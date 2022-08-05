ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The View’: Former Co-Host Meghan McCain Says ‘Nasty’ Exchange with Joy Behar Made Her Quit Show

By Suzanne Halliburton
Outsider.com
 3 days ago
Meghan McCain left The View this time a year ago. But she said she decided to quit months before after what she described as a “nasty” exchange with Joy Behar.

McCain worked for The View for four seasons that stretched from October, 2017 through summer of 2021. She sat at the end of the long table, representing the conservative voice when the Hot Topics discussions turned political.

On Thursday, hours after The View introduced Alyssa Farah Griffin as her replacement, McCain discussed her time on the show on the Commentary Magazine podcast. She brought up an on-air conversation the co-hosts had in January, 2021. It was her second day back after taking maternity leave following the birth of daughter, Liberty.

“I finally went back to the show, and the day I went back to the show, Joy Behar said on air, ‘Nobody missed you, we didn’t miss you, you shouldn’t have come back,’” McCain recalled. “I started hysterically crying. Sorry gentlemen, I know, I started lactating on air, and crying, hysterical.”

Here’s how that conversation started. The topic was whether the country wanted more than two political parties. McCain kidded Behar, the liberal, telling her: “Joy, you missed me so much when I was on maternity leave. You missed me so much. You missed fighting with me.”

And Behar responded “I did not. I did not miss you. Zero.” McCain’s response? “Oh, my God. You know what? That’s so nasty. I was teasing, but you said something rude. Really?” Behar is a comedian with a dry sense of humor. It’s unclear if she was teasing McCain.

McCain said that she started having an anxiety attack. When she got back to her dressing room, she said she called her brother. And she said it was that conversation that prompted her to quit The View. She announced her departure in July, 2021, days before the show ended its 24th season.

She said Thursday: “I didn’t feel supported when I had my baby, and I didn’t feel supported coming back, and that was ultimately it. That was why I left.”

Baby Liberty was born in late 2020 in the midst of the Covid pandemic. At the time, the hosts were doing the show remotely. And McCain had moved to Washington, D.C. where her husband had a job.

She said on the podcast “I was the most miserable I’d ever been.”

Here are The View co-hosts for season 26. (ABC/Lou Rocco)

The View took an entire season to find a replacement. The show used rotating guest hosts for the conservative spot before selecting Farah Griffin, who worked as a press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and as a senior communication strategist for Donald Trump. The show also promoted Ana Navarro to full-time co-host, although she’ll mostly work the Friday and Monday shows. Navarro commutes from Miami.

The show ended its 25th season, Friday, and will return after Labor Day with new shows.

