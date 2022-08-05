ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farragut Mayor: Topgolf ribbon-cutting ceremony happening next week

By Melanie Vásquez Russell
 3 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. ( WATE ) — Officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Topgolf facility in West Knox County next week, according to Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams . The venue’s opening marks the beginning of a larger project for bringing more entertainment to Farragut.

Williams said Thursday that Topgolf marks the start of a new entertainment district in the area including Cotton Eyed Joe, hotel options and potentially an entertainment center similar to Main Event .

The ceremony is expected to take place Friday, Aug. 12 at the facility located along Outlet Drive. Topgolf features giant outfield targets with high-tech balls that track their own trajectory along with food and beverage service. The East Tennessee location will be the state’s third after venues in Nashville and Chattanooga.

The Farragut location will have 72 climate-controlled swinging bays, a bar & restaurant, a 27-foot video wall, over 200 HDTVs, private event spaces and a rooftop terrace with firepits. The attraction is expected to bring 300 jobs to the area.

Knoxville Topgolf prepares for 2022 grand opening

Construction on the two-story golf attraction is near completion and on-schedule to open as planned – late summer 2022. The sports entertainment facility is just across I-40 from the Turkey Creek Development, which serves the cities of Knoxville and Farragut.

Topgolf had announced it was looking for a location to build in the greater Knoxville area in 2017 , later settling on the spot off I-40 near Lovell Road.

“The Knoxville area is such a vibrant community that we have been looking forward to serving and we can’t wait to open our doors next year,” Topgolf Chief Development Officer Chris Callaway said last year . “The warm welcome we have received as we’ve kicked off our construction efforts has been amazing, and we are looking forward to introducing our guests in the Knoxville area to the Topgolf experience.”

Additional details on the Aug. 12 ribbon-cutting ceremony are forthcoming.

Farragut, TN
