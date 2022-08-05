Man clinging to tree for 18 hours is rescued by Caldwell Police

Read on www.ktvb.com
concerned American
3d ago
Too many people ignore wearing life jackets and die the water is cold! Thanks to Caldwell police he got saved a second chance hope he will wear a life vest next time maybe lesson 😉 learned???
Three Injured in Two-vehicle Crash South of Bellevue
BELLEVUE, Idaho (KLIX)-Three people were injured when an car crossed the centerline and struck a pickup Sunday evening south of Bellevue. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, emergency crews responded a little after 4:30 p.m. on State Highway 75 near Pero Rd for the two-vehicle crash. The sheriff's office said Guadalupe Colis, 21, of Hailey was headed north in a Ford Focus when, for unknown reasons, the car went off the right shoulder, she overcorrected and came back across the centerline and collided with a Toyota Tundra driven by a Boise man. The impact caused the pickup to end up on its side. Colis, who was not wearing a seat belt, was flown to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. The Boise man his is female passenger were wearing seat belts and received minor injuries, according to the sheriff's office. The crash blocked the roadway for more than an hour and forced traffic to detour.
Will Boise Rethink Banning Bridge Jumping After Two Are Injured?
The Boise Greenbelt is an incredible free place to enjoy a bike ride, go far for a walk and get some great exercise. However, this weekend some folks got carried away as a bridge jumper jumped onto a floating device, injuring several people. Bridge jumping in Boise? Yes, you can...
Crash along Curtis Rd. after driver speeding on highway
BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise was temporarily closed in both directions Saturday night after a vehicle crashed into a tree near the intersection of N. Curtis Road and I-184. According to Boise Police Department (BPD), the 18-year-old male driver was spotted by an officer...
Boise Police: officers have located 9-year-old girl reported missing
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police officers have made contact with a 9-year-old girl reported missing earlier Monday morning from the Vista neighborhood. "The investigation is ongoing, but our officers have made contact with Bridgette. We have information that she is with a family member," the Boise Police Department said in a message posted on Twitter just before 10 a.m. Monday.
11 acres grass fire in northwest Boise human-caused
BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters have contained a grass fire that broke out Sunday night near Pierce Park Lane and Hill Road in Boise. According to Ada County Dispatch, the fire was reported just after 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Boise Fire Department (BFD) and Eagle Fire Department responded to the fire with assistance from the Bureau of Land Management (BLM).
18-year-old driver crashes into tree after driving 100 mph on Interstate 184
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — An 18-year-old driver crashed into a tree after driving 100 mph on Interstate 184 Saturday night. Boise Police say the crash happened near the intersection of N. Curtis Rd. and I-184. The 18-year-old man was extracted from his car by emergency responders and taken to...
Idaho Youth Ranch focuses on the future after suffering massive fire
BOISE, Idaho — Around 1:45 the afternoon of Monday, July 18, a huge plume of thick, black smoke rose above the Boise Bench. A fire fueled by tons of donated clothing and household goods was tearing through the Idaho Youth Ranch distribution center's outside yard on West Irving Street. Over the next several hours and into the next morning firefighters poured 638,000 gallons of water on the fire.
Treasure Valley family asks others to 'be aware of others' on Boise River after bridge jumper sends two to the hospital
BOISE, Idaho — What was supposed to be a fun Saturday cooling off on the Boise River, quickly escalated into a dangerous situation for a Treasure Valley family. "Having a human being come towards you at full force, it's hard to grasp what actually goes through your mind everything after that is 100% survival,” said Jay Alcala.
Moose Fire along Salmon River spreads to 68,353 acres, 16% contained
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Moose Fire along the Salmon River has grown to more than 68,000 acres. Fire officials say the fire is now only 16 percent contained. The Moose Fire began on July 17 near the confluence of Moose Creek and the Salmon River. Officials say they believe the fire is human-caused. The specific events leading up to the fire are still under investigation.
Section of Curtis Road in Boise closed in both directions due to car crash
BOISE, Idaho — A section of Curtis Road in Boise is closed in both directions Saturday night due to an investigation into a car crash, the Boise Police Department said in a Twitter post. The closure stretches from the inbound exit of Interstate 84 to Irving Street. Boise Police...
Two hospitalized after bridge jumper lands on raft in Boise River
BOISE, Idaho — Warning: The video in this article could be disturbing to some viewers. As an engine with the Boise Fire Department patrolled from the Bank of the Boise River Saturday afternoon, its crew was forced into action after a bridge jumper landed on a raft full of people in the water.
Teen who drowned in Lucky Peak identified
Bobby Sichulailuck, 16, from Boise, disappeared into the lake on July 18 after falling off a Jet Ski. His body was recovered about two weeks later.
Treasure Valley's longest commute
As the valley grows so does the length of our daily commutes. But for a Kuna couple getting to work involves a lot more than just hitting a few red lights and off ramps.
Boise Police searching for missing 78-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — The Boise Police Department is searching for a missing and vulnerable 78-year-old man named John. In a Twitter post, Boise Police said John was last seen Thursday around 5:30 a.m., walking on the 9000 block of West Cory Lane in Boise. He was wearing a dark blue t-shirt and dark blue jeans.
Coroner identifies teen whose body was found in Lucky Peak Lake
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — After weeks of searching, marine deputies on Wednesday located the body of a teenage boy who fell off a jet ski in Lucky Peak Lake last month. The Ada County Coroner’s Office on Thursday identified the 16-year-old as Bobby Sichulailuck. Ada County Sheriff’s Office...
Missing Boise man found deceased, police say
James Daly was reported missing after he was last seen on July 27. Boise Police reported he was found deceased Thursday.
Dog days: High prices, shortages hit pets and owners in Idaho and elsewhere
Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food as well as some key medications. Inflationary troubles are affecting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages. Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat...
Angler from Fruitland lands the largest catfish in Idaho history
MOUNTAIN HOME (KIVI) — It has been a record summer for catfish fishing in idaho as the record for the largest catfish has been broken twice. In late July, Hammett Valley Fishing Adventures took Paul Newman and John Schafer to CJ Strike Reservoir on the Snake River south of Mountain Home.
Missing 16-year-old recovered from Lucky Peak Reservoir
BOISE, Idaho — The 16-year-old teen who fell into the Lucky Peak reservoir over two weeks ago was just found, according to Ada County Sheriff's Office Marine deputies. Police identified the teenager Thursday as Bobby Sichulailuck of Boise. The Sichulailuck's body was found in the water near a dock,...
One of the Most Expensive Restaurants in America is Hiding in Boise
When it comes to being a foodie in Idaho, there are a lot of different places that should be on your bucket list: the most fun restaurant, the best Italian restaurant, the restaurant with the craziest pizza and the only Idaho restaurants that made Yelp’s Top 100 list. There’s another category that should be on your list, if your budget can handle it.
