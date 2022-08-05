ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force issues final report

By Philadelphia Sun Staff
philasun.com
 3 days ago
phl17.com

Philadelphia outpacing 2021 grim record of homicides in the city, Kenyatta Johnson talks preventing gun violence

Philadelphia (WPHL)- City Council member Kenyatta Johnson joined us to discuss gun violence city of Philadelphia. Johnson is chairman of the Council’s Special Committee on Gun Violence Prevention. As of August 3, we have had 325 homicides in Philadelphia so far this year. That is a one percent increase compared to last year (322). The number of homicide victims this year in the city is now higher than last year, which was recorded as the deadliest with 562 victims.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Children Suffering Long-Lasting, Harmful Impacts Of COVID-19 Pandemic: Report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A new report says Philadelphia children are suffering long-lasting, harmful impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The advocacy organization Children First says during the pandemic, Philadelphia youth suicide calls jumped 62%. On Monday, Children First and the City of Philadelphia shared new efforts to improve the future of the younger generations. “We really need you. We need you. We need your help and we need your leadership,” Mayor Jim Kenney said. City officials and children advocates are working toward the future, but building from lessons they’ve learned about the mental toll the pandemic has had on our youngest citizens. “COVID was a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Chalkbeat

Philly teachers to deal with race in orientation

More than 600 new teachers and counselors in Philadelphia kicked off their week-long orientation on Monday, and this year, for the first time, the issue of race is a required discussion topic. Most of the sessions for new hires are tailored to the teacher’s specialty, such as elementary school math, high school science, special education, digital literacy, art, and music. But there are also sessions on helping students deal with trauma, becoming...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Encampment Outside University City Townhomes Refuses To Budge, Despite Court Order Demanding Them To Move Out

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Philadelphia Citizen

How Philadelphia’s Local Democratic Party Hurts Democrats

In a very unfavorable midterm year for Democrats, with historically low approval numbers for President Biden, you might think Democratic Party organizations in Pennsylvania would be welcoming new energy from politically engaged newcomers. But at the lowest levels, the opposite is, unfortunately, more typically the case. Billy Penn’s Lizzy McLellan...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Pastor Pleads Guilty to Not Filing Tax Returns

HARRISBURG, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that on August 1, 2022, Reverend Terrence D. Griffith, age 61, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, pleaded guilty before U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan E. Schwab for failure to file a tax return. According to United...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHYY

Philadelphia bidding for new federal research agency headquarters

Joining places like Chicago, Boston, and Texas, Philadelphia is vying for the chance to house the headquarters of a new federal health research agency. But, as first reported in STAT News, the public bidding war is confusing some experts – who say the agency building won’t be the glitzy, futuristic research campus that they may be imagining.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

3 Women Shot Over Instagram Post Part Of Disturbing Gun Violence Trend In Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is seeing a disturbing trend of women and girls injured or killed in shootings. Police say three women were shot last weekend over an Instagram post. Police are in the early stages of their investigation but say they need help to identify multiple shooters who together fired more than 30 times. “We heard like bang, bang, bang, bang,” Brewerytown resident Jilian Leonard said. A blown-out car window was left behind in Brewerytown after police say three women were shot early Sunday morning, alarming neighbors. “We were both sleeping. We jolted up, looked outside and cops were here right away basically,”...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

WATCH LIVE: DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force To Announce Convictions Of 2 Defendants For Multiple Shootings

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – District Attorney Larry Krasner and members of the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office Gun Violence Task Force will announce the convictions of two defendants with known street group affiliations who were indicted by a Philadelphia Grand Jury for their roles in a series of shootings that occurred in the city’s Overbrook and Mantua sections in 2018 and 2019. A weekly gun crimes update will also be provided. The briefing will take place at approximately 11 a.m. and be streamed on CBS News Philly above. What: DA Krasner, Gun Violence Task Force to Announce Convictions of Two Defendants for Multiple Shooting Incidents, Provide Gun Crimes Update When: Monday, August 8, 2022 Time: 11:00 a.m. Online stream: Live in the player above and your mobile streaming device. Stay with CBSPhilly.com for updates on this developing story
PHILADELPHIA, PA

