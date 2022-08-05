ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

Comments / 0

Related
WVNews

Brent Murry

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia University researchers will have a chance to bet…
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Shane V Hawkins

WESTON — Shane V Hawkins, 64, of Davenport, Fl, formerly a resident of Lewis County passed away on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 in North Alabama Regional Hospital. He was born in Canton, Ohio October, 1957.Preceded in death by his farther, Howard “Ham” Hawkins; his maternal grandparents Frances and Nell Van Horn; and his paternal grandparents “Hoke” and Beulah May Hawkins, all longtime residents of Lewis County.
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVNews

James W. Daddysman

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — James W. Daddysman, a resident of Philippi, passed away Thursday, August 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center at the age of 85. James was born October 17, 1936, in Charleston, WV, a son of the late Homer and Anna Pauline (Feaster) Daddysman.
PHILIPPI, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairmont, WV
Fairmont, WV
Lifestyle
WVNews

Sutton tees off

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Lucas D’Angelo shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors a…
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

David Livengood

FRIENDSVILLE — David Ward Livengood, 78, of Friendsville, died Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, at Dennett Road Manor Nursing Home, Oakland. Born April 1, 1944, in Syracuse, N.Y., he was the son of the late Ward Kenneth and Edna Roberta “Dolly” (Swauger) Livengood.
FRIENDSVILLE, MD
WVNews

Experienced QB Crookshanks prepared to lead Bees this fall

FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — The feeling of suddenly being thrust into the starting quarterback role as a freshman hasn’t left East Fairmont’s Ian Crookshanks. Two seasons ago, following an injury to starting quarterback Clay Hershberger with approximately one minute remaining until halftime of the Bees’ Week 3 matchup versus Robert C. Byrd, Crookshanks took over as quarterback.
FAIRMONT, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tomatoes#Tomato Fest#Main Street Fairmont#The Police Reserve#City View Terrace
WVNews

Sandra Stieringer

BAYARD, W.Va. — Sandra Delene Stieringer, 73, of Bayard, W.Va., died Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. Born Nov. 22, 1948, in Bayard, she was the daughter of the late Willard Eugene and Delores Catherine (Cosner) Forman.
BAYARD, WV
WVNews

James Douglas Boyles

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — James Douglas Boyles, 97, of Wilsonburg, passed away in the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center on Monday, August 8, 2022. He was born in Wilsonburg on July 17, 1925, a son of the late Byron Percival Boyles and Pauline Mae (Strother) Boyles.
WILSONBURG, WV
WVNews

Charles Jerry Mouser

BELINGTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Former Mayor of Philippi, WV, Charles Jerry Mouser “Jerry” pass…
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council selects new executive director

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Melissa O’Brien will begin as the new Executive Director of the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council Planning District Commission (MOVRC) Aug. 15, 2022, following the recent retirement of Carol Jackson in July. The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Council, established in 1982, provides regional planning and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
WVNews

Possible Bridgeport (West Virginia) code amendment tabled by city council

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — The process to hire Bridgeport Fire Chief Phil Hart’s assistant chief or possible successor is under scrutiny by firefighters and elected officials alike. An ordinance amending Article 141 was the only new item discussed during Monday’s city council meeting, but different opinions and...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Elkins nips RCB for 1st; Fairmont Senior leads Callaway locals

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Lucas D’Angelo shot a 43 to earn low medalist honors and lead the Tigers to victory over Robert C. Byrd and Doddridge County at Sunny Croft on Monday afternoon. Elkins finished with a team score of 199, with Tanner Miller (45),...
ELKINS, WV
WVNews

Preston football 2022 schedule outlook

KINGWOOD — The Preston Knights’ football team entered its second week of the official fall practice period on Monday. With the regular season quickly approaching for second-year head coach Mark Deep’s club, the following is a schedule outlook for the 2022 campaign.
KINGWOOD, WV
WVNews

WVU Football Practice Photo Gallery II

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- More exclusive photos from the first week of West Virginia's 2022 fall football practice. The Mountaineers have worked out under sunny skies for most of the week as they prepare for the Backyard Brawl on Sept. 1. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Donald Clark

ALBRIGHT — Donald C. Clark, 90, of Albright, (Beech Run community), passed away Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, with his family by his side at Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, Kingwood. A son of the late Cecil H. and Dortha Summers Clark, he was born Sept. 18, 1931, in Albright...
ALBRIGHT, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy