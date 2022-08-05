Lil Pump Reveals Powerpuff Girls Tattoo Was in Celebration of His Month-Long Run of Daily Threesomes

Kevin Hart can get about any acting role he wants these days, but he still remembers the one that got away. On Thursday (July 21), Peacock aired a snippet of an episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart show with guest Mark Wahlberg. During the show, the two actors talked about the popular HBO television series Entourage, which was executive produced by Wahlberg and loosely based on his life. According to Hart, he was up for a role on the show that he ended up going to Bow Wow. Kevin recalled being initially excited about the role after hearing that he landed an audition.

