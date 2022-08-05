ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden says he is hopeful on Griner, working hard for her release

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UkdCk_0h6LOgDI00

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said his administration was working hard to secure jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's release from Russia and was hopeful.

"I'm hopeful. We're working hard," he told reporters at the White House after Moscow said it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 9

Gene Van Auker
3d ago

He can't even remember her from day to day. they let him practice her name on teleprompter.

Reply(1)
9
Randy Chamberlain
2d ago

he can't fix this country but he sure can help criminals go figure

Reply
14
BOB
19h ago

If Bidung is working hard to trade Viktor he needs to go to prison for releasing a terrorist!Let the Lord of War stay let Griner stay! They both deserve what they got!

Reply
2
