The Crime Blotter: Bellevue man caught trying to solicit sex with minors through social media

Darren Dedo, KIRO Newsradio reporter, covers overnight crime in the Puget Sound region on the morning of July 28: A man was found dead in Renton after the second shooting this week, a shootout in front of a Parkland home injures two, officers say the same house has had three other shootouts in the past week, DEA and Whatcom County Sheriff arrest 12 in a fentanyl drug bust, and a man has been caught in killing of a woman in her car last Saturday.

PARKLAND, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO