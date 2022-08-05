Become a crossing guard in South Orange — nine positions currently unfilled

Read on essexnewsdaily.com
McDonald's Worker Shot Over Cold Fries, Dies In HospitalJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Adams said It's Unimaginable what the Governor of Texas has DoneTom HandyNew York City, NY
Highly anticipated restaurant opening soon in New JerseyKristen WaltersJersey City, NJ
American Airlines Nearly Leaves Two Kids Stranded In New YorkJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Texas Gov Abbott buses 14 more migrants to NYC—and Mayor Adams complainsT. WareNew York City, NY
roi-nj.com
Port Authority names two firms to lead architectural design for multi-billion dollar replacement for NYC bus terminal
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey announced it selected an architectural joint-venture to assist in developing the agency’s vision for a reimagined, state-of-the-art Midtown Bus Terminal. International firm Foster + Partners and the U.S.-based multi-disciplinary design firm A. Epstein and Sons International Inc. will provide architectural...
unionnewsdaily.com
Union County students attain top leadership posts at St. Benedict’s Prep in Newark
NEWARK, NJ — Sarah Flores, of Elizabeth, and William Register, of Hillside, have been named senior group leaders of their respective single-sex high school divisions at St. Benedict’s Preparatory School in Newark. Senior group leader is the top leadership post a student can attain at the Catholic school, which places leadership, as well as the day-to-day operation of the school, in the hands of students.
Spotlight NJ: Community activists in Newark plan back to school supply drive
Community activists Davanna Booker and Kelly Harrison "are going big" to give back to the Newark community. They are holding several upcoming events, including a back to school event in Newark on Aug. 12. and a school drive cook out on Aug. 13.
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
therealdeal.com
North Jersey funeral home to be reborn as strip mall
Though the rise of online shopping has prompted eulogies for physical retail, a funeral home in Passaic County could soon be reborn as a strip mall. An affiliate of Wayne-based developer March Associates Construction is in contract to buy Moore’s Home for Funerals, which has operated in the Passaic County town since 1902, NorthJersey.com reported. If the deal is approved, March Associates plans to replace the mortuary with a 10,000-square-foot shopping center with up to five storefronts.
Spotted lanternfly: New York State Department of Agriculture urges residents to kill invasive bug
Spotted lanternflies are a destructive, invasive species that feed on over 70 types of plants, including crops that are important to New York's agricultural economy.
themontclairgirl.com
The Best Wedding Venues in Essex County
The pandemic has certainly had a huge impact on romance — particularly when it comes to weddings. Of all of the plans made during the past couple of years, weddings certainly took one of the biggest hits as far as cancellations and postponements due to the pandemic, yet that did not stop many couples from finding some way to say “I do.” Now that we’re starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, all of the engaged couples (and those who postponed), are starting to step out and plan. This list of wedding venues in Essex County is a great place to start with your wedding planning. We’ve broken down different wedding venues locally by guest count, venue type, and of course, what the experience is like based on each town in the area.
Officials activate "Code Red" heat warning in Newark for Monday
NEWARK, N.J. -- Extreme heat is the deadliest type of extreme weather, according to experts.On Sunday, CBS2's Thalia Perez was in Newark, where officials are activating a "Code Red" on Monday as temperatures rise into the mid-90s.Newark has experienced a high stretch of temperatures as of late and at the playground and parks where there is limited shade, some neighbors Perez spoke with say to enjoy their time outdoors, it's all about limiting that time just to be safe."I do it in spurts, so we're only going to be here no more than an hour," Yazmen Aikens said.It was a...
essexnewsdaily.com
State announce $10M in federal funds to support intervention programs
TRENTON, NJ — Gov. Phil Murphy and acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin announced Aug. 8 the allocation of $10 million in federal American Recovery Plan funds to continue funding for the state’s Hospital-Based Violence Intervention Programs, which directly help gun violence victims and serve to break the cycle of gun violence.
essexnewsdaily.com
Maplewood police warn residents of contractor scams
MAPLEWOOD, NJ — Maplewood police detectives are investigating a number of contractor scams in which a person approaches residents while outside their home or by going door-to-door and offers to do work around the house and property, according to a press release from the Maplewood Police Department. The most recent incidents occurred in the area of Prospect and Yale streets.
jerseydigs.com
Jersey City Approves Grand Street Redevelopment Near The Junction
An underutilized property shaped like a trapezoid could soon be home to a modern development on a unique Jersey City corner where several neighborhoods meet. During the July 12 meeting, the planning board unanimously approved an application to revitalize 743 Grand Street. Located in The Junction, the irregularly shaped lot includes an existing three-story building, a parking area, and the Steak Shack food trailer.
Throngs of spotted lanternflies swarm N.J. apartment building, video shows
Last summer, swarms of Brood X cicadas invaded parts of New Jersey. Now it’s those pesky spotted lanternflies that are wreaking havoc — in huge numbers. Scores of those colorful, but invasive, insects were recently seen swarming an apartment building in downtown Jersey City, according to video shot by a local resident.
Intensive care patients moved after N.J. hospital AC malfunctions in heat wave, official says
Twelve intensive care patients at St. Michael’s Medical Center in Newark were moved to another hospital Thursday after an air conditioning unit stopped working, a hospital official said. The malfunction “resulted in elevated temperatures on some units of the hospital, including the intensive care unit,” according to a statement...
Opting for ‘greener pastures,’ many Staten Islanders are leaving NYC. Here are some of their stories.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Realtor Dana Walker-Boyd estimates that about half her clients over the past few years have moved off Staten Island and out of state.
essexnewsdaily.com
Seton Hall Prep teacher nominated for statewide award
WEST ORANGE, NJ — The Archdiocese of Newark has nominated its Teacher of the Year, Juliette Wester, a history teacher at Seton Hall Preparatory School in West Orange, for the New Jersey Council for American Private Education’s 2022 New Jersey Nonpublic School Teacher of the Year Award. NJCAPE...
3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says
Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.
essexnewsdaily.com
Irvington woman joins administration at Essex County College, her alma mater
IRVINGTON, NJ — Returning to your alma mater can be like returning home, reliving formative experiences from youth at a place that feels familiar. Kiswendsida Kaprou has the rare opportunity not only to relive those experiences, but to continue creating them, as the Irvington resident has returned to her former school, Essex County College, to serve in the role of senior comptroller.
themontclairgirl.com
25 Essex County News Stories You Missed This Week
Another summer week is in the books and there’s never a dull moment in Essex County, which is why we cover the news in the Montclair and greater Essex County area so you don’t miss a beat. Among the headlines: Newark airport reaches record cancellations as Amazon plans collapse; Montclair officially named second Monarch City in New Jersey; Maplewood teen launches healing video game club + summer camp; and so much more. Keep reading for all the news you missed this week in Essex County and beyond.
CBS News
Chatham beach closed to swimming twice after Portuguese man o'war sightings
CHATHAM -- A beach on Cape Cod had to close to swimmers twice this weekend because Portuguese man o' wars were in the water and came ashore. Harding's Beach in Chatham was closed temporarily to swimming on Saturday and then closed again early Sunday afternoon because of the danger. The...
Neighbors protest plan to house sick ex-Rikers inmates in Morris Park
The additional facility would have 70 units for former inmates who are critically ill.
