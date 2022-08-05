THP: 1 dead after Unicoi Co. crash on I-26

ERWIN, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says one person was killed in a single-vehicle crash Friday in Unicoi County.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. on Interstate 26 East near mile marker 43.

According to THP, a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound when it drifted into the emergency lane before crossing into the “number 1 lane for an unknown reason, overturned, and came to an uncontrolled rest on its top.”

State troopers say the driver, Jacob Satterlee of Erwin, was killed in the crash.

The crash closed both eastbound lanes of I-26 earlier Friday afternoon.

