Kevin-Prince Boateng received a FIFA 22 FUTTIES SBC card. FUTTIES is the annual end-of-cycle promotion each year in FIFA Ultimate Team celebrating all the past content released. Part of the promotion includes re-releasing fan-favorite players as new FUTTIES cards with upgraded statistics. Kevin-Prince Boateng was a popular FUT card when he was originally released, but now he's got a new 96-rated item that's sure to make squads for those still playing.
