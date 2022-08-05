ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unicoi County, TN

THP: 1 dead after Unicoi Co. crash on I-26

By Murry Lee, Slater Teague, Mackenzie Moore
 3 days ago

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Unicoi County.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Interstate 26 East near mile marker 43.

According to THP, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when it drifted into the emergency lane before crossing into the “number 1 lane for an unknown reason, overturned, and came to an uncontrolled rest on its top.”

THP: 2 killed in Unicoi County crash involving 2 motorcycles, car

State troopers say the driver, Jacob Satterlee of Erwin, was killed in the crash.

The crash closed both eastbound lanes of I-26 earlier Friday afternoon.

