China halts military, climate talks with US in retaliation for Pelosi visit

Nancy Pelosi slammed over so-called 'connection' with China: 'We are truly led by imbeciles'
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is being slammed on social media for comments she made about her "connection" with China that she spoke about during a press conference on Thursday. Pelosi said that she has always had a special connection with China because of a childhood memory. "When I was a...
Brian Kilmeade on China: US, free world in trouble until US decides that 'patriotism matters more than profit'
Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said the United States and free world are in trouble until "we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit" in Saturday's opening monologue of "One Nation." BRIAN KILMEADE: Until we decide as a country that patriotism matters more than profit, our nation...
The 'cynical reason' that Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan: China expert
Hudson Institute director for Chinese strategy Michael Pillsbury revealed the "cynical reason" that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan on "Life, Liberty & Levin." "Republicans had been capturing the national sentiment on China as a threat," he told host Mark Levin. "You get polls coming back — 70%, 80% of the public thinks that. And Democrats were positioned poorly. They seemed to be helping China, apologizing for China. Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump — these were champions [who] do something about China. I think Nancy Pelosi and her team recognize this."
Netanyahu warns against Iran, says jihadists' actual target in Gaza fighting is US: 'They're not aiming at us'
Fox News
Raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home by Biden's politicized FBI means US now a third world country
The woke, socialist Left will stop at nothing to destroy our nation, but after gathering with thousands of patriots at CPAC in Dallas this past weekend, I’m confident that freedom will prevail, and we will save America. It’s certainly hard to be optimistic when the challenges we face are...
FBI searches Trump's Florida home as part of presidential records probe
PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug 8 (Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump said FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate on Monday and broke into his safe in what his son acknowledged was part of an investigation into Trump's removal of official presidential records from the White House to his Florida resort.
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Tulsi Gabbard blasts Kamala Harris' 'hypocrisy' for Brittney Griner response after marijuana lockups as AG
Former Democratic congresswoman and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard slammed Vice President Kamala Harris' record on marijuana prosecution after Harris condemned Russia's imprisonment of WNBA star Brittney Griner on a cannabis charge. "Another note of hypocrisy coming from Kamala Harris and this administration is you mentioned during her illustrious record as...
Trump pledges to campaign against Manchin in West Virginia because of spending bill deal
Former President Donald Trump on Friday pledged to campaign in West Virginia against Sen. Joe Manchin because of the Democrat's $739 billion tax hike and climate change deal. Trump said that Manchin and Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who are both up for reelection in 2024, would pay a heavy political price for agreeing to back the deal after previously withholding their support.
Lara Trump on Mar-a-Lago raid: They detest Donald Trump because he doesn't play their game
Lara Trump blasted the FBI’s raid on former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." LARA TRUMP: I have spoken to my father-in-law and I got to tell you, you know, he's as shocked as anybody, I think. For someone and anyone, quite frankly, who loves this country and believes in America, this should shake you to your core, what has happened today. This is a very clear demarcation in the history of America. Never before, as many of your guests have already talked about, Will, have we seen something like this happen where an unannounced raid by the FBI is conducted on a former president of the United States.
Trump rally attendees weigh in on who they want on the 2024 presidential ticket
WAUKESHA, Wis. – Americans at a Trump rally on Friday shared who they hoped to see on the presidential ticket in 2024. "I would like [former President] Trump to have another rematch against Sleepy Joe," rally-goer, Junepit, told Fox News. Junepit was attending a campaign rally Trump held Friday...
Democrats want to squeeze every dollar out of Americans’ pockets for their ‘wasteful’ spending: Rep. Donalds
During an interview on "Fox & Friends Weekend," Sunday, Florida Republican Congressman Byron Donalds provided insight on the impending results of Democrats' proposed spending bill as the ‘vote-a-rama’ continues, arguing that the passage of the "Inflation Reduction Act" would be an "absolute tragedy" for Americans. REP. BYRON DONALDS:...
FBI executes search warrant at Trump's Mar-a-Lago in document investigation
The FBI executed a search warrant Monday at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, as part of an investigation into the handling of presidential documents, including classified documents, that may have been brought there, three people familiar with the situation told CNN.
Sens. Sanders, Warren set to give billionaires free pass after years of knocking tax loopholes for wealthy
Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, an independent, and Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who have a history of knocking financial "loopholes" used by wealthy individuals and corporations, are set to vote on the Inflation Reduction Act after the measure's carried interest tax provision that targeted billionaires was removed. The social spending...
Trump says Mar-a-Lago home in Florida 'under siege' by FBI agents
Former President Trump on Monday said that his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was "under siege" by a "large group" of FBI agents conducting a search warrant. "Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate," Trump said. "It is prosecutorial misconduct, the weaponization of the Justice System, and an attack by Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024, especially based on recent polls, and who will likewise do anything to stop Republicans and Conservatives in the upcoming Midterm Elections."
GOP slams 'weaponization' of DOJ after Trump's Mar-a-Lago raided by FBI; Dems call it 'accountability'
After former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida was raided by FBI agents, Republicans are slamming the Biden administration and accusing the Department of Justice of "political weaponization," while Democrats are lauding the agency for holding Trump accountable for "wrongdoing." "The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization...
Papua New Guinea's new parliament returns Marape as prime minister
SYDNEY, Aug 9 (Reuters) - James Marape was sworn in as the prime minister of Papua New Guinea on Tuesday after lawmakers in the new parliament returned him unopposed to the post.
Western tech continues to flow into Russia despite sanctions: Report
Russia has continued to receive computer parts from American tech companies despite Western sanctions, helping fuel their military's equipment in the country's war with Ukraine. "It’s quite simple… Without those U.S. chips, Russian missiles and most Russian weapons would not work,"a senior Ukrainian official told Reuters, which reviewed several cases...
CBS News deletes tweet claiming only 'like 30%' of US military aid for Ukraine ever reaches the front lines
CBS News announced changes to its upcoming Ukrainian documentary after deleting a tweet suggesting that only 30% of U.S. aid has been reaching the front lines of the war against Russia. On Friday, the news organization originally tweeted a promotion for its documentary "Arming Ukraine" which reportedly tracked the billions...
Israel: Troops kill 2 Palestinian gunmen in West Bank clash
Israeli troops killed two Palestinian gunmen in a shootout Tuesday during an arrest operation in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank, police said. Palestinian health officials said one person was killed and at least 40 people wounded in the gun battle, a day after a cease-fire ended three days of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad militant group in the Gaza Strip. Israeli police said forces encircled the home of Ibrahim al-Nabulsi, who they say was wanted for a string of shootings in the West Bank earlier this year. They said al-Nabulsi and another...
