Niko Moon And Wife, Anna, Are Expecting Their First Baby

By Woody
 3 days ago
2021 CMT Music Awards - Show NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 09: Niko Moon performs on the Ram Trucks Stage for the 2021 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 09, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for CMT) (ERIKA GOLDRING/Getty Images for CMT)

Niko Moon and his wife Anna announced yesterday (August 4) that they are expecting their first baby together, a daughter named Lily Anne Moon, in November!

