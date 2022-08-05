Hidden compartment filled with pills found under pharmacy worker’s car, cops say

Read on www.nj.com
MARKIS Y
3d ago
smh police officet notice a driver is nervous and he searches under the car??? i wud think they shud b lookin for a weapon INSIDE
Android Guru
3d ago
wasn't a secret the moment he told someone and that someone told someone else and that's all she wrote
Bryan Robinson
3d ago
When your loaded down like that you have to act like it's just another day in the donut factory
Wanted Long Island Man Captured After Trying To Collect Impounded Stolen Car: Bogota Police
A Long Island fugitive who went to Bogota police headquarters to pick up an impounded stolen car was promptly arrested, authorities said. Adam Ouattara, 23, of the Bronx was taken into custody following a brief struggle, Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said. Detective Michael Laferrera had found the 2020 BMW 530 parked...
NJ State Police: Three Arrested, 38 Kilos of Heroin and Fentanyl Seized
State troopers say three people have been arrested, a drug mill has been dismantled, and 38 kilograms of heroin and fentanyl were seized following a two-month-long investigation in North Jersey. Officials with the New Jersey State Police say this past May, detectives began investigating 38-year-old Richard Stroman, Jr., of North...
Ex-Paterson cop accused of beating handcuffed man pleads not guilty
A former Paterson police officer who was indicted last month on charges he beat a man in handcuffs and then lied about it on his report pleaded not guilty on Monday. Spencer Finch, 45, entered not guilty pleas to charges of official misconduct, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, tampering with public records, and perjury in arraignment held virtually before Superior Court Judge Joseph A. Portelli in Passaic County.
$5M in heroin, fentanyl seized from Bronx mill across from elementary school
Six men have been charged in connection with a large-scale heroin and fentanyl packaging mill in the Bronx, worth around $5 million, that officials said Monday was destined for distribution throughout New York City and in Massachusetts.
Monmouth Man Arrested For Murder
NEPTUNE – A Township man has been arrested and charged with murder after fatally stabbing a victim to death Sunday morning, officials said. Derrick Simms, 32, of Neptune, was charged with first-degree Murder, third-degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon (knife) and third-degree Hindering after killing a man during an altercation on August 7.
Complaint: Mom told investigators missing daughter was with relatives following 2019 slaying
Charging information has been released by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office against the mother and her boyfriend accused in the death of the mother's daughter nearly three years ago.
Alleged killer arrested after man found stabbed in front of home, prosecutor says
A man was fatally stabbed early Sunday morning in Neptune Township and his alleged killer has been arrested, the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office announced Monday. At 5:44 a.m., officers from the Neptune Township Police Department were called to Squirrel Road for a reported stabbing, the office said in a statement. When they arrived, they found a man, who was not identified Monday, unresponsive with a stab wound in a front yard. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
NJ police say car’s James Bond secret compartment found with drugs
It wasn’t an oil slick or smoke dispenser. The hubcaps didn’t slash tires, no twin-mounted machine guns. No bulletproof shield and no ejector seat. But a secret compartment that police say was built into a Bronx man’s vehicle was found in a traffic stop on the New Jersey Turnpike on Tuesday.
Cache of guns found in unlocked closet at Hudson Regional Hospital; marketing director arrested
The director of marketing at Hudson Regional Hospital in Secaucus was arrested Sunday on weapons charges weeks after police found a large cache of handguns and shotguns in a closet inside the facility, authorities said. Reuven Alonalayoff, 46, of Elmwood Park, was taken into custody at Newark’s Liberty International Airport...
Group of 8 steal $2.5K+ worth of electronics from LI Walmart, suspects sought
Eight people are wanted for stealing thousands of dollars in products from a Long Island Walmart and threatening a store employee with a stun gun, authorities said Saturday.
Police: 4 suspects involved in $2 million jewelry heist in the Bronx
The NYPD released video of a $2 million jewelry heist in broad daylight in the Bronx on Friday.
Two charged with beating man over sale of PlayStation 5
Two teens beat and robbed a man of a PlayStation 5 when they couldn’t agree on a sale price for the popular gaming system, authorities said. The incident occurred Friday at 7:20 p.m. outside the 34th Fourth Street Light Rail Station in Bayonne, police Capt. Eric Amato said. Nizere...
Driver Shot, Killed, Causing Rollover Crash In Newburgh, Police Say
Police are searching for witnesses after a Hudson Valley man was shot and killed while driving, causing a rollover crash. The incident began in Orange County in Newburgh around 1:30 a.m., Monday, Aug. 8 on Benkard Avenue. The shooting death was discovered while the city of Newburgh officers were responding...
Ezra Miller charged with felony burglary for alleged alcohol theft
Ezra Miller is facing more trouble — this time in Vermont, where the actor lives. The “Flash” actor, who grew up in Wyckoff, has been charged with felony burglary after allegedly stealing alcohol from a home in Vermont.
Driver chased down man, stabbed him after altercation at N.J. gas station, police say
A man was stabbed in his car last month in Franklin Township in Somerset County following an altercation at a local gas station, authorities announced Monday. Detectives from the Franklin Township Police Department and the Somerset County Prosecutor’s Office were called to a local hospital shortly after 12:30 a.m. on July 23 after staff reported that a man was being treated there for two stab wounds, according to a joint statement from the department and the office.
Pregnant Bronx mom was victim in cold case slaying
THE BRONX (PIX11) — Jasmine Porter was 36 years old and six months pregnant when she was strangled in her Bronx apartment on Feb. 5, 1996, sources said. Neighbors found her 5-year-old son wiping the blood off his mother’s face when they made the terrible discovery, according to law enforcement officials. “My nephew was left with […]
1 killed, 1 hurt in Jersey City shooting
An investigation is underway after one man was killed and another injured in a shooting in Jersey City on Sunday.
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In Hospital
Matthew Webb Vigil(Alecia Reid/CBS New York) Oftentimes, tragic events in this world are just so senseless. Easily one of the most senseless involves the shooting of a Mcdonald's worker. What was this worker shot for? According to witnesses, because of cold french fries.
NYPD officers leave in record-breaking exodus before full pensions set in: They're risking 'everything'
Over 1,000 New York City police officers have filed to leave the department in 2022, raising doubts about the city's ability to maintain a substantive police force and maintain safety and security. Former NYPD detective Jason Caputo and Blue Lives Matter NYC founder Joe Imperatrice weighed in on the law...
NBC New York
Dead Man Found on Brooklyn Sidewalk
Police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found on a Brooklyn sidewalk Monday, officials say. The man was discovered on the sidewalk by 19th Avenue and 86th Street around 7:30 a.m., officials said. It wasn't clear who found him or how he may have ended up...
