ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Bodycam video: Akron officer shoots suspect after deadly bar shooting

By Jordan Unger
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PQbCx_0h6LQQgK00

Warning: The video above may be disturbing to viewers.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department released new body camera video Thursday showing an officer-involved shooting after a bar fight that turned deadly last week .

Officers responded to the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street at around 3 a.m. on July 29 after a 21-year-old woman was shot during a fight in the bathroom. That woman later died from her injuries.

Stolen truck smashes into Columbus camera store for burglary

Police say a witness flagged them down and pointed them in the direction of a female suspect. They chased the suspect on foot to a nearby motorcycle dealership where an officer shot the suspect in the leg and stomach.

A handgun, which police believe belonged to the suspect, was recovered at the scene, according to authorities.

At least 2 dead in reported Butler Township shooting

The suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and survived the incident. The suspect, who has yet to be charged or identified, remains hospitalized.

The situation is under investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

The officer involved has been on the force for two years. He’s on paid administrative leave, which is standard. He was not hurt.

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cleveland19.com

Akron woman robbed in early morning carjacking, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said a 38-year-old woman was carjacked early Saturday morning in her garage on Pelton Avenue. According to police, the woman got home around 6:30 a.m. and the robbery happened just after she pulled in. The suspect had a gun, police said, and demanded the...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron police locate car possibly involved in deadly double shooting

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police on Sunday said detectives have located a car possibly involved in deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl and 40-year-old man. According to police, shots were fired at a party on July 8 on Boulevard Street, killing Journei Tolbert, 4, and Johnny L. Gaiter, 40.
cleveland19.com

Maple Heights man killed in hit-skip crash, police say

GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Garfield Heights police are searching for the driver responsible for a deadly hit-skip early Sunday at the Cleveland border. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner has identified the deceased victim as Cameron Crews, 26, of Maple Heights. The crash happened around 4 a.m. on Turney Road...
MAPLE HEIGHTS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Akron, OH
Akron, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
cleveland19.com

Trial begins for Slavic Village quadruple homicide suspect

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The trial for the man charged with killing his 25-year-old girlfriend, their six-year-old son, his girlfriend’s two-year-old daughter and a 35-year-old man in Slavic Village is scheduled to begin Monday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. All four victims were murdered on July 8,...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Former Euclid police officer dies in a Texas motorcycle crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Euclid police officer was killed in a motorcycle crash in Houston, TX on Aug. 4. David “Dave” Gerald Roose, 48, was a detective with Euclid police for 15 years before retiring in 2014. Roose was a reserve deputy for the Fulshear Police...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

U.S. Marshals offer reward to catch fugitive wanted for escape

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for a 40-year-old man wanted for escape. Zachary Price was last known to be living on the East side of Cleveland. He is a white man, about 5′11″ and weighing about 185 pounds. Anyone with...
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Miami Valley#Violent Crime#Wjw#The Oasis Bar#Nexstar Media Inc
cleveland19.com

Police release bodycam footage of shootout that injured 2 in Akron (video)

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Police Department released bodycam footage to 19 News of a shooting last week in West Akron that left two women injured. The shooting happened at 4:18 p.m. in the 200 block of Stoddard Avenue on July 30, Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department previously said.
AKRON, OH
hometownstations.com

Tate sentenced to 2 years in prison for charges in Medina County

Medina County, OHIO (WLIO) - One of the men facing charges for the death of Officer Dominic Francis gets sentenced to two years in prison in Medina County. 19-year-old Dante Tate was sentenced Monday morning on the charges of failure to comply with an order of a police officer and receiving stolen property.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Investigation
cleveland19.com

Lakewood man found murdered on Cleveland’s West Side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The body of a 47-year-old Lakewood man was found wrapped in a tarp at Train and Richner Avenues last week. This is in the city’s Clark Fulton neighborhood. Cleveland police said the body of Victor Huff was found around 8:20 p.m. on Aug. 4 and...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Judge Finds Man Guilty, Accused of Running Phony Funeral Business

TOLEDO, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The man accused of running phony funeral home businesses in four Ohio cities including Akron was found guilty by a judge in Toledo last week. He’s guilty of ‘impersonating a funeral director’. Shawnte Hardin will be sentenced later this...
AKRON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy