The Republican Pushback Against Platkin
The Attorney General enforces the law. That’s the main function of the office no matter where you are. The murder of George Floyd in 2020 prompted all sorts of changes in the way police interact with the public, at least in states like New Jersey that are run by Democrats.
Platkin: ‘I would have Advised the Governor’
A graduate of law school just eight years ago, Matthew J. Platkin of Montclair, Governor Phil Murphy’s choice for attorney general, cautioned state senators not to discount his last six months in the role of acting attorney general as critical, powerfully formative experience. The Senate Judiciary Committee appeared poised...
Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act
“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
Report: Brick Mayor John Ducey Stepping Down to Become Judge
BRICK TOWNSHIP, NJ – John Ducey, the only Democrat mayor elected to office in a...
8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week
Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 8/8/2022
Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Everybody knows it from City Hall to the county to the Statehouse. He’s a horrible human being. It’s nothing no one ever has nice to say about that man.” – Trenton Councilwoman Vaughn on Mayor Gusciora.
State senator calls for NJCU to turn over Fort Monmouth to another state university
A key state senator from Monmouth County is asking cash-strapped New Jersey City University to hand over the operations of it small Fort Monmouth satellite campus to another state university. The call Monday by state Sen. Vin Gopal, a Democrat who represents 18 towns in Monmouth County, is in response...
Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances
Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
Texas Gov. Abbott escalates feud with Eric Adams by ‘shamelessly’ sending migrant buses to NYC
In an apparent act of spite against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Friday announced the state will begin busing people who recently crossed the border to New York City. The battle between the two leaders began last month when Adams blamed the Abbott administration,...
N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state
A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
NJ recycling: How does your county rank?
During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators
New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians
Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
Rockland County Polio Case May Be 'Tip Of Iceberg,' State Health Commissioner Warns
A polio case identified in New York may be the "tip of the iceberg," the state's health commissioner is now saying. Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued the warning after officials said wastewater samples had detected the virus in Orange County shortly after officials confirmed a case in neighboring Rockland County in late July, the first time the disease has been seen in the United States in nearly a decade.
Media reports shed light on Amy DeGise’s income and residence
In the past week after footage was shown of Jersey City Councilwoman Amy DeGise’s hit-and-run and calls for her resignation have grown, multiple media reports had shed light on her income status as well as an ignored payment to a veterinarian. The at-large councilwoman has been charged with hitting...
Study results confirm why NJ needs to try out a 4-day workweek
Earlier this year, one of the largest trials of its kind took place in the United Kindom. The idea was to see on a large scale if moving from a traditional five-day workweek to a four-day workweek would make sense. Now that this study has been underway for some time,...
One of N.J.’s veteran college presidents is stepping down, but staying on in a new role
The second longest-serving community college president in New Jersey is stepping down next June after 23 years on the job. Ocean County College president Jon H. Larson will continue working for the college in a part-time consulting capacity for two years, a spokesperson said.
Bus full of migrants from Texas arrives in New York City
A spokesperson for Mayor Eric Adams called on D.C. for help while blasting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
New York residents have until end of today to apply for monthly $500 payments
Friday is the last day for residents in Mount Vernon, New York, to apply for a guaranteed income pilot program featuring $500 worth of monthly payments.
Stewart’s board member drowns in Warren County lake
The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
