DNA confirms remains found in Miami County those of woman missing since 2016

Indy man hit, killed on US 36 in Hendricks County
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed by a vehicle in Hendricks County Saturday. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office says a male pedestrian was hit and killed on West U.S. 36, west of Danville around 9:30 p.m. Saturday. An initial investigation indicates 59-year-old Roland Lottman of Indianapolis was walking in the […]
Warsaw Police Help Apprehend Suspects In Indianapolis Homicide
WARSAW – Two people wanted in connection to a July homicide in Indianapolis were arrested Thursday, Aug. 4, in Warsaw. According to a news release issued Friday, Aug. 5, from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, 42-year-old Stephen Cartwright and 21-year-old Madison Fowler were arrested for their alleged involvement in a July homicide.
Teen found with 2 Glocks, revolver outside Indiana State Fairgrounds
INDIANAPOLIS – Police seized a backpack with three guns inside from a teen following a disturbance outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds Saturday. According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, an off-duty Lawrence officer working security noticed a disturbance between juveniles at the 38th Street gate around 8:20 p.m. Saturday.
One suspect in custody after death in White County
WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WLFI) — A 21-year-old suspect is in custody after what police say was a homicide in White County. According to the White County Sheriff's Office, officials responded to a 911 call Sunday night around 7:30 p.m. of a female who was shot. Arriving on scene they found 30-year-old Cayla Moore of Rockville in need of immediate medical aid She was transported to a nearby hospital but succumbed to her injuries.
A man is dead after a hit-and-run on the southwest side of Indianapolis. Major employers raise concerns about Indiana’s near-total …. Exceptions kept in abortion legislation after hours …. New Hilton hotel proposed for Clay Terrace area. Amid staff shortages, educator says teaching serves …. Indiana Task Force 1...
IMPD arrests suspect in July killing; already on parole in 2016 deadly shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is facing his second murder charge in about six years after Indianapolis police arrested him in connection with the killing of a man in July. Najee Givens, 33, is charged with murder in the death of 25-year-old Timothy Rucker Jr., who was found dead in his home on July 17.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after a male was killed in a hit-and-run late Sunday on the southwest side. An IMPD police report showed a person was struck and killed at Mann Road and W. Mooresville Road at 11:42 p.m. A caller told dispatchers they saw a person lying down in the road. Medics declared […]
A person was killed in a crash overnight on the city's southwest side. It happened about midnight Monday near the intersection of Mooresville and Mann roads, which is near Kentucky Avenue.
An Indianapolis man died after he was hit by a driver as he was crossing a road late Saturday, police say.
Teen bicyclist airlifted after crash in Steuben County
CLEAR LAKE, Ind. (WANE) — A 16-year-old Fort Wayne boy was struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle in Steuben County Saturday afternoon. The crash happened around just after 3 p.m. in the area of C.R. 700 East and West Clear Lake Drive. According to a report from...
A 16-year-old was arrested late Saturday outside the Indiana State Fairgrounds when an off-duty Lawrence police officer working security found him in possession of three guns, a police report shows.
Fatal crash kills one, injures another in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — An Indianapolis woman has died and a Marshall, Ill. man was injured following a two-vehicle crash in Clark County Sunday evening. According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred on Illinois Route 1 near Douglas Road at approximately 5:21 p.m. Sunday. According to investigating officers, a van driven by Jeremiah […]
A man previously convicted in a fatal shooting in 2016 has again been arrested and charged with murder — this time in a shooting death from July this year.
Beloved Indy funeral director is robbed & killed outside his business
INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting and robbery outside a funeral home near Lafayette Road early Saturday morning, left a beloved Indianapolis businessman dead. James Dixon III was the funeral director at Dixon Memorial Chapel & Cremation Services. “It’s tragic. What happened to my dad is just a senseless act of...
West Lafayette man drowns in Tippecanoe River
MONTICELLO, Ind. — An investigation was launched over the weekend into the drowning death of a West Lafayette man Saturday in the Tippecanoe River. Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the river around 8:15 p.m. after a 911 call said a possible drowning occurred near the 600 block of North 1225 West.
Indiana man gets 4 life sentences for murders of ex-girlfriend, 3 children
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — An Allen County judge handed down four life sentences to a man convicted in the murders of his former girlfriend and her three children. The four consecutive life sentences for 22-year-old Cohen Hancz-Barron come without the possibility of parole. Hancz-Barron was found guilty in May...
IMPD investigates 5 people shot in separate Sunday morning incidents
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD detectives are working four shooting incidents that sent five victims to area hospitals in the early hours of Sunday. 12:40 a.m. - The morning's first shooting occurred at the intersection of 38th Street and Keystone Avenue on the northeast side of the city. Police found a man shot. IMPD said he was awake and breathing when taken to the hospital.
Body found in burning car at Eagle Creek Park
INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after being found in a burning car in Eagle Creek Park. The Pike Township Fire Department said they were called for a vehicle on fire around 1:40 p.m. Monday. Crews arrived to find a vehicle fully engulfed off the road in a wooded...
Slain Indiana officer remembered as focused on police work
FISHERS, Ind. (AP) — A young Indiana police officer who was killed during an early morning traffic stop was remembered Saturday as a man focused on a career in law enforcement. Noah Shahnavaz, 24, an officer with the Elwood Police Department 50 miles (80 kilometers) northeast of Indianapolis, was shot in the head just after 2 a.m. July 31, before he could even get out of his patrol car. “Noah destroyed any barriers that got in his way,” his mother, Laurie Shahnavaz, said in her eulogy. “He was singularly focused on becoming a police officer and finally achieved that dream in 2021.” Dozens of law enforcement officers were among the more than 1,300 people who attended the officer’s funeral at ITOWN Church in the officer’s suburban Indianapolis hometown of Fishers, with some going to an overflow room, WRTV-TV reported.
Police: Suspicious man asked children if they needed a ride near bus stop in Hancock County
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is making parents aware of a reported suspicious man who was asking children if they needed a ride to school on Monday morning near a bus stop in southern Hancock County. According to the sheriff’s department, the man was...
