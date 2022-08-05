E-Bike Battery Explosion Kills 2 in New York Apartment Blaze

Read on gearjunkie.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Driver Responsible For Catastrophic Los Angeles Car Crash That Killed Six People Has Been Identified
A day after a speeding vehicle dramatically plowed through a crowded intersection in Los Angeles’ Windsor Hills neighborhood, igniting a crash that instantly killed six people, the driver of the speeding vehicle has been identified. According to KABC, the driver was 37-year-old Nicole Lorraine Linton. Linton survived the crash,...
Wife drowned after jumping into holiday home swimming pool to save millionaire husband who had fatal heart attack
A WIFE drowned trying to save her husband after he had a heart attack in the swimming pool of their holiday home, it was reported. Diana Shamash, 80, leapt into the water fully clothed to try to help her 82-year-old property tycoon husband David at the couple's holiday home in the south of France.
PICTURED: Woman who had her house destroyed by Anne Heche when actress 'drunkenly drove her Mini Cooper into building at 90mph' - as she raises nearly $45,000 in a single day
A Los Angeles woman lost an 'entire lifetime of possessions' after actress Anne Heche plowed into her car into her home causing a fire that nearly claimed both women's lives. A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Lynne Mishele has raised close to $45,000 in a single day. According to that page, Mishele, who is referred to as a 'kind and generous person,' 'very narrowly escaped physical harm' following the crash.
McDonald’s worker dies after being shot in the neck by customer in dispute over cold fries
A worker who was shot at a McDonald’s restaurant in Brooklyn during a dispute over cold fries has died. Twenty-three-year-old Matthew Webb was shot in the neck by an angry customer outside the Bedford-Stuyvesant restaurant where he was an employee. Authorities confirmed on Friday that Mr Webb has been taken off life support, The New York Post reported. Mr Webb, a resident of Queens, was allegedly shot by Michael Morgan, 20, on Monday after Mr Morgan’s mother was served cold fries, police said. Footage obtained by police shows Mr Morgan engaging in a physical attack with Mr Webb, before...
If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately
If you find money on your windshield, your car may be a target for thieves. Click here to see how to respond to this situation! The post If You See Money on Your Windshield, Call Police Immediately appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Chilling details emerge after dad and three children under seven found dead in car by jogger
THREE children and their father have been found dead in a car from an apparent murder-suicide in Oklahoma, police said. A jogger tragically discovered the bodies near Northwest 111th Street and Treemont Lane in Oklahoma City on Saturday. Cops first responded to a wellness check call at around 4.30am, prompting...
'Street Outlaws' Star Ryan Fellows Dies in Crash While Filming Discovery Show
Ryan Fellows, a star on Discovery's hit series Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, has died. Fellows was killed in a car accident during filming of the popular racing series in Nevada on Sunday, Aug. 7. His death was confirmed to TMZ by Discovery, who shared in a statement, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss." Fellows was 41.
The clash of the neighbours: Man, 59, sparks fury after he installed 'awful' blockade on road to stop parents parking on street
A man who put an 'awful' blockade on the road in front of his house is now scheming new ways to deter people from parking on the street after his elaborate homemade measures were removed. Derek Woodacer has been battling with parents doing the school run at St John's Primary...
