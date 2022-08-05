ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fast Casual

The Habit opening drive-thru in California

The Habit Burger Grill, a California-based restaurant company owned by Yum Brands, is opening a drive-thru location this week in Merced, California, at 3680 G St. The restaurant will offer dine-in, takeout and drive-thru ordering as well as curbside pick-up and delivery via The Habit mobile app and online at order.habitburger.com. Guests may also order via self-serve kiosks and choose delivery through DoorDash, Postmates and Uber Eats.
MERCED, CA
Fresno, CA
Lifestyle
Local
California Lifestyle
Fresno, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Fresno, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Save the Tower Theater committee gathered in the Tower District

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – Members of the Save the Tower Theater committee gathered at the Sequoia Brewing Company on the afternoon of Aug. 7 following their final cleanup of protest memorabilia from the building next door. The group had been using the empty Chicken Pie Shop building on...
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Where is the real center of California?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Search the center point of California online and you will likely be directed to a plaque outside of North Fork. The Madera County community famously advertises itself as the center point of the Golden State on its entrance sign (just below the name itself). A little bit more digging and you […]
yourcentralvalley.com

The Jurassic Empire comes to the Fresno Fairgrounds

Jurassic Empire is coming to the Fresno Fairgrounds this weekend, Aug. 6 and 7. Abe Issa, the event organizer, said this is the biggest and most realistic dinosaur exhibit in California. He stopped by the show to give us all the details and quiz us with some dino trivia. Jurassic...
FRESNO, CA
#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Travel Naturalviews#Travel Guide#Japanese Garden#Volunteers#Oasis#Shinzen Friendship Garden#The Japanese Black Pine
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Truck Accident Fatality on I-5 and Nees Avenue in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal truck crash on I-5 and Nees Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, August 4, 2022. The big rig collision took place on northbound Interstate 5 near the Nees Avenue off-ramp, according to CHP traffic officers. Details on the Fatal Truck Crash on I-5...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Clovis business destroyed by fire

CLOVIS, Calif. ( ) – Fire crews in Clovis battled a commercial fire at Burnett’s auto repair Monday morning. Clovis Fire said they responded to a commercial building fire near Barstow and Cole avenues. When crews arrived they said the building was fully involved. With the help of...
CLOVIS, CA
GV Wire

Fresno Wakes Up to Rain. How Will It Affect Weekend Temperatures?

No, you are not having a fever dream brought on by the summer’s extreme heat. It really is raining in Fresno this morning. Monsoonal moisture from the Gulf of California brought rain across the Valley and Sierra starting Thursday night and continuing into Friday morning. The rains are forecast to taper off by midday Friday, said J.T. Kalb, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Friday’s rain broke a Central Valley record

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story incorrectly stated when the last rainfall had taken place. This error has been corrected. FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A rainy start to the day on Friday made for a break from the recent triple-digit temperatures the Central Valley has been experiencing. “It’s very rare to get this moisture […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

An unusually humid start to the weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – Did you notice how muggy it was on Friday? This was thanks to the Four Corners ridge of high pressure steering the monsoon moisture our way. The monsoon moisture has also been providing the Sierra with showers and storms all week long, even bringing flash flooding concerns to some areas. Even the Central Valley had a few Friday morning showers.
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Reedley’s Native People Being Recognized

The simultaneous, yet conflicting, demoralization and romanticism of the Native Peoples of the Americas throughout modern American history is a fascinating and sad phenomenon. They were often portrayed as savages, attacking the pioneers heading west to claim their virgin land under Manifest Destiny. Yet, many amateur genealogists lay claim to Native American inheritance. The divergence of the historical truths of the nature of the American Native Peoples and their treatment throughout recent history continues today. But some are trying to restore some justice.
REEDLEY, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 dead after vehicle runs stop sign in Fresno County, CHP says

MENDOTA, Calif. ( ) – The Fresno County coroner has identified the person killed in a crash around midnight Sunday night. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of California and San Diego avenues near Mendota, according to California Highway Patrol officers. The coroner identified the victim as Marquis...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA

