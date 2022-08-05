ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'

The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host

“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
Us Weekly

Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’

Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Throws in the Towel During Return to the Show

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of The View, had a very passionate discussion Wednesday when she returned to the table to talk hot topics. The subject was abortion rights. It was a big part of the political news Wednesday after people in Kansas voted not to add further restrictions to a woman’s right to an abortion during a Tuesday state election. Hasselbeck is a vocal, pro-life advocate and she often butted heads with the other women of The View during her 10-year stint as a co-host.
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
TheDailyBeast

Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash

Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Popculture

ABC News Reporter Reveals Pregnancy on 'Good Morning America'

ABC News reporter Maggie Rulli brought some breaking news of the personal variety to Good Morning America. Rulli shared that she and her husband, Morgan Blake, are expecting their first baby together. The report came directly from Disneyland Paris and the newly opened Marvel Avengers Campus, with George Stephanopoulos opening the door for the big reveal.
