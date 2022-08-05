ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

D.C. and 15 states sue to block Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill

By News Service of Florida
cltampa.com
 3 days ago
Diane Perdue
3d ago

How about the teachers teach our children ABC,Math,and other subjects the children need to get a job and survive the big world.

23
Wendy Free
3d ago

explain, to me why my kindergarten an first grade child has to learn about it. ABC 123 is all they need to no!

18
Bill Hastings
3d ago

not a don't say gay bill! READ IT it just mandates that a teacher cannot speak w children until 4th grade about sexual things n cannot hide it from parents.

3
Related
CBS Miami

Florida prosecutor Andrew Warren vows to fight DeSantis suspension

ST. PETERSBURG - A Florida prosecutor vowed Sunday to fight his suspension from office by Gov. Ron DeSantis over his promise not to enforce the state's 15-week abortion ban and support for gender transition treatments for minors. Andrew Warren, a Democrat suspended last week from his twice-elected post as state attorney in Hillsborough County, which includes Tampa, said in a Facebook video message and news release Sunday he plans a "vigorous defense" by his legal team but did not give specifics. "I'm not going down without a fight," Warren said on the video. "I refuse to let this man trample...
FLORIDA STATE
floridianpress.com

JUICE—Florida Politics' Juicy Read —8.8.2022 — 'Dark Money' Influences Florida Elections — Suspended State Attorney Fundraises off Firing— More...

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren is not trying to make the most out of a bad situation—he’s now raising cash from this suspension. The suspension Gov. Ron DeSantis levied on Warren must first go through the State Senate before it can be etched in stone, so, why not try to raise cash on it for a future run for office, if the firing gets overturned? READ MORE.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Commentary | Whose 'neglect of duty,' Gov. DeSantis?

When will we know when we have drifted from a democracy to rule by an autocrat?. If you haven’t been paying attention, last week’s action by Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend highly-regarded and twice-elected Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren for “neglect of duty” and “incompetence” should tell you that we are there.
FLORIDA STATE
Miami New Times

Trans Rights Supporters Speak Out After Florida Decision on Gender-Affirming Care

On Friday, August 5, the Florida Board of Medicine conducted a public hearing in Dania Beach on the state's proposal to ban gender-affirming therapy for minors. After a morning of protests by transgender rights advocates and hours of heated public comment, the meeting ended with the governor-appointed board voting nearly unanimously in favor of moving forward to create statewide rules to regulate gender-affirming care.
FLORIDA STATE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Gov. DeSantis appoints Jamaican-born judge to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday appointed Palm Beach County Judge Renatha Francis to the Florida Supreme Court. The Republican governor announced Francis’ appointment to the conservative-controlled Supreme Court at a news conference in West Palm Beach. Francis is scheduled to join the court on Sept. 1, replacing retiring Justice Alan Lawson.
Evie M.

Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?

The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, FloridaJosh Hallett on Flickr.com Attribution 2.0 Generic (CC BY 2.0) Ever since moving to Florida a little less than a year ago, one thing I've realized more than anything is that this is a state of "oldest." The oldest lighthouse, the oldest school, and the oldest government building. Even the oldest bar. And that bar would be none other than The Palace Saloon in Fernandina Beach, Florida.
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
floridianpress.com

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren Fundraises off of his Suspension

Former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren is campaigning for his job back and asking for donations. In a video released Sunday morning, Warren, who was recently suspended from his position by Gov. Ron DeSantis, stated, “Ron DeSantis is trying to overthrow democracy in Florida,” adding that the action DeSantis took against him “violates the most fundamental basis of our democracy.”
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Toby Hazlewood

Governor DeSantis Suspends ‘Woke’ Democratic State Attorney for Allegedly Not Enforcing State Laws

Gov. DeSantis on August 4Twitter of GovRonDeSantis. On August 4, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida launched a PR offensive on Twitter while using his executive powers as governor to suspend State Attorney Andrew Warren - a Democrat - from office for allegedly neglecting to enforce certain laws. In the interim period the governor has appointed Susan Lopez - a fellow-Republican - to act in Warren's place.
FLORIDA STATE

