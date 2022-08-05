Read on www.yardbarker.com
Could Bengals QB Joe Burrow be out the entire preseason?
The Cincinnati Bengals haven't been shedding much light on when Joe Burrow will return to football activities after having his appendix removed. But according to the Heisman Trophy-winner's father, he could be sidelined longer than many previously thought. In an appearance on the "In The Trenches" podcast with Bengals radio...
Lions HC Dan Campbell issues warning to rest of NFL
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell has become known for his motivational and sometimes hilarious quotes, and he added to that growing list on Saturday. The Lions held their annual Fan Fest at Ford Field, an open practice inside Detroit’s home stadium for fans to attend. Campbell addressed the...
Richard Sherman makes surprise appearance at Seahawks training camp
Sherman’s presence, even if temporary, is still interesting. He was notably unhappy with how his tenure with the team ended. He had also offered some criticism of Carroll on his way out the door. The former All-Pro cornerback is a member of the media now, so he’ll probably be...
Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about
The Chicago Bears have a secret weapon no one is talking about. With camp being dominated by the stories of Roquan Smith’s contract and what is going on with Teven Jenkins, some things have slid under the radar. One of those being sixth round pick Trestan Ebner, and he is electrifying.
Oklahoma coach Cale Gundy resigns, issues lengthy apology
Cale Gundy's run as the longest-tenured coach in Big 12 football came to an end this week as the longtime Oklahoma Sooners coach resigned over the weekend in the midst of controversy. Gundy, 50, posted a lengthy statement on Twitter to explain the event that lead to his resignation. According...
Braves suffer several injuries in loss to the Mets
What could have been a monumental series for the Braves this weekend has quickly turned into disaster. They’ve lost three of the first four games against the Mets, falling 5.5 games back in the division with DeGrom on the mound for the finale. To make matters worse, the Braves also suffered several injuries during Saturday night’s game, beginning with their ace Max Fried, who took a hard tumble while attempting to make a play at the plate.
Three things to watch in Packers-49ers preseason opener
The Green Bay Packers will open the preseason against the San Francisco 49ers this Friday night. Fans got their first glimpse of the team during the team’s Family Night scrimmage last week. Not much can be taken from that practice, but, there still things to look forward to. Let’s take a look a three things that will be the most interesting to see come Friday night in Santa Clara, CA.
An anonymous NFL coach described Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert as, 'like a bigger Aaron Rodgers'
Justin Herbert's physical gifts have garnered him the label of looking like the, "prototypical" modern quarterback. The 6-foot-6, 236-pound third-year quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers has turned heads ever since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. But does he have the career trajectory of a legendary quarterback like Aaron Rodgers?
LB Kiko Alonso announces retirement days after signing with Saints
Alonso last appeared in an NFL game back in 2019, when he played 13 games for the Saints. He started the 2020 season on the PUP list before being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, who cut him just a few weeks later. Alonso was a second-round selection by the...
Chiefs 2022 53-Man Roster Prediction: Quarterbacks
Making an NFL team’s 53-man roster for the start of the season is incredibly challenging. Some spots are filled more for niche roles and experience, rather than just simply draft status or ability. Meanwhile, special teams can make certain position battles more intense, especially for the final depth pieces looking to make it. The Kansas City Chiefs are no different than other teams.
3 Bruins’ Early Trade Candidates in 2022-23
With the 2022-23 season still over a month away, there is still plenty of time to speculate about how the season will play out: who will improve from last season, who will regress, what teams will emerge as early favorites, and which ones will falter out of the gate. It’s also the perfect time to start to imagine what the next blockbuster trade will be. Even though August is traditionally the slowest month of the year for the NHL, there are certainly some big names still floating around.
2022 New York Giants win total: New coach probably not enough to turn things around
The New York Giants had another bad season last year. I almost wrote disappointing, but that would imply there was some level of expectations with the team and there really wasn't. For 2022, they have a new head coach in the form of former Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Brian Daboll....
Longtime Minnesota Twins Pitcher Released
Exactly seven years after making his major league debut with the Twins, Tyler Duffey was designated for assignment by the team on Aug. 5. On Monday, the right-hander was released, officially parting Duffey from the only big league club he has ever pitched for. The 31-year-old is now a free agent.
Pacman Jones brings former teammate Chris Henry's son to Bengals camp
It's funny how life works sometimes, isn't it? We develop friendships and bonds that seemingly go beyond the bounds of family. Similar circumstances bring people together and forge relationships that the elements themselves couldn't tear apart. Just ask former NFL star Adam "Pacman" Jones about that, who forged such a friendship with a former teammate who died too soon, Chris Henry.
Khalil Shakir might become a star for the Buffalo Bills
The Buffalo Bills drafted Khalil Shakir with the 148th pick in the 2022 draft. The Boise State wide receiver will be joining the favorite to win the Super Bowl. Shakir joins star wide receiver, Stefon Diggs, and playoff star, Gabriel Davis. Even with the talent at the receiver position, Shakir has the potential to become a star this season for the Bills.
Dave Roberts Roasts the Padres with One Short Sentence
In the eighth inning of the Dodgers 8-1 win over the Padres on Friday night, fans expected to see Freddie Freeman step up to the plate. Instead they were greeted with the 6' 2 left-handed pitcher (and batter) Tyler Anderson. The southpaw struck out swinging and it wasn't pretty. But...
MLB roundup: Jose Suarez, Angels blank A's 1-0
August 9 - Luis Rengifo hit the eighth pitch of the game for a home run and Jose Suarez won a pitchers' duel over fellow left-hander Cole Irvin as the visiting Los Angeles Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 in the opener of a three-game series Monday night.
The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna
I’ve held out on writing this article for as long as I possibly can, but this probably should have been said weeks ago. The Braves can’t keep starting Marcell Ozuna. For the entire season, the Big Bear has been the worst offensive player in the lineup, which is the last thing that should be expected out of a designated hitter. Ozuna has one job, and he’s been abysmal at it. On the season, he’s hitting just .215 with a .659 OPS. Ozuna is striking out in nearly a quarter of his at-bats and walking just 6% of the time. All of this has led to him accruing an appalling -1.1 WAR.
Kicker Justin Tucker, Ravens Agree to Extension
Kicker Justin Tucker and the Baltimore Ravens agreed to a contract extension on Monday, that will keep the most accurate kicker in NFL history in Baltimore through 2027. Tucker was set to become a free agent at the end of the 2022 season, but the four-year extension worth $24 million, $17.5 million guaranteed will keep Tucker in Baltimore until he is 38.
Braves top prospect suffers potentially significant injury
This past weekend was one of those Braves fans would like to completely forget, and the pain didn’t just end at the major-league level. The organization also suffered a critical injury to one of their top prospects, as Braden Shewmake was carted off the field after a nasty collision with Travis Demeritte.
