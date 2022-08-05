Better Business Bureau Advice For Tax-Free Weekend In Oklahoma

Read on www.newson6.com
Oklahoma's Caring Van Works to Improve Immunization Number Statewide
As kids prepare to head back to school, Oklahoma’s Caring Van is working to improve immunization numbers state-wide. Getting more kids immunized, especially in communities with limited access to healthcare providers, remains a priority. News On 6’s Autumn Bracey was live on Monday morning with details.
Green Country VA Medical Centers Offering Novavax COVID Vaccines
Monday was the first day the VA in Oklahoma started offering the Novavax vaccine for COVID-19. Doctors said the new COVID shot could be the perfect fit for people who've been wary of the first few options. News On 6's Grant Stephens showed us what makes this vaccine different and...
Watch: Oklahoma Restaurant Association's Expo Kicks Off Next Week
TULSA, Okla. - The Oklahoma Restaurant Association's annual expo kicks off next week in Oklahoma City showcasing the latest developments in the hospitality sector. We're happy to welcome Karlie Hart from the O-R-A as well as Alex Stodghill with Go Fresh Produce, one of the co-chairs of the expo, to talk about the event.
Oklahoma Film Groups Offer Training Courses For Crews As Industry Grows
With filming becoming more common in Oklahoma, the Tulsa Film, Music, Arts and Culture Office (FMAC) wants to help those interested in the industry. Tulsa FMAC and Oklahoma Film Academy have teamed up to bring workshops to people interested in working on film sets. Coordinators of the "Set Ready" workshops...
Tulsa Superintendent Responds After OSDE Downgrades Accreditation Status
The superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools has responded to the Oklahoma State Department of Education's decision to downgrade the district's accreditation status. In a letter to the State Board of Education, Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist expressed concerns about the process, saying the decision to downgrade was "unjustified and unsupported." Dr....
Oklahoma Department Of Corrections Director Announces Retirement
Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow has announced he will retire at the end of October. Crow has been with ODOC since 1996. “The decision to leave the agency I have served for more than a quarter of a century is one that required a tremendous amount of reflection, and is one of the most difficult decisions I’ve ever encountered. I take pride in knowing I am leaving the agency in better shape than it was when I became director, and the staff should receive all of the credit for that,” Crow said. “For three years, I have been fortunate enough to lead the thousands of talented professionals in this agency, and it has been the highest honor of my law enforcement career. And I know even better days are ahead for the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.”
Eli Lilly Pushes Back Against Indiana's New Abortion Law
Two of Indiana's largest employers — pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly and engine maker Cummins — are voicing opposition to a new local law banning abortion in nearly all cases, saying it will hinder hiring in the state, where both are based. Indiana on Friday became the first U.S....
School Districts Prepare COVID-19 Protocols As Children Return To Classrooms
Students across Green Country are heading back to school as health officials report the current COVID-19 strain making the rounds is highly contagious. State Health Experts say the Omicron subvariant BA.5 is resulting in fewer severe cases than in previous surges, but they said schools need a robust sick policy and recommend a layered approach that can change based on the number of cases in your schools' county through the CDC’s Community Level Tracker.
President Biden Tours Damage From Kentucky Flooding
President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Monday witnessed the damage from deadly and devastating storms that have resulted in the worst flooding in Kentucky's history, as they visited the state to meet with families and first responders. At least 37 people have died since last month's deluge, which...
