Biden says he is hopeful on Griner, working hard for her release

WASHINGTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said his administration was working hard to secure jailed U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner's release from Russia and was hopeful.

"I'm hopeful. We're working hard," he told reporters at the White House after Moscow said it was ready to discuss a prisoner swap.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu

