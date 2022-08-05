Read on breckenridgetexan.com
James Robert “Bud” Isclaw
James Robert “Bud” Isclaw, 83, of Breckenridge, passed away on Monday, August 1. A memorial service honoring Bud will begin at 11 a.m. on Friday, August 5, in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel of Memories.
Marileigh Miley
Marileigh Miley, 72, of Breckenridge, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and loved ones on Thursday, August 4, 2022. Her funeral service at Bethany Baptist Church will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 10, 2022. Her family will welcome friends for a visitation in the Melton-Kitchens Chapel on Tuesday, August 9, 2022, from 6:00-7:00 p.m.
Ricky Taylor
Ricky Taylor, age 66, passed away Friday, July 22, 2022. Arrangements have been entrusted to Morehart Mortuary. Ricky Lynne Taylor was born April 4, 1956, in Breckenridge, Texas, to parents, Charles Ray Taylor and Naomi Claudine Truesdell. He attended schools in Breckenridge. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Naomi Taylor.
Early morning crash hospitalizes two Cross Plains teens
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Cross Plains teens were hospitalized following a crash on U.S. Highway 84 this morning just 12 miles northeast of Coleman. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the agency is investigating an early morning single-vehicle crash resulting in serious bodily injury to the driver and passenger. D.P.S. was notified […]
Breckenridge Chamber to host Sips of Summer wine tasting on Friday, Aug. 12
The Breckenridge Chamber of Commerce’s annual Sips of Summer wine tasting event is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 12, and this year’s event has something new in store for attendees. The Chamber has arranged for Wine with an Appeal to handle the tasting. An instructor will share what he...
Ronnie Duane Morse
On Thursday, July 28, 2022, Ronnie Duane Morse, 70, formerly of Breckenridge, Texas, passed away at his home in New Blaine, Arkansas. While saddened by his passing, his family is rejoicing that he is no longer sick and is in the presence of Jesus. Ronnie was born in Avon, Illinois,...
ktxs.com
Abilene woman arrested after leaving child at intersection
ABILENE, Texas — An Abilene woman was arrested this past weekend after leaving a child at an intersection. According to an arrest report, a citizen called police after finding a child at an intersection of in Abilene. Further investigation revealed that Stephanie Martinez left the child "outside a residence...
Crime Reports: Abilene man pushes girlfriend out of car for being 4 minutes late to picking him up from work
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 2400 block of North Willis Street – Burglary of HabitationA 30-year-old woman reported that a […]
Young boy hit by vehicle while riding bike in North Abilene
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A young child was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle Monday evening in North Abilene, sending them to a nearby hospital. A young boy, who an eye witness of the crash’s aftermath said was maybe 10 years old, was hit by a vehicle while riding his bike along Ambler […]
McGoverns to host Children’s Songs and Stories program in Woodson
Breckenridge native Liz Sloan McGovern and her husband, Jared McGovern — aka Momma Liz and Farmer Jared — will host an hour-long children’s program at the Woodson Town Hall every second Thursday of the month from 5 to 6 p.m. The program will be a mixture of...
ktxs.com
Multiple individuals arrested in Clyde after police discover narcotics, contraband in home
CLYDE, Texas — Clyde police are investigating after a traffic stop resulted in multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics and contraband. According to a social media post from the Clyde Police Department, a traffic stop that was conducted on August 4th led to police obtaining a search warrant for a house in Clyde. The warrant was executed in the afternoon and police seized narcotics, weapons, and other contraband from the home.
Deceased body found identified as missing Graham man, police say
YOUNG COUNTY (KFDX/KJTL) — A deceased body discovered by officers with the Graham Police Department on Wednesday has been identified. Brent Bullock, Police Chief of the Graham Police Department, said in a press release on Friday, August 5, 2022, the Dallas County Medical Examiner was able to make a positive identification of the deceased subject […]
Graham police chief gives update on body found
The latest from Graham's Police Chief Brent Bullock on two ongoing situations in Young County.
City of Breckenridge begins water meter replacement project this week
This week, workers have started replacing water meters throughout the city of Breckenridge in a project that is expected to last up to two months. The crews will be wearing orange shirts and will be in trucks marked with “Meter Replacement Crew.” The crews will not need to enter residences to complete the replacement, which should take 15-30 minutes at each location.
Stephens County cat tests positive for rabies
Stephens County Judge Michael Roach announced today that the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) has advised the Stephens County Sheriff’s Office of a positive rabies case in an “outside” cat near County Road 120 in the southeast part of the county near the Stephens-Eastland county line.
Fire destroys Breckenridge family’s home; donations being accepted
Donations are being accepted to help meet the immediate needs of a Breckenridge family whose house burned down Monday evening in the 200 block of North Harvey Street. Alexa Herring said she and her two daughters were in Woodson at Vacation Bible School when the fire started. A friend of hers was at the house and got out uninjured, and neighbors helped get the family’s pets out of the yard, Herring said. No injuries were reported.
Hamburger cookout this weekend to benefit United Fund
The United Fund of Breckenridge and United Supermarket are teaming up this weekend to help the local organization reach its 2022 goal. Through local donations, the United Fund is at 97% of its $18,000 goal for this year. The organization has raised $17,460 since our kick off last fall. That leaves just $540 left to raise to meet the goal.
Joann Dabbs
Joann Elizabeth Gentry Dabbs passed away peacefully and earned her angel wings on Saturday, July 23, 2022, in Abilene, Texas. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Harpersville Cemetery. A Celebration of Life event will immediately follow the burial at Melton-Kitchens Funeral Home and will begin at 11:00 a.m. Tommy Culwell will officiate both services.
Breckenridge ISD shifts in to Back-to-School mode
With the first day of school for Breckenridge Independent School District less than two weeks away, the back-to-school calendar is already busy. Classes are scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 17. New student registration can be done online; click here to access the registration forms. For anyone with questions or...
Abilene Beware: If You See Money On Your Windshield – Do Not Touch It
Anybody that knows me knows that I'm real big on "the more you know". If you're like me you like being informed and making educated decisions. That's why when I come across something useful that I didn't know, I love to share it. I mean, after all, it helps everyone involved.
