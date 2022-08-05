The Crime Blotter: Bellevue man caught trying to solicit sex with minors through social media

Read on mynorthwest.com
The Crime Corner: Bear Spray Bandit is busted, suspect uses big board to smash into business
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of Aug. 4. On July 23, a King County Sheriff’s Deputies recognized the “Bear Spray Bandit” walking by. He was taken into custody without incident, and after giving a verbal confession...
Boy scammed with counterfeit money at his lemonade stand
Everett Police is looking for a man who officers say used fake money to rip off a 12-year-old boy at his lemonade stand. Jeremy told police a man handed him a $100 bill at his lemonade stand on Beverly and Broadway. The child then gave the man all of his...
Bellevue police seeking couple wanted for frisking victims looking for items to steal
Bellevue police are asking the public for help to identify a couple wanted for six robberies, where they steal jewelry from pedestrians. The couple, described as a Middle Eastern male and female, typically drive up to elderly people who don’t speak English and frisk them, looking for items to steal.
The Crime Corner: Washington State Patrol says lookout for missing person, Domino’s armed robbery
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers the weekend and overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of August 1:. Lacey Police are looking for an armed robbery suspect who hit a Domino’s Pizza at 5401 Corporate Center Loop SE. The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 6 feet tall, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, black shorts, and black and white shoes. Police say the suspect is armed and dangerous.
Armed police return to patrols at UW dorms after dispute with union
After ending armed police patrols of student housing in the wake of the George Floyd protests, the University of Washington has reversed its decision and will bring back armed police patrols of UW dorms. The Public Employee Relations Commission (PERC) found that UW failed to bargain with Teamsters Union Local...
Body of man who drowned in Spanaway Lake recovered
The body of a 69-year-old man who drowned in Spanaway Lake on Friday has been recovered, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department said. At 5:03 p.m., 911 dispatchers received a call about a report of a drowning at Spanaway Lake Park. A 911 caller told dispatchers that a man jumped...
KIRO Newsradio Headlines: 2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at Tacoma park
2-year-old hospitalized after eating fentanyl at local park. A 2-year-old was hospitalized Thursday after his mother believes the child may have picked up and swallowed a fentanyl tablet at a Tacoma park. Police have asked the Tacoma Parks Supervisor to check the park for other potentially dangerous items. Park employees...
SPD detective reveals harrowing details of the night Rep. Jayapal’s life was threatened
Brett Forsell — the man accused of threatening to kill U.S. House Representative Pramila Jayapal — has pleaded not guilty to felony stalking charges filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. A King County judge has granted the prosecutor’s request for GPS, alcohol, and electronic home...
Joyride in stolen vehicle ends in crash on SR 520 after evading spike strip
A man is in custody Friday morning after stealing a vehicle near Bothell and riding around the Lake Washington area — managing to evade a police spike strip in the process — ultimately driving in the wrong direction on State Route 520. Just after 5 a.m., Bothell Police...
Bellevue cheer coach arrested on charges of child molestation
A Bellevue cheer coach was arrested on charges of child molestation by Bellevue police, according to the Bellevue Police Department. The 50-year-old Issaquah man is the owner and coach of Action Athletics in the 13400 block of Southeast 30th Street. Two victims accused the coach of inappropriate touching and taking...
The Crime Corner: Arrest made after dog dies in extreme heat on balcony
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 29: Man arrested after leaving a dog to die in heat on a balcony, Seattle Police arrest man for attempting to set a propane tank on fire outside a Walgreens, Bonney Lake police take two into custody over an armed robbery, and a woman found dead in Shoreline.
The Crime Corner: Third shootout this week in front of Parkland home leaves 12-year-old girl injured
Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 28: A man was found dead in Renton after the second shooting this week, a shootout in front of a Parkland home injures two, officers say the same house has had three other shootouts in the past week, DEA and Whatcom County Sheriff arrest 12 in a fentanyl drug bust, and a man has been caught in killing of a woman in her car last Saturday.
King County files charges against man who harassed Rep. Jayapal, issues warrant for his arrest
The King County Prosecutor’s Office has now filed felony stalking charges against Brett Allen Forsell, the man police say harassed and threatened Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal at her Seattle home. Forsell had been previously arrested but was released as police still had to establish probable cause. Seattle Police have now...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Whatcom County drug bust, King County burn ban in place
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Thursday, July 28. The Gang and Drug Task Force of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office and the DEA are announcing the conclusion of a joint investigation into a narcotics trafficking group. Agents made a dozen arrests...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Ferry driver resigns after last week’s crash
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Monday, August 1. The captain at the helm when a state ferry crashed last week has resigned. A ferry service spokesperson tells us the seasoned captain’s resignation is voluntary. Ian Sterling also told KIRO 7 results...
3-alarm fire in Federal Way displaces 20
A three-alarm fire destroyed parts of an apartment building, including the roof, on Wednesday, July 27. An investigation into how the fire started is set to begin today. Firefighters were called to the scene at 4:50 p.m., where flames and smoke shot into the air, and the roof collapsed of Terra Apartment Homes in the 35200 block of 21st Avenue Southwest in Federal Way.
Ferry captain resigns after last week’s crash at West Seattle dock
The captain of the Cathlamet ferry that collided with a terminal structure July 28 resigned, according to a spokesperson for Washington State Ferries (WSF). The captain’s identity has not been released, nor have further details about their resignation. Drug and alcohol tests for the entire crew came back negative,...
The PM Newsdesk Minutes: Alaska Airlines sued, multiple fires spread across state
The KIRO Newsradio newsdesk brings you their top stories on the afternoon of Wednesday, August 3. Two Muslim men sue Alaska Airlines for racial profiling. Two Muslim men from Seattle who were kicked off an Alaska Airlines flight are now suing the airline, claiming they were the targets of racial discrimination.
Tim Eyman loses home in Mukilteo to creditors over campaign finance violations
U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Marc Barreca has ordered Tim Eyman to sell his Mukilteo home as financial restitution for his outstanding $5.6 million in civil penalties over a Thurston County Superior Court’s findings of Eyman’s campaign finance law violations. Eyman’s ex-wife, Karen Williams, will purchase the home for nearly...
Pilot shares moments of plane crash near Alki Beach
The pilot of the small plane that crashed off Alki Beach on Tuesday is sharing what happened. John Laporta says he was flying from Tacoma when he noticed a mechanical issue with the plane. “Just north of there, I noticed that the oil pressure gauge was going down,” Laporta said....
