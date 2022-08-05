Read on www.tnonline.com
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival underway
SCRANTON, Pa. — The 17th Annual Scranton Jazz Festival is happening now in the Electric City's downtown. Dozens of musicians are on the schedule to perform at more than 20 venues around the city through Sunday, including artists from around the world, the United States, and northeastern Pennsylvania. And...
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Ex-Nazareth club transformed into farm-to-table eatery, bowling and entertainment venue
What was once the site of a historic hotel and the Jacksonian Club in Nazareth has been transformed into a farm-to-table restaurant, bowling and entertainment venue. The Farm & Table opened last month in the more than 12,000-square-foot space at 119 S. Main St. The building the restaurant is housed in initially operated as the Johnson Hotel from 1897 to 1912. By the early 1900s, the first floor occupied a hardware store and tinsmith’s shop. More recently, the main level sat vacant when the Jacksonian Club closed in March 2020 and the building was sold to property manage Ray Orwig. Jenna Orwig, of Orwig Property Management, previously told lehighvalleylive.com about 15 apartments on the building’s second and third floors have recently been remodeled.
Times News
Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers
Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
Times News
Yard sale held in Weissport
The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
Cornhole tournament benefits fire department in Lackawanna County
OLD FORGE, Pa. — A little competition, all to help raise money for a fire department in Lackawanna County. Old Forge Fire Department joined forces with NEPA Cornhole on Sunday for a tournament at Revello's Pizza. Forty-four teams across three divisions competed for the chance to win a top...
Free wedding ceremonies for LGBTQ+ community
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than a dozen LGBTQ+ couples got married in Luzerne County, on Sunday, for free. Sajadah and Kamani Bigelow exchanged their wedding rings in an intimate wedding ceremony Sunday. “Well we actually met through other friends and it was something that wasn’t supposed to be but ended up being,” said […]
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
Sunflower Festival in full bloom in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — At Yenser's Tree Farm near Lehighton, sunflowers span as far as the eye can see. "We have thousands of blooms. We have branching sunflowers in our maze, which has a lot of variety color-wise. We have more traditional sunflowers in our pick-your-own fields. So there are plenty of sunflowers," Jan Wentz, one of the owners of Yenser's Tree Farm, said.
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
Times News
Brown captures Del Hahn Tribute at MVS
Mahoning Valley Speedway presented another installment of the popular Mahoning Valley Speedway Hall of Fame Series (MVSHoFS) with the Del Hahn Tribute, which honored the two-time champion from the speedway’s dirt days, as well as his accomplishments on the pavement. With Hahn’s signature 7over7 number as his trademark, the...
Times News
Historical markers provide glimpse into Schuylkill history
Learning about the rich history of Schuylkill County can be as easy as hitting the road and looking for bright blue historical markers. Placed by the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission, Schuylkill County has 26 of the roadside markers, spanning from Pine Grove in the south to Sheppton in the north.
Times News
CCEDC plans annual dinner to celebrate businesses
The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development will be hosting its annual dinner on Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton. This year’s event will be an Old Las Vegas theme to celebrate businesses and individuals who continue to do great things in Carbon County and highlight and celebrate Carbon businesses, initiatives and individuals.
A new kind of bike show in Lackawanna County
DICKSON CITY, Pa. — The inaugural Bike Weekend kicked off Friday at the Viewmont Mall with vendors from all over. Event organizer Janiece Montes is ready for people to start rolling in. "I do organize events for small businesses so they have the opportunity to meet with the community...
Restaurant steps up to support Nescopeck fire families
BERWICK, Pa. — Bandit's Roadhouse in Berwick has only been open for two years, but owners here always take the time to lend a helping hand. Especially after a fatal fire in Nescopeck on Friday. The fire in Luzerne county claimed the lives of 10 family members. "It's important...
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Ross Township: Kunkletown Road/Lake Road, between Old Route 115 and Weir Lake Road, daytime milling and paving. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Wednesday. • Tobyhanna Township: Route 940, between Locust Ridge Road...
Times News
Girl Scouts name Green as new board treasurer
Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania announces the approval of new board treasurer, board members-at-large, and GSHPA Board Development Committee member. Barbara Green, board treasurer, of Lehighton, serves as president of Blue Mountain Ski Resort and has more than 30 years of business management experience. In her current role...
This Massive Antique Mall is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in Pennsylvania
There's nothing quite like spending an afternoon hunting for antique treasures. From statement furniture to tiny trinkets that remind you of your childhood, Pennsylvania is home to many different amazing antique stores and flea markets.
Inflation hits Musikfest, but show must go on
Nationally, in one year, the price of plastic products has increased 18.8%, food and alcohol are up 16.9% and apparel, footwear and other accessories are 5.6% more costly.
Times News
Bandstand damaged in Palmerton Park
Mischief remains an issue in the Palmerton Borough Park. Councilman Cory Kepner said at last week’s borough council meeting that a large amount of vandalism was done recently to the bandstand in the park. More specifically, Kepner said there was bicycle damage done to the bandstand, and it’s believed...
