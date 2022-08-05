Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force issues final report

Read on www.philasun.com
City launches first Philadelphia Youth Week to elevate young people
The City of Philadelphia has launched its first Philadelphia Youth Week to engage the city's youth. Representatives from the Mayor's Office join "Good Day Philadelphia" to discuss the week-long event.
Philadelphia outpacing 2021 grim record of homicides in the city, Kenyatta Johnson talks preventing gun violence
Philadelphia (WPHL)- City Council member Kenyatta Johnson joined us to discuss gun violence city of Philadelphia. Johnson is chairman of the Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. As of August 3, we have had 325 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. That is a one percent increase compared to last year (322). The number of homicide victims this year in the city is now higher than last year, which was recorded as the deadliest with 562 victims.
Philadelphia Children Suffering Long-Lasting, Harmful Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic: Report
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...
Philly teachers to deal with race in orientation
More than 600 new teachers and counselors in Philadelphia kicked off their week-long orientation on Monday, and this year, for the first time, the issue of race is a required discussion topic. Most of the sessions for new hires are tailored to the teacher’s specialty, such as elementary school math, high school science, special education, digital literacy, art, and music. But there are also sessions on helping students deal with trauma, becoming...
NBC Philadelphia
‘Shame on You': People Protest Removal of Philly Encampment in University City
Léelo en español aquí. An encampment that was put in place to protest the evictions of residents from affordable housing in a complex in Philadelphia's University City neighborhood was dismantled Monday morning following a court order. The Philadelphia Sheriff's office with assistance from Philadelphia police and other...
Residents of affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia protest sale of building
Residents of an affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia are protesting the sale of the building by staying in an encampment on the property. FOX 29's Hank Flynn has the story.
Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...
The Philadelphia Citizen
How Philadelphia’s Local Democratic Party Hurts Democrats
In a very unfavorable midterm year for Democrats, with historically low approval numbers for President Biden, you might think Democratic Party organizations in Pennsylvania would be welcoming new energy from politically engaged newcomers. But at the lowest levels, the opposite is, unfortunately, more typically the case. Billy Penn’s Lizzy McLellan...
Philadelphia's Heat Health Emergency takes effect | What that means for you
A Heat Health Emergency in Philadelphia began at noon and is scheduled to end Tuesday night.
Philadelphia suburbs set to receive new area code
The Public Utility Commission announced last week that the Philadelphia suburbs will be getting a new area code next month because 6-1-0 and 4-8-4 are running out of numbers. The 8-3-9 area code will go in effect September 2.
Widow of Slain Philadelphia Police Officer Blames Progressive Policies of Philly DA
PHILADELPHIA (77WABC) — The widow of a slain Philadelphia officer had a message for liberal mega-donor George Soros on Thursday after he defended far-left district attorneys and their policies, including those of Pennsylvania district attorney Larry Krasner, who she blames for her husband’s murder. Sgt. James O’Connor, a...
Clashes erupt as deputies clear encampments in front of University City Townhomes
Sheriff’s deputies followed through on a judge’s order and cleared out the encampment in front of the University City Townhomes. Protesters have been trying to stop the owners of the property from selling the affordable housing community.
Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns
HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
Philadelphia bidding for new federal research agency headquarters
Joining places like Chicago, Boston, and Texas, Philadelphia is vying for the chance to house the headquarters of a new federal health research agency. But, as first reported in STAT News, the public bidding war is confusing some experts – who say the agency building won’t be the glitzy, futuristic research campus that they may be imagining.
Founder of Black Woman-Owned Mortgage Company Helping Homebuyers in Philadelphia Get $10K Grants
Lisa K. Farrell, founder and CEO of Lisa Home Mortgage, a Black-owned federal and multi-state licensed mortgage company, is working with first-time homebuyers in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to help them qualify for and receive up to $10,000 in funding to be used toward a downpayment and closing costs. The Philly First...
'This is my home': Police shut down encampment protesting sale of affordable housing unit in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - An encampment that was established to protest the sale of The University City Townhomes, one of the last remaining affordable housing units in West Philadelphia, has been shut down by police. On Friday, a Philadelphia judge said the encampment must be disassembled by Monday at 9 a.m., but...
3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
Another One Gone: National Chain Closes a Store in Philadelphia, PA
A national pharmacy chain has closed another store in the City of Philadelphia. In fact, it's the seventh store in the area from this company to shut down within the past year or so. According to a report in The Philadelphia Inquirer, Rite Aid at 23rd and Walnut in Center...
WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force To Announce Convictions Of 2 Defendants For Multiple Shootings
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force will announce the convictions of two defendants with known street group affiliations who were indicted by a Philadelphia Grand Jury for their roles in a series of shootings that occurred in the city’s Overbrook and Mantua sections in 2018 and 2019. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. What: DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force to Announce Convictions of Two Defendants for Multiple Shooting Incidents, Provide Gun Crimes Update When: Monday, August 8, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story
Philadelphia declares Heat Health Emergency Monday, Tuesday as temperatures climb to 96 degrees
PHILADELPHIA - A Heat Health Emergency has been declared in Philadelphia as dangerous heat is set to hit the city Monday and Tuesday. The emergency begins at noon Monday and ends at 8 p.m. Tuesday. Tempertatures on both days are expected to climb above 90 degrees, with a feel-like of over 100 degrees.
