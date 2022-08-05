GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Rescued beagles brought to theAdams County SPCA from a breeding facility in Virginia got to play outside for the first time on Monday. The 30 dogs arrived last week from an Envigo facility as part of a transfer plan following a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice alleging animal welfare act violations. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Virginia facility and taken to shelters or rescue organizations in several states.

