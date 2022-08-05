Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say

A man was stabbed in his car last month in Franklin Township in Somerset County following an altercation at a local gas station, authorities announced Monday. Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 a.m. on July 23 after staff reported that a man was being treated there for two stab wounds, according to a joint statement from the department and the office.

SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ ・ 10 HOURS AGO