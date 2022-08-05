ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Breckenridge Texan

Marileigh Miley

Marileigh Miley, 72, of Breckenridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Her funeral service at Bethany Baptist Church will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Breckenridge Texan

Ricky Taylor

Ricky Taylor, age 66, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Ricky Lynne Taylor was born April 4, 1956, in Breckenridge, Texas, to parents, Charles Ray Taylor and Naomi Claudine Truesdell. He attended schools in Breckenridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Naomi Taylor.
BigCountryHomepage

Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger.  D.P.S. was notified […]
Breckenridge Texan

Ronnie Duane Morse

On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Ronnie Duane Morse, 70, formerly of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away at his home in New Blaine, Arkansas. While saddened by his passing, his family is rejoicing that he is no longer sick and is in the presence of Jesus. Ronnie was born in Avon, Illinois,...
ktxs.com

Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection

ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents  2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
ktxs.com

Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home

CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
Texoma's Homepage

Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say

YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
Breckenridge Texan

City of Breckenridge begins water meter replacement project this week

This week, workers have started replacing water meters throughout the city of Breckenridge in a project that is expected to last up to two months. The crews will be wearing orange shirts and will be in trucks marked with “Meter Replacement Crew.” The crews will not need to enter residences to complete the replacement, which should take 15-30 minutes at each location.
Breckenridge Texan

Stephens County cat tests positive for rabies

Stephens County Judge Michael Roach announced today that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has advised the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office of a positive rabies case in an “outside” cat near County Road 120 in the southeast part of the county near the Stephens-Eastland county line.
Breckenridge Texan

Fire destroys Breckenridge family’s home; donations being accepted

Donations are being accepted to help meet the immediate needs of a Breckenridge family whose house burned down Monday evening in the 200 block of North Harvey Street. Alexa Herring said she and her two daughters were in Woodson at Vacation Bible School when the fire started. A friend of hers was at the house and got out uninjured, and neighbors helped get the family’s pets out of the yard, Herring said. No injuries were reported.
Breckenridge Texan

Hamburger cookout this weekend to benefit United Fund

The United Fund of Breckenridge and United Supermarket are teaming up this weekend to help the local organization reach its 2022 goal. Through local donations, the United Fund is at 97% of its $18,000 goal for this year. The organization has raised $17,460 since our kick off last fall. That leaves just $540 left to raise to meet the goal.
Breckenridge Texan

Joann Dabbs

Joann Elizabeth Gentry Dabbs passed away peacefully and earned her angel wings on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Harpersville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life event will immediately follow the burial at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tommy Culwell will officiate both services.
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode

With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
Breckenridge Texan

Breckenridge Texan

ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

 https://breckenridgetexan.com/

