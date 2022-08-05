Philadelphia Home Appraisal Bias Task Force issues final report

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The encampment outside of University City townhomes in West Philadelphia is continuing to grow, despite a court order that demands they move out. The tents with human rights signs and other messages of hope and protest could soon become some residents’ new reality. “The symbolism of the tents for some person’s will not stand as simply as a symbol anymore,” Sheldon Davids said. “There are some person’s who will have to occupy tents.” Davids has stood in solidarity with his neighbors for nearly a month, protesting the sale and redevelopment of the townhomes at the intersection of 40th and Market...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO