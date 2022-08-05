Read on www.wvnews.com
Related
WVNews
Brent Murry
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to bet…
WVNews
Shane V Hawkins
WESTON — Shane V Hawkins, 64, of Davenport, Fl, formerly a resident of Lewis County passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in North Alabama Regional Hospital. He was born in Canton, Ohio October, 1957.Preceded in death by his farther, Howard “Ham” Hawkins; his maternal grandparents Frances and Nell Van Horn; and his paternal grandparents “Hoke” and Beulah May Hawkins, all longtime residents of Lewis County.
WVNews
James W. Daddysman
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — James W. Daddysman, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center at the age of 85. James was born October 17, 1936, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Homer and Anna Pauline (Feaster) Daddysman.
WVNews
Healthcare Management Solutions of Fairmont, West Virginia, donates to 20 charitable organizations
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Healthcare Management Solutions LLC of Fairmont has donated a total of $20,000 — $1,000 each — to 20 charitable organizations that support vulnerable populations in need. Healthcare Management Solutions’ initiative is in conjunction with the 20th anniversary this year of the company...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVNews
WVU & citizen scientists to cast about in search of answers on syndrome impacting bass
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to better understand a condition affecting bass to an unknown extent with data collected by citizens through a mobile app. Brent Murry, assistant professor of aquatic ecology in the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and...
WVNews
Sutton tees off
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Lucas D’Angelo shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors a…
WVNews
David Livengood
FRIENDSVILLE — David Ward Livengood, 78, of Friendsville, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Born April 1, 1944, in Syracuse, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ward Kenneth and Edna Roberta “Dolly” (Swauger) Livengood.
WVNews
Experienced QB Crookshanks prepared to lead Bees this fall
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The feeling of suddenly being thrust into the starting quarterback role as a freshman hasn’t left East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks. Two seasons ago, following an injury to starting quarterback Clay Hershberger with approximately one minute remaining until halftime of the Bees’ Week 3 matchup versus Robert C. Byrd, Crookshanks took over as quarterback.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WVNews
Sandra Stieringer
BAYARD, W.Va. — Sandra Delene Stieringer, 73, of Bayard, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born Nov. 22, 1948, in Bayard, she was the daughter of the late Willard Eugene and Delores Catherine (Cosner) Forman.
WVNews
James Douglas Boyles
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — James Douglas Boyles, 97, of Wilsonburg, passed away in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born in Wilsonburg on July 17, 1925, a son of the late Byron Percival Boyles and Pauline Mae (Strother) Boyles.
WVNews
Charles Jerry Mouser
BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Mayor of Philippi, WV, Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” pass…
WVNews
Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council selects new executive director
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Melissa O’Brien will begin as the new Executive Director of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council Planning District Commission (MOVRC) Aug. 15, 2022, following the recent retirement of Carol Jackson in July. The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council, established in 1982, provides regional planning and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WVNews
Possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) code amendment tabled by city council
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The process to hire Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart’s assistant chief or possible successor is under scrutiny by firefighters and elected officials alike. An ordinance amending Article 141 was the only new item discussed during Monday’s city council meeting, but different opinions and...
WVNews
Harrison Circuit Judge Thomas A. Bedell
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A longtime Methodist preacher who lost his job after he shot o…
WVNews
Harrison Commission discusses potential parking lot acquisition in executive session
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Harrison County Commission spent the majority of a special work session Monday in executive session. The commission’s regular meeting will be held Wednesday.
WVNews
Elkins nips RCB for 1st; Fairmont Senior leads Callaway locals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Lucas D’Angelo shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors and lead the Tigers to victory over Robert C. Byrd and Doddridge County at Sunny Croft on Monday afternoon. Elkins finished with a team score of 199, with Tanner Miller (45),...
WVNews
Preston football 2022 schedule outlook
KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ football team entered its second week of the official fall practice period on Monday. With the regular season quickly approaching for second-year head coach Mark Deep’s club, the following is a schedule outlook for the 2022 campaign.
WVNews
WVU Football Practice Photo Gallery II
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive photos from the first week of West Virginia's 2022 fall football practice. The Mountaineers have worked out under sunny skies for most of the week as they prepare for the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
WVNews
WVU Football Jordan Jefferson.JPG
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 2022 Mountaineer football team has plenty of areas where it is break…
WVNews
Donald Clark
ALBRIGHT — Donald C. Clark, 90, of Albright, (Beech Run community), passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with his family by his side at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Kingwood. A son of the late Cecil H. and Dortha Summers Clark, he was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Albright...
Comments / 0