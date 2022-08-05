Increased fire activity possible Friday for Cow Canyon Fire southwest of Ellensburg

Read on www.ifiberone.com
Evacuations lowered for Cow Canyon Fire near Ellensburg
ELLENSBURG — Evacuation levels were reduced on Sunday in both Yakima and Kittitas counties as fire crews make progress on the Cow Canyon Fire. All Level 3 and 2 evacuations were reduced to Level 1 Sunday afternoon. Level 3 evacuations had been in place since the fire started Aug. 3 about 12 miles southwest of Ellensburg.
Containment climbs to 75% on Vantage Highway Fire
VANTAGE — Containment on the Vantage Highway Fire has climbed to 75 percent as hotter and drier weather returns this week. After more accurate mapping was completed Sunday, the fire is now estimated at about 30,635 acres, according to incident command. Fire crews on Sunday patrolled around the fire...
Firefighters Deal With Two East Wenatchee Fires Sunday
Firefighters in East Wenatchee dealt with a couple of small fires Sunday morning. A squirrel triggered a power pole fire that spread over a 20-by-30-foot section of land in the 2100 block of Cascade. Fire District spokesperson Kay McKellar says there were reports of a bang sound when the fire...
Redmond man drowns in Wenatchee River
WENATCHEE, Wash. - A 25-year-old Redmond man drowned in the Wenatchee River on Sunday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say the ma was kayaking near the Leavenworth KOA and was not wearing a life jacket. Witnesses saw the man go underwater, but he did not surface. Several...
Yakima Herald Republic
More containment of Cow Canyon and Vantage wildfires as firefighters prepare for higher temps and drier conditions
Containment of the Cow Canyon Fire climbed to 20% Sunday morning as firefighters continue to keep a close eye on weather conditions for Monday and Tuesday. A heat advisory is in effect for the Yakima and Kittitas valleys, among several other areas, from noon Monday to 11 p.m. Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service in Pendleton, Ore. Temperatures of up to 106 degrees are expected, the weather service said.
Cross-state travel impacted by I-90 construction
NORTH BEND, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Transportation is ramping up several construction projects from North Bend to Ellensburg. WSDOT will be working at several locations, affecting an 80-mile stretch of Interstate 90. Between North Bend and Snoqualmie Pass, there will be lane closures in both directions...
Man drowns while kayaking on Wenatchee River near Leavenworth
LEAVENWORTH — A 25-year-old man drowned on Sunday in the Wenatchee River while kayaking near Leavenworth. The Redmond, Wash. resident was kayaking, reportedly without a life jacket, near the Leavenworth KOA when he was seen going underwater and had not resurfaced, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.
UPDATE: Vantage Highway Fire Has Burned Over 60 Miles
The Vantage Highway Fire is currently at 30,021 acres with an estimated 45% containment. As of August 5, both the Cow Canyon fire and the Vantage Highway Fire are under the management of a Type 2 incident management team. Northwest Incident Management Team 12 Public Information Officer Heather Appelhof said...
FOX 11 and 41
Latest: Cow Canyon Fire Now A Type 2 Team Blaze
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Cow Canyon Fire has transitioned from a Type 3 to a Type 2 team fire. This means fire crews can seek help from a larger area of the pacific northwest, rather than just Washington state. As a Type 2 team fire incident command has also combined...
Evacuation orders remain while Cow Canyon Fire continues burning
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — As the Cow Canyon Fire continues burning, evacuation notices remain in place Friday for several areas in both Yakima and Kittias counties in Washington state. In Yakima County, a Level 3 “Go Now” evacuation order is in effect for Malloy Road, north to the Kittitas County line. A Level 2 “GET […]
Traps, quarantine among efforts to slow Japanese beetles in Yakima Valley
State officials made one thing clear about the Yakima Valley’s growing Japanese beetle problem during meetings this week: Battling the invasive pest will be a marathon, not a sprint. Washington State Department of Agriculture officials hosted a virtual open house Thursday evening and reviewed the escalation of the Japanese...
Yakima Co. investigators struggle with violent weekend that left 4 dead, 5 injured
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. — Investigators are struggling to keep up with the caseload after a series of violent crimes across Yakima County over the weekend left four people dead and at least five people injured. “We lose a lot of sleep over this because we’re trying to solve this...
'It's putrid.' Yakima County neighbors raise air, groundwater concerns about nearby landfill
Up on a hilltop in Yakima County, Carole Degrave used to spend hours outside, watching wildlife, eating an apple, and enjoying the calm. In her backyard, wind chimes blow softly in the breeze. A 30-year-old apricot tree shades the center of her yard. However, since 2019, her outdoor sanctuary has...
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties, Moses Lake Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-08 21:04:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-09 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Lower Garfield and Asotin Counties; Moses Lake Area; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures in the 94 to 102F range with night time low temperatures in the mid 60s to mid 70s. * WHERE...Quincy, Winchester, Brewster, Waterville, Culdesac, Nespelem, Ephrata, Wenatchee, Pomeroy, Othello, Okanogan, Mansfield, Peck, Moses Lake, Bridgeport, Omak, Clarkston Heights, Lapwai, Malott, Cashmere, Lewiston, Entiat, Clarkston, Gifford, Nighthawk, Monse, Palisades, Oroville, and Chelan. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Excessive heat will significantly increase the potential or heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Residents without air conditioners will experience a build up of heat within their homes.
East Wenatchee Finally Moving Ahead with Improvement Project
After a long wait, the City of East Wenatchee will soon begin construction on an infrastructural improvement project. The city’s Public Works Manager, Garren Melton, says visioning for the project was first done nearly a decade ago. “This is a project that’s been in the works for many years,”...
There's a new player in the crowded downtown Yakima banking arena
As the calendar flipped from July to August, another chapter in Yakima’s downtown banking story began — with the return of a former Yakima banking executive. Idaho Falls-based Bank of Idaho completed its acquisition of five HomeStreet Bank locations July 29, including the 424 E. Yakima Ave. downtown branch.
Shooting suspect killed by Yakima County Sheriff deputies
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A suspect in a weekend shooting in the Yakima area was shot and killed by police. The Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting they say happened around 1:25 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, near the 3900 block of Gilbert Rd. The agency says Sunnyside police officers responded to shots fired at a gathering at...
Investigators looking for two suspects in Moxee homicide
MOXEE, Wash. — A person was found dead in Moxee Saturday morning, Aug. 6. At 7:43 a.m. 911 dispatchers received a call about a gunshot victim at 8505 Beauchese Road. Officers located the victim deceased in an apartment. According to the Moxee Police Department, two suspects have been identified...
Endangered Leopard Frogs Released in Grant County
Hundreds of leopard frogs will be released at the Columbia National Wildlife Refuge on August 16. The Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) started the reintroduction project back in 2019, to help strengthen the endangered leopard frog population. WDFW transferred the frogs from the Oregon Zoo and released their first...
Moxee murder suspects identified, deemed “armed and dangerous” by police
UPDATE at 4:15 p.m. on Aug. 8: Police officers in Moxee have released the identities of a homicide victim and two suspects who have active warrants for their arrest for first-degree murder. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, the victim of an Aug. 6 homicide has...
