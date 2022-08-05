HOP inlets will cost borough over $60K

Read on www.tnonline.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Hiking Trail Was Just Named One of the Most Beautiful Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop opens in Allentown, PAMarilyn JohnsonAllentown, PA
Major discount supermarket chain leases space for another grocery store in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBethlehem, PA
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Related
Times News
Road work this week
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announces the following road work for the remainder of the week:. • Ross Township: Kunkletown Road/Lake Road, between Old Route 115 and Weir Lake Road, daytime milling and paving. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., through Wednesday. • Tobyhanna Township: Route 940, between Locust Ridge Road...
Times News
Zoning changes approved in Walker Twp.
After four years of delays, revisions, meetings and a public hearing, the Eastern Schuylkill Regional Planning Board member communities finally approved the zoning ordinance changes that had been requested by the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office. It was in August 2018 that Walker Township received a letter from the State...
Times News
Monroe businesses cited by liquor board
Two Monroe County businesses have been cited by the Wilkes-Barre state police enforcement office of the liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. 1836 Saloon Inc., Marshalls Creek, was cited for used or permitted the use on the inside and/or outside a loudspeaker or similar device whereby the sound of music or other entertainment, or the advertisement thereof, could be heard beyond the licensee’s property line. Two citations were issued for the same offense, one on May 21 and the second on June 4.
PennDOT Announces Highway Restrictions in Bucks County
BUCKS COUNTY, PA — Several state highways will be restricted in Bucks County for sealing operations, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. Monday, August 15, through Friday, September 16, weekdays from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, a periodic lane closure is scheduled on Ridge Road between Route 313 (Dublin Pike) and Route 611 (Easton Road) in Tinicum, Nockamixon, Bedminster and East Rockhill townships;
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times News
Carbon County commissioners
At a public meeting Thursday, Carbon County commissioners approved several requests. • Johnson Controls Fire Protection of Allentown for a new wireless and keyboard duress system for the courthouse and administration building at 44 and 76 Susquehanna St. for $81,711.10. • Award of the contract to Anzalone Forensic Psychology LLC...
Times News
Medical project gets $1.76M loan; St. Luke’s to create 35 jobs, retain 8 positions in 3 years
Renovations are underway at a St. Luke’s University Health Network medical facility in Jim Thorpe. Joe Bennett, of Bennett Family Properties, said the property at 1122 North St. was home to both Dean Anthony’s Banquet Hall and St. Luke’s Nephrology Associates of Carbon County. According to deed records in the Carbon County Courthouse, Jerome J. Citro Jr. sold the Dean Anthony’s property to Jim Thorpe Site LLC for $560,000 last year.
Palmer apartment developer appeals cease and desist order after failed inspection
The developer of The Reserve at Palmer Pointe apartments is appealing a cease and desist order issued by Palmer Township. The Palmer Township Zoning Hearing Board on Tuesday agreed to delay a vote on the appeal because one member of the five-member board, Margie DeRenzis, was absent from the meeting, township Manager Robert Williams said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. ALDI: Bethehem Plaza, 3843 Nazareth Pike, Bethlehem Township. The original discount grocer is adding a store next to the former Kmart on Nazareth Pike. When Aldi...
RELATED PEOPLE
Pipeline company to pay $10 million for environmental crimes in plea deal
Harrisburg, Pa. — A pipeline company responsible for leaking thousands of gallons of drilling fluid that contaminated farm fields, backyards, and streams will pay $10 million to repair waterways along the pipeline's route. The company was also convicted for a pipeline leak and explosion that burned homes, outbuildings, and woods, according to Attorney General Josh Shapiro. Shapiro announced this week that Energy Transfer was convicted of 57 counts of environmental...
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Municipality: Bethlehem Township and City of Bethlehem. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Restriction: Lane restriction with flagging. Start date: August 11. Est completion date: August 11. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Will rain...
Times News
CCEDC plans annual dinner to celebrate businesses
The Carbon Chamber & Economic Development will be hosting its annual dinner on Nov. 18, at 5:30 p.m. at Blue Mountain Resort, Palmerton. This year’s event will be an Old Las Vegas theme to celebrate businesses and individuals who continue to do great things in Carbon County and highlight and celebrate Carbon businesses, initiatives and individuals.
Times News
Yard sale held in Weissport
The Weissport Event Committee held its yard sale Saturday. A little fog did not deter the vendors and shoppers from looking for bargains. Proceeds from the rental fees benefit Weissport Event Committee projects such as the Halloween Parade, Christmas Tree Lighting and Easter Parade. JAMES LOGUE JR./SPECIAL TO THE TIMES NEWS.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Times News
Schuylkill businesses cited for violations
Two Schuylkill County businesses were cited by the state police Allentown enforcement office of the state liquor control board for violating the state liquor code. Brandon Kopinetz, trading as J-B Washington Hotel, 201 Sunbury St., Minersville, was cited on May 28 for providing liquor for consumption off premises. Cynthia L....
Bethlehem politicians’ left-wing agenda on display at recent city council meeting | Opinion
Bethlehem City Council’s meeting on Tuesday was a four-hour marathon of agenda items that included economic development, affordable housing, a new chicken ordinance and the politics of ArtsQuest. Fascinating to watch the ArtsQuest’s political elite come out to influence council’s decision to overturn the historic conservation commission’s guidance on...
Times News
Towamensing man donates West End dog park installation
Palmerton wanted a dog park but sought the resources necessary to make it a reality. Along came Chris Lipfert of Towamensing Township, who gave freely of his time and put a dog park up at the West End Recreation Association. Lipfert, who has owned Lipfert Lawn & Fence in Lehighton...
wkok.com
Ringtown Man Wins Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle
SUNBURY – The Sunbury Rescue Hose Company Mustang Raffle was another big success, especially for a Schuylkill County man. Dan Saxton, who is the coordinator of the annual raffle, tells us they raised about $15,000 for training and equipment for the volunteer fire company. The winner of the vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times News
Horses & Horizons seeks volunteers
Once again, Horses & Horizons Therapeutic Learning Center Inc. is looking for volunteers to assist with therapeutic horseback riding lessons for children with disabilities. The organization is getting ready to begin its fall session of lessons. For the program to be safe and effective, many volunteers are needed. Staff will...
Route 22 accident near Route 512 causes backup early in Monday evening rush
UPDATE: As of 4:30 p.m., PennDOT reported that the accident was cleared but there were still some delays in the area. ORIGINAL POST: An afternoon accident on Route 22 has closed one westbound lane and caused backups early for the evening rush hour. The left lane was closed in the...
Times News
Carbon County Fair begins Monday
They work together to keep the tradition alive and well at the Carbon County Fair. The 22nd annual event takes place Monday through Saturday along Little Gap Road in Palmerton. It will be open from 4-10 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 2-10 p.m. Saturday. The cost of admission is $7...
Comments / 0