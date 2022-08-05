Read on www.primetimer.com
Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'
The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
The View fans confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s ‘strange and insulting’ behavior toward co-hosts on live TV
THE View fans have confused by Whoopi Goldberg’s “strange” and “insulting” behavior during Wednesday’s live show. In recent months, viewers have been calling for the 66-year-old comedian to be fired due to her on-air antics. It all started about halfway through the broadcast when...
‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial
Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
‘The View’ Fans Up in Arms After Whoopi Goldberg Brings Back Unpopular Celebrity Guest
Fans of the hit TV talk show “The View” are reportedly threatening to boycott after long-time co-host Whoopi Goldberg welcomed back one of the “most unlikeable” celebrity guests on the show, radio host Charlemagne tha God. According to The Sun, the radio host was invited to...
Wanda Sykes Canceled Her Appearance On 'The View' After Learning Ex-Trump Aide Alyssa Farah Griffin Was Guest Hosting
Wanda Sykes was set to appear on The View last week before she canceled her appearance after learning Alyssa Farah Griffin would be guest hosting, Radar has confirmed. The 58-year-old actress and comedian was scheduled to appear on the popular daytime talk show on Friday. Article continues below advertisement. But...
MSNBC’s Tiffany Cross slams ABC for reportedly hiring Alyssa Farah Griffin to co-host ‘The View’
On MSNBC’s "The Cross Connection" Saturday morning, host Tiffany Cross blasted ABC over reports that the broadcast network was planning to hire former Trump administration official Alyssa Farah Griffin as a permanent co-host of "The View." Griffin has served as a frequent guest co-host for the popular daytime talk...
‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Gets Slammed on Social Media for Post With ‘The View’ Host
“Good Morning America” star Michael Strahan is reportedly in hot water with fans after sharing a controversial post featuring “The View” star Sara Haines. The Sun reports that earlier this week “The View” co-hosts faced backlash over their claims that Turning Point USA invited Neo-Nazis to the conservation organization’s conference in Florida earlier this month. On Thursday (July 28th), Whoopi Goldberg ended up apologizing for the comments after Turning Point USA had sent a cease and desist letter to ABC News. The organization demanded that Goldberg, as well as Joy Behar, apologize for their comments.
GMA announces major staff change with new ABC News weather producer paying tribute to fan favorite Ginger Zee
GINGER Zee was praised by meteorologist Dan Amarante as GMA announced a significant staff change this week. Dan revealed on Facebook that he had accepted a job with the ABC News team as a weather producer after Ginger guest co-hosted on ABC's "The View." "They have an awesome team of...
Tom Bergeron Says Hiring Alfonso Ribeiro as ‘DWTS’ Host Is 1 of the Show’s ‘Smartest Decisions’
Passing the ballroom baton! Tom Bergeron was quick to congratulate incoming Dancing With the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro ahead of the show’s 31st season. “Now, getting Conrad Green back as DWTS showrunner is only ONE of their smartest decisions. Here’s the other one 👏🏼,” Bergeron, 67, captioned an Instagram collage of throwback photos from when Ribeiro, 50, competed on the ABC series shortly after the casting switch was announced on Thursday, July 14. “Congratulations, buddy!”
Tom Hanks & ‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Have an Ongoing 30-Year Feud: Here’s Why
In 1989, Tom Hanks and Henry Winkler of Happy Days fame were working on a funny movie titled Turner & Hooch. It is pretty light-hearted in its fare. But the interactions between actor Hanks and director Winkler were not. This is quite interesting since both worked together on Winkler’s show.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg facing huge legal backlash after show is forced to issue on air apology
THE View's Whoopi Goldberg is facing a huge legal backlash after the talk show was forced to issue an on-air apology to a nonprofit group after making comparisons to neo-Nazis. Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk, 28, denounced The View hosts - consisting of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar,...
‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Throws in the Towel During Return to the Show
Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of The View, had a very passionate discussion Wednesday when she returned to the table to talk hot topics. The subject was abortion rights. It was a big part of the political news Wednesday after people in Kansas voted not to add further restrictions to a woman’s right to an abortion during a Tuesday state election. Hasselbeck is a vocal, pro-life advocate and she often butted heads with the other women of The View during her 10-year stint as a co-host.
‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How
After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Nicolle Wallace Is New Boss At MSNBC Post Rachel Maddow
Nicolle Wallace is such a ratings powerhouse at MSNBC that her name is at the top of the list of people to replace Rachel Maddow. “If Nicolle can score over a million viewers in the afternoon can you imagine what she would get in primetime?” a top MSNBC insider tells Radar.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
Today fans slam Savannah Guthrie for demanding guest ‘hurry up’ during awkward cooking segment on live TV
TODAY fans have slammed Savannah Guthrie for demanding show guest to hurry up during an awkward cooking segment on live TV. Today's Hoda Kotb, 57, has recently admitted she lives in constant fear of being fired because of her co-host Savannah, 50. The awkward moment occurred during the cooking segment...
‘TODAY Show’: Is Jenna Bush Hager Going to Be Replaced After Announcing Huge Career News?
Jenna Bush Hager has a new project in the works, meaning her future on the TODAY show could look different. Recently, Hager teased an update via her social media. On Tuesday, she posted an Instagram story that read: “Stay tuned for tomorrow’s BIG August #readwithjenna announcement. This is one you won’t want to miss!”
Trevor Noah Has Best Explanation Yet For What Just Happened To Alex Jones' Face
The "Daily Show" host spots "one of the funniest moments" of Jones' defamation trial.
What Whoopi Goldberg Said About Granddaughter Amara Being on 'Claim to Fame'
Whoopi Goldberg raised her concerns about granddaughter Amara Skye appearing on ABC's "Claim to Fame" before the ABC reality series began.
