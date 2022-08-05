Read on www.wgal.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Small Business Spotlight: DJ's Taste of the 50's in Smoketown, PAMelissa FrostSmoketown, PA
14-Mile Engine Classic Car Sells for Over $400,000 as New Owner Gets a Piece of HistorySharee B.Harrisburg, PA
Where Students Can Receive Free Backpacks and School Supplies in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
These 4 Values Define The Amish Community in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
This Epic Flea Market in Pennsylvania is a Must VisitTravel MavenManheim, PA
Related
WGAL
Some senior center cooling stations open in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Some senior centers in York County are opening their doors as cooling centers. The following senior centers are open for residents 60 and older. Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (717) 848-3610. Delta Area Senior Center. 5 Pendyrus Street – Suite 1, Delta,...
WGAL
Beagles brought to Adams County SPCA from Virginia breeding facility play outside for first time
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Rescued beagles brought to theAdams County SPCA from a breeding facility in Virginia got to play outside for the first time on Monday. The 30 dogs arrived last week from an Envigo facility as part of a transfer plan following a lawsuit filed against the company by the Department of Justice alleging animal welfare act violations. Approximately 4,000 beagles were removed from the Virginia facility and taken to shelters or rescue organizations in several states.
WGAL
Tractor-trailer overturns in East Manchester Township, York County
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer overturned Monday morning in East Manchester Township, York County. The crash happened on Espresso Way. The road is in an industrial park where a Starbucks distribution facility is located. Officials initially said the truck was carrying coffee beans, but have since corrected...
WGAL
PennDOT to host job fair in York County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is facing a shortage of workers for the winter months and is hosting a series of job fairs throughout the Susquehanna Valley. The job fair for York County positions is from noon until 5 p.m. Monday at the York County Maintenance Office at 1920 Susquehanna Trail North in York.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Man rescued from third floor in York row home fire
YORK, Pa. — Crews rescued a man who was trapped on the third floor of a burning row home in York on Monday morning. The fire happened along the 600 block of West Princess Street. The fire chief said there was smoke and fire on the first floor of...
WGAL
Dauphin County homeowner pepper-sprayed during burglary
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for whoever broke into a man's home in Dauphin County, pepper-sprayed him and stole items. Troopers said someone cut the screen on a kitchen window to get into the home in the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
WGAL
Lancaster County school bus company still struggling to find drivers
WILLOW STREET, Pa. — The start of the next school year is quickly approaching, and there are continued concerns about a shortage of school bus drivers. "It's always pressure-filled and stressful beginning of the year," said Matt Albaugh, with Shultz Transportation. Shultz Transportation, which serves four school districts in...
WGAL
York police investigating two suspicious deaths
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are investigating two suspicious deaths. Police said they were called to a home on the 600 block of West Locust Street on Sunday around 7 p.m. for a report of several people who were unconscious. Officers said they found five people in need...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Coroner identifies fatal crash victim
Emergency dispatchers say the coroner was called to a crash in Lancaster County Saturday afternoon. According to dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash was in the 5400 block of Strasburg Road in Sadsbury Township. The coroner says 41-year-old William Mullen of Parkesburg, died at the scene. State police are investigating the fatal...
Comments / 0