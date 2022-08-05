ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Chicago Fire’ Recurring Character Set to Return for Season 11

By Sean Griffin
 3 days ago
Chicago Fire has such a rotating cast of characters that it’s hard for even the most loyal fans to keep them all straight.

However, it seems like one fan-favorite character will be returning. Hanako Greensmith, who portrays Violet Mikami on the show, posted a recent photo that confirms the return of another character.

Production of Chicago Fire is currently underway, and Greensmith posted a photo with other cast members as they film the new season. One cast member wasn’t a core member of the show’s cast, but his character did play an important role in last season’s events.

The character we’re referring to is Evan Hawkins. Hawkins won over Violet and nearly lost his job when he was forced to relent to the blackmailing against him. However, Greensmith’s photo confirms his return for a new season.

The video was reposted by the Twitter account One Chicago Updates, and can be viewed here.

In Season 11, Violet makes it clear that she no longer trusts Hawkins after what happened with Emma Jacobs (Caitlin Carver). She also hints at the possibility of still having feelings for Gallo (Alberto Rosende).

Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas has confirmed that we will be getting some love triangle drama between the three characters in the new season. Evan Hawkins returns to ignite that interest once more.

Is Eammon Walker Returning to ‘Chicago Fire’s New Season?

Chicago Fire star Eamonn Walker has portrayed Chief Wallace Boden since 2012. Starting in 2014, Walker starred as Boden in the other Chicago shows: Chicago Med and Chicago PD.

If Walker were to not return to the show, the show would be unrecognizable. In previous seasons, storylines have led fans to believe Boden may depart Firehouse 51.

However, luckily for fans, there seem to be no indications that the actor is departing the show. Unless something dramatically changes, Walker will reprise his role as Chief Wallace Boden on Season 11.

There were many changes in Season 10 of the show. In Season 10, we saw plenty of changes in the firehouse, including Boden’s promotion to Deputy District Chief of District 4. Fans thought he may be moved out of Firehouse 51 at this point.

However, when one of the firehouses closed down, the center of the district shifted. Firehouse 51 became the central point for District 4. It’s clear that Boden will remain in the same place he’s called home since joining the series at its inception.

Boden will continue giving the orders for Firehouse 51, and he’ll also be in charge of a few other houses. Luckily, we’ll get plenty of Wallace Boden on the new season of Chicago Fire. Fans hope that we’ll also get a deeper glimpse into Boden’s personal life, which we haven’t seen much of the past few seasons.

‘Chicago Fire’ Fans Predict a Season 11 Pregnancy Reveal for This Character

We saw handfuls of exciting, adrenaline-pumping fire calls during Chicago Fire‘s 10th season. However, many of the main storylines, especially toward the season’s end, surrounded the crew’s romantic endeavors. For weeks, we followed the steamy development between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and 51’s Violet Mikami. Viewers also watched what seems to be a painfully slow crumble between Sylvie Brett and the now-departed character Matt Casey. Topping it all off, the Chicago Fire season 10 finale served up one of the most memorable wedding events we’ve witnessed in 10 years of One Chicago. Now, we must await the NBC drama’s return on September 21st. In the meantime, fans are predicting one of Firehouse 51’s current couples will welcome a new baby.
‘Chicago Fire’: What to Expect From Severide and Kidd in Season 11

Season 10 of Chicago Fire concluded with a romance-centric atmosphere. Most prominently, fans finally witnessed the long-awaited wedding between series favorites Kelly Severide and Stella Kidd. Simultaneously, both Ambulance 61 paramedics began navigating the breaking pieces of their own relationships. Brett and Casey appear to be headed toward a breakup. Meanwhile, Violet must choose between Paramedic Field Chief Evan Hawkins and her friend and fellow first responder Blake Gallo. The last we saw Kidd and Severide though, their honeymoon appeared was headed toward disaster. So what can we expect of the newlyweds when season 11 premieres in September?
‘Law & Order: SVU’s New Character Is Also a ‘Chicago PD’ Alum

It won’t be long before the hit TV crime drama series Law & Order: SVU hits the airwaves for its 24th season, along with a variety of other popular prime time shows. And, fans know that the SVU premiere is going to be a big one as the show’s 23rd season wrapped up with Mariska Hargitay’s character, Captain Olivia Benson poised to make a big decision regarding her former partner, Chris Meloni’s Elliot Stabler.
'Chicago Fire': Is Eamonn Walker Returning for Season 11?

