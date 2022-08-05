Lil Pump Reveals Powerpuff Girls Tattoo Was in Celebration of His Month-Long Run of Daily Threesomes

Read on www.xxlmag.com
Related
DJ Khaled Shoots Down Fan Who Asks to Sit in His Rolls-Royce – ‘I’m Taken’
DJ Khaled recently curved a fan who requested to sit in the producer's Rolls-Royce, citing his marital status. On Saturday night (July 16), DJ Khaled shared a video of him sitting in his car outside a venue surrounded by fans. Dozens of people have their phones out recording the hip-hop mogul as he soaks it all in while Drake's "Massive" plays from the speakers.
Soulja Boy Threatens to Post Footage of Altercation With YouTuber Charleston White
Soulja Boy is still steaming over his altercation with YouTuber Charleston White last week. Now, he's threatening to post the footage of the infamous incident. On Tuesday (July 26), Soulja Boy hopped on Instagram to vent about his run-in with Charleston White in Miami last Friday that resulted in SB getting maced by the controversial social media figure. During the Live session, the rapper threatened to put out the yet-to-be-seen video of the wild incident.
Soulja Boy Goes Off on Charleston White for Using Mace During Their Altercation
Soulja Boy went off on YouTuber Charleston White during his Instagram Live session after being maced by Charleston White during their altercation in Miami. On Friday (July 22), Soulja Boy jumped on his IG Live and clowned Charleston White for pulling out mace (not pepper spray) when he approached him in Miami earlier that day.
YouTuber Charleston White Plans on Pressing Charges Against Soulja Boy
UPDATE (July 27):. Soulja Boy has released a statement to XXL in response to Charleston White claiming he is going to press charges against the rapper as a result of their altercation in Miami. "There's no way he can press charges," Soulja wrote. "He the one [who] started shooting pepper...
RELATED PEOPLE
Rick Ross Says He Was Denied Entry Into Buckingham Palace, Was Referred to Restaurant Instead
Rick Ross recently had a humbling experience when he tried to gain access to Buckingham Palace in London. On Monday (Aug. 1), Rick Ross visited the world-famous Buckingham Palace, home of the Queen of England. However, Rozay says he was denied entry when he asked a member of the Queen's Guard to let him in. In the first clip shared on his Instagram Story, Ross is doing a Birdman hand rub right outside the Palace gates. In the next clip, the Miami rapper is sitting in the back of a car explaining what went down.
Anne Heche’s Family Responds After Actress’ Fiery Crash
Actress Anne Heche has been hospitalized after a fiery car crash in Los Angeles, according to multiple reports.Witnesses cited by TMZ late Friday said the Wag the Dog and Donnie Brasco star was seen crashing into the garage of an apartment building in her Mini Cooper, only to drive away as bystanders tried to come to her aid. She then reportedly plowed into a nearby home in Mar Vista a short time later, sparking a blaze that engulfed the vehicle and spread throughout the house.A representative for the actress confirmed that she was in stable condition but asked for privacy,...
PICTURED: Woman who had her house destroyed by Anne Heche when actress 'drunkenly drove her Mini Cooper into building at 90mph' - as she raises nearly $45,000 in a single day
A Los Angeles woman lost an 'entire lifetime of possessions' after actress Anne Heche plowed into her car into her home causing a fire that nearly claimed both women's lives. A GoFundMe page that has been set up for Lynne Mishele has raised close to $45,000 in a single day. According to that page, Mishele, who is referred to as a 'kind and generous person,' 'very narrowly escaped physical harm' following the crash.
Megan Thee Stallion Joins Forces With Future For “Pressurelicious”
Megan Thee Stallion has dropped her first new release since the Hot Girl Summer solstice. The Houston rapper enlisted Future for “Pressurelicious,” which dropped on Thursday night (July 21) after she confirmed its leak on social media. On the HitKidd-produced single, Megan Thee Stallion and Future take turns...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kendrick Lamar Reacts to Security Guard Who Was Seen on Video Crying During Rapper’s Show
Kendrick Lamar has offered his thoughts on the viral video of a security guard crying while K-Dot was performing during his The Big Steppers Tour stop in Houston. On Tuesday (July 26), young reporter Jazlyn Guerra shared video of an interview she did with Kendrick Lamar following his recent headlining set at the 2022 Rolling Loud Miami festival. During the conversation, Kendrick was asked about impacting people with his music.
These Are the 10 Drill Rappers to Listen to Right Now
Outside all the dissing and airing of real-life beefs, drill has taken over in New York City. The Big Apple's newer acts have included artists like the late Pop Smoke, Fivio Foreign, Sheff G and Sleepy Hallow of Winners Circle experiencing solid success as their music continues to get recognition. XXL sheds light on more of the new names coming up nowadays, with all except Chicago's PGF Nuk originating from the New York area.
Joe Budden Says Jay-Z Wanted $250,000 to Be on ‘Pump It Up’ Remix
Jay-Z recently said he doesn't charge to appear on tracks these day, but that wasn't the case nearly 20 years ago, according to Joe Budden. The rapper-turned-podcaster recently appeared on Queenzflip and DJ G Money's Flip Da Script Podcast for an episode that aired on Monday (July 18). Joe shared his account of Jay-Z quoting his A&R a price of $250,000 to hop on the remix of Joe's 2003 hit song "Pump It Up."
Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses Onstage, Carried Out By Security
Ying Yang Twins' D-Roc collapsed onstage while he was performing at a show in Missouri and had to be carried out by security. On Sunday (July 31), TMZ posted a video of Ying Yang Twins member D-Roc being dragged and then carried offstage after he collapsed during his performance at the The Ozark Empire Fair in Springfield, Mo. on July 29. According to the outlet, after rocking the mic for 30 minutes, D-Roc suddenly fell to the floor. Thankfully, security was able to rush him offstage so he could get medical treatment.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fivio Foreign Claims He Only Got a $5,000 Advance From His Record Deal With Mase
Fivio Foreign is claiming he only received a four-figure advance from his deal with Ma$e's RichFish record label. On Sunday (July 24), Fivio was the latest guest on Gillie Da Kid and Wallo267's Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast. The Brooklyn rapper spoke about his come-up in the rap game, including linking with Ma$e, who inked him to a record contract in 2019.
Kevin Hart Says He Lost a Role in Entourage to Bow Wow
Kevin Hart can get about any acting role he wants these days, but he still remembers the one that got away. On Thursday (July 21), Peacock aired a snippet of an episode of Kevin Hart's Hart to Heart show with guest Mark Wahlberg. During the show, the two actors talked about the popular HBO television series Entourage, which was executive produced by Wahlberg and loosely based on his life. According to Hart, he was up for a role on the show that he ended up going to Bow Wow. Kevin recalled being initially excited about the role after hearing that he landed an audition.
Video Shows King Von’s Son Playing With Teddy Bear That Has Von’s Voice Built In – Watch
King Von may be gone, but his family is making sure the rapper is never forgotten by his kids. His son now has a toy that plays his dad's voice. On Wednesday (July 20), a video of Von's son went viral. The 21-second clip shows the boy playing with two teddy bears. There is a big painting of the late Chicago rapper leaning against a wall in the background. The kid squeezes the hand of one bear and King Von's voice can be heard. He reacts excitedly, looking back at the camera while the toy speaks.
Pink Floyd’s Roger Waters Says He’s More Important Than Drake and The Weeknd Will Ever Be
Rock band Pink Floyd's Roger Waters recently called out Drake and The Weeknd after feeling slighted due to lack of coverage for his recent concert. On July 15, Canadian news outlet The Globe and Mail shared an interview with the elder rock star who was in the Great White North for show dates on his This Is Not a Drill Tour on July 8 and July 9 at Scotiabank Arena. Canadian crooner The Weeknd was also supposed perform in Toronto on July 8, but cancelled due to a power outage. The mention of covering Abel's show taking priority over Waters' by the interviewer seemed to perturb The Dark Side of the Moon artist.
Wiz Khalifa Details How He Brought Big Band Energy to His New Multiverse Album
This era of Wiz Khalifa is called "OG status." With more than 15 years under his belt, the diamond-selling rapper has seen and done it all. A solid catalog of seven albums means plenty of opportunities to evolve while sharing his experiences on wax. The music Wiz releases these days is a breath of fresh air, and his new summer-ready album, Multiverse, out today, is a reflection of that.
DJ Dahi Details Production Process of Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers Album
Editor’s Note: This story originally appeared in the Summer 2022 issue of XXL Magazine, on stands now. DJ Dahi came up as a youngin’ experimenting with playing instruments. His early passion would pay off as he transitioned to making beats when he got older. As of today, he’s worked with some of hiphop’s biggest stars such as Dr. Dre, Drake, Big Sean and, most recently, Kendrick Lamar and Vince Staples. In the first half of this year, the 39-year-old Inglewood, Calif. native produced albums like Kendrick’s chart-topping Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers and Vince’s Ramona Park Broke My Heart. Here, Dacoury Dahi Natche aka DJ Dahi, speaks with XXL about his latest contributions to the culture.
Nelly Appears to Throw Jab at Irv Gotti During Performance With Ashanti – Watch
Nelly appeared to throw a light jab at Irv Gotti while recently performing alongside Ashanti. Nelly and Ashanti are currently co-headlining the My 2000s Playlist Tour along with Ja Rule, Lil Jon & The Eastside Boyz, Fabulous and the Ying Yang Twins. During a tour stop in Oakland, Calif. at Oakland Arena on Aug. 5, Nelly appeared to address Irv's recent comments on the Drink Champs podcast, where the Murder Inc. cofounder said he had a tryst with Ashanti only to find out she moved on to Nelly by seeing the two entertainers together at a basketball game. A video of the performance shows Nelly and Ashanti performing their 2008 duet, "Body on Me." After the track is over, Nelly urges the crowd to cheer for his former boo.
Snoop Dogg to Feature on New Benny Blanco Song ‘Bad Decisions’ With BTS Members
Snoop Dogg is joining forces with Benny Blanco and BTS members on a new track. On Wednesday (July 20), Benny revealed Snoop Dogg will be on his long-teased collab with South Korean boy band BTS titled "Bad Decisions." "It's all happening," the award-winning producer captioned a promotional tweet for the...
XXL Mag
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Hip-hop news, rap videos, rap music reviews, rapper interviews - hip hop on a higher level.https://www.xxlmag.com/
Comments / 0