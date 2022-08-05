Bodycam video: Akron officer shoots suspect after deadly bar shooting

Warning: The video above may be disturbing to viewers.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department released new body camera video Thursday showing an officer-involved shooting after a bar fight that turned deadly last week .

Officers responded to the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street at around 3 a.m. on July 29 after a 21-year-old woman was shot during a fight in the bathroom. That woman later died from her injuries.

Police say a witness flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of a female suspect. They chased the suspect on foot to a nearby motorcycle dealership where an officer shot the suspect in the leg and stomach.

A handgun, which police believe belonged to the suspect, was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and survived the incident. The suspect, who has yet to be charged or identified, remains hospitalized.

The situation is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The officer involved has been on the force for two years. He’s on paid administrative leave, which is standard. He was not hurt.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.