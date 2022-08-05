ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northfield, NH

Officials say they believe they know everyone involved in Northfield homicides

By Hannah Cotter
WMUR.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.wmur.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Northfield, NH Murders: What We Know About the Investigation

New Hampshire authorities have released few details as they continue to investigate the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home last week. Police responding to a 911 call found the bodies of 25-year-old Kassandra Sweeney and her two sons, 4-year-old Benjamin Sweeney and 1-year-old Mason Sweeney.
NORTHFIELD, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Pair arrested in connection with Elm Street assault

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Manchester Police have arrested two men accused of an assault in February. Last week, police arrested 28-year-old Greenfield resident Elias Dawley and 26-year-old Manchester resident Joshua Bowden. The arrest stemmed from an incident at the 1602 Elm St. Mobil Station. The victim was hit by the...
MANCHESTER, NH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mason, NH
City
Northfield, NH
Northfield, NH
Crime & Safety
NHPR

Death of New Hampshire woman, 2 children investigated

NORTHFIELD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire authorities are investigating the deaths of a mother and two children found shot to death in a Northfield home. Police responding to a 911 call late Wednesday morning found the bodies of a 25-year-old woman and her two sons, ages 1 and 4. Autopsies showed that each died of a single gunshot wound, and the deaths have been declared homicides.
NORTHFIELD, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Nashua, NH murder

NASHUA, N.H. — Police have arrested a man in connection with a woman’s murder in Nashua, N.H. Miguel Ramirez, 30, has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of 34-year-old Julie Graichen, the N.H. Attorney General’s office said. Graichen was found dead in an apartment on...
NASHUA, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicides#Mental Health#Violent Crime
WMUR.com

Suspect in deadly Nashua stabbing held without bail

NASHUA, N.H. — The suspect in a deadly Nashua stabbing on Friday is being held without bail. Miguel Ramirez is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Julie Graichen. He waived his arraignment Monday. Prosecutors have not said if the two knew each other, or what the motive...
NASHUA, NH
WMUR.com

Nashua police arrest man in connection to March robbery

NASHUA, N.H. — Police made an arrest on Friday connected to a robbery from back inMarch. Melvin James Campbell IV, 21, of Nashua, is charged with burglary and robbery. Campbell is accused of breaking into a Nashua home, assaulting a person inside, then stealing various items. Nashua police said...
NASHUA, NH
WCAX

Police investigating death of Dartmouth grad in Hanover

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Police are investigating the death of a Dartmouth graduate in town for his commencement. They are not naming the man but say he was found early Sunday morning on the rocky embankment under the Ledyard Bridge in Hanover. They reached him by boat, then took him...
HANOVER, NH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
mynbc5.com

New Hampshire man hits officer during chase

LEBANON, N.H. — A New Hampshire man was arrested on Sunday after he fled from police and hit a female officer in the face during a pursuit. Lebanon Police said that Daniel Bibbee, 40, of West Lebanon fled on foot during a motor vehicle stop on Rte. 120 after the officer attempted to arrest him on an outstanding warrant. When police caught up to Bibbee, he struck one of them in the face, causing a minor injury.
LEBANON, NH
mychamplainvalley.com

Man hits officer in the face while attempting to flee

Lebanon, NH — On Sunday night, Officer Emily Winslow of the Lebanon Police Department pulled over a vehicle on Route 120. It was discovered that the two occupants of the car had outstanding warrants. One of the suspects, 40-year-old Daniel Bibbee of West Lebanon attempted to flee on foot and struck Officer Winslow in the face during the pursuit. Bibbee was subsequently tased and taken into custody.
LEBANON, NH
Boston

Dartmouth alumnus, 24, dead in New Hampshire

The man was in Hanover for the Dartmouth Class of 2020 commencement. A 24-year-old man died after he was found severely injured on a New Hampshire embankment Sunday, officials said. Around 1:48 a.m. the Hanover Fire Department responded to a report of a person injured on a rocky embankment under...
DARTMOUTH, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police plan to search 2 towns Saturday as investigation into NH triple homicide continues

NORTHFIELD, N.H. — Authorities will be in two New Hampshire towns Saturday for continued investigation into a triple homicide in Northfield earlier this week. Officials said Kassandra Sweeney, 25, and her two sons, Benjamin Sweeney, 4, and Mason Sweeney, 1, each died of a single gunshot wound. Autopsies by the chief medical examiner revealed that the manner of each death was a homicide.
WMUR.com

Shots fired during incident in Weare; no injuries, police say

WEARE, N.H. — A man is facing charges after he fired two rounds from a shotgun on Saturday during an incident in Weare, police said. Weare police said they responded to reports of a potential mental health crisis in the 200 block of Mountain Road. Officers from the Weare...
WEARE, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy