter Dharmesh Sheth has confirmed on Twitter (Above) that the Englishman's old club Crystal Palace, among others, are interested in taking him on loan.

Allegedly, senior figures at Old Trafford are "Open minded" about the defender's future and are happy whether he stays at the club or if he leaves. However, the club is also said to be mindful of what is best for Wan-Bissaka - which assumedly would be to search for game-time elsewhere.

Read More Manchester United Coverage:

Follow The Utd Transfer Room: Twitter | Facebook & Instagram Coming Soon

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Erik Ten Hag
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
BBC

Everton 0-1 Chelsea: What Lampard said

Everton manager Frank Lampard, speaking to BBC Match of the Day: “I thought we played well against a tough opponent. I thought the penalty was the only difference between the teams. One tiny lack of focus and they got their goal. I felt a draw would be a fair result.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chelsea#Sky Sports#Old Trafford#Wan Bissaka
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
AFC Ajax
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
United Transfer Room

United Transfer Room

New York, NY
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
344K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Manchester United

 https://www.si.com/soccer/manchesterunited

Comments / 0

Community Policy