Morris County, NJ

insidernj.com

The Republican Pushback Against Platkin

The Attorney General enforces the law. That’s the main function of the office no matter where you are. The murder of George Floyd in 2020 prompted all sorts of changes in the way police interact with the public, at least in states like New Jersey that are run by Democrats.
POLITICS
insidernj.com

Platkin: ‘I would have Advised the Governor’

A graduate of law school just eight years ago, Matthew J. Platkin of Montclair, Governor Phil Murphy’s choice for attorney general, cautioned state senators not to discount his last six months in the role of acting attorney general as critical, powerfully formative experience. The Senate Judiciary Committee appeared poised...
POLITICS
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the Inflation Reduction Act

“After careful review, it is clear that the Inflation Reduction Act is good for the families and small businesses in northern New Jersey. This bill passes my key test that I’ve pushed for since day one: it does not raise taxes on individuals, families, or small businesses in my District. The Inflation Reduction Act makes no changes to personal income tax rates or those impacting small businesses. That has always been my red line, and it is the key to delivering affordability for our families. In fact, it cuts costs and represents a projected tax cut of more than $550 million for my District — more than $2,000 for every family.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
Morristown Minute

8 New Laws from the Governor of NJ this Week

Governor Murphy signs another 8 bills into law concerning everything from car and liability insurance, cannabis, apprenticeships, county airports, retirement, and sales tax. Today, Governor Phil Murphy signed the following eight bills into law, concerning everything from automobile and liability insurance, cannabis, and apprenticeships, to county airports, retirement, and sales tax.
insidernj.com

Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing: 8/8/2022

Below is Insider NJ’s Morning Intelligence Briefing:. QUOTE OF THE DAY: “Everybody knows it from City Hall to the county to the Statehouse. He’s a horrible human being. It’s nothing no one ever has nice to say about that man.” – Trenton Councilwoman Vaughn on Mayor Gusciora.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NJ.com

Gov. Murphy calls for investigation into NJCU finances

Gov. Phil Murphy is calling on the Office of the State Comptroller to investigate New Jersey City University’s finances and how the Jersey City school turned an $108 million surplus into a $67 million deficit in eight years. The governor cited reporting by The Jersey Journal in a news...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

N.J. already planning push to bring Eli Lilly to state

A day after Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly said it will be “forced” to grow elsewhere after the state of Indiana passed a law that severely limits abortions, Choose New Jersey CEO Wes Mathews said his group and state officials already are making plans for that new growth to be in New Jersey.
ECONOMY
New Jersey 101.5

NJ recycling: How does your county rank?

During o the 1990s more than 50% of municipal waste in the Garden State was being recycled, but since that time our numbers have dipped. Today the combined municipal recycling rate in New Jersey has dropped below 40%, but in many respects, recycling is a lot more complex than it used to be.
ENVIRONMENT
NJ.com

Murphy signs laws to protect N.J. consumers from financial predators

New Jersey consumers will see greater protection from predatory financial practices in the tax preparation and service industries under a package of bills signed into law on Friday by Gov. Phil Murphy. The new laws, all sponsored by Democrats, include requirements for tax preparers and service contract providers, while also...
INCOME TAX
NorthcentralPA.com

State program could bring $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians

Harrisburg, Pa. — The PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians, is back in the General Assembly as Gov. Tom Wolf pushes for legislative support. "I first proposed the PA Opportunity Program back in February, but Republican leaders in the General Assembly just wouldn't get on board with funding it in this year's budget," said Gov. Wolf. "However, as I've traveled the commonwealth, I've heard directly from so many people about how much this program would mean to them and their...
Daily Voice

Rockland County Polio Case May Be 'Tip Of Iceberg,' State Health Commissioner Warns

A polio case identified in New York may be the "tip of the iceberg," the state's health commissioner is now saying. Dr. Mary T. Bassett issued the warning after officials said wastewater samples had detected the virus in Orange County shortly after officials confirmed a case in neighboring Rockland County in late July, the first time the disease has been seen in the United States in nearly a decade.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Stewart’s board member drowns in Warren County lake

The Warren County Sheriff's Office said a man has drowned in Friends Lake in Chester. The man has been identified as Perrin Dake, 62, of Boulder, Colorado. Stewart's Shops has confirmed that he was a member of the Dake family and was on the Stewart's Board of Directors.
CHESTER, NY

