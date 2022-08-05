Better Business Bureau Advice For Tax-Free Weekend In Oklahoma

Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow has announced he will retire at the end of October. Crow has been with ODOC since 1996. “The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered. I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that,” Crow said. “For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO