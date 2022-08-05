ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

CT essential private sector workers can now apply for pandemic bonuses

By Keith M. Phaneuf
Connecticut Mirror
Connecticut Mirror
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rYORC_0h6LK7SO00

Health care workers, grocery store employees and other private-sector employees who staffed vital services during the first two years of the coronavirus pandemic can begin applying for up to a $1,000 bonus from the state.

Comptroller Natalie Braswell’s office opened the Premium Pay portal on its website Friday. And while applicants can begin filing now, a formal launch will be announced next week.

But it won’t be clear until early October whether applicants will receive as much as $1,000. That’s because legislators and Gov. Ned Lamont allocated just $30 million for the program, and labor advocates predict that will be too little to cover all qualified workers adequately.

“Connecticut’s essential workers have gone above and beyond during the pandemic to keep our state safe and running,” Braswell said Friday. “This new Premium Pay program is another way for us to return the favor. I look forward to officially launching the program next week and encourage every eligible worker to apply. For these funds to truly be meaningful, every essential worker needs to know they’re available. I’m hoping other government officials, employers, advocacy groups and everyday citizens will help us spread the word so we can get every worker the assistance and relief they deserve.”

To be eligible, an applicant must have worked between March 10, 2020 and May 7, 2022 in one of the occupations from categories “1A” or “1B” of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s vaccination priority lists .

Some of the front-line workers in these categories include health care personnel, food and agricultural workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store staff, public transit workers, teachers and child care personnel.

Eligible applicants must earn less than $150,000 per year and cannot be employed by a federal, state or municipal government entity.

Full-time workers who earn less than $100,000 can apply for a $1,000 grant. Those earning more than $100,000 but less than $150,000 are eligible for grants on a sliding scale, ranging as low as $200.

Part-timers — working less than 30 hours per week — can apply for a $500 grant.

The application period will run until Oct. 1, and the goal is to process requests within a 60-day window, according to Braswell’s office.

On or around Oct. 1, the comptroller also must make a determination whether grants will be reduced, on a proportional basis, in the event demand exceeds available funds.

That potential reduction, which was stipulated by the legislature, is of great concern to labor advocates who argue the program already is far too frugal.

Rep. Robyn Porter, D-New Haven, has called $30 million “a drop in bucket,” especially when compared to the $500 million neighboring Massachusetts has set aside for front line workers.

“We believe that anyone who took on a risk during the pandemic should be compensated for the risk,” Connecticut AFL-CIO President Ed Hawthorne told the CT Mirror earlier this summer. The approved $30 million “probably won’t be enough. We hope that the governor and the General Assembly will recognize that.”

Up to 5% of the $30 million can be used for administrative costs, leaving at least $28.5 million for grants.

If Connecticut ends up awarding an average grant of $500 — which would match the flat grant Massachusetts is providing essential workers — it would allow Connecticut to provide roughly 57,000 grants.

But the Bay State program already sent payments to 480,000 people in March and another 330,000 in May , according to the commonwealth’s Executive Office of Administration and Finance.

The Massachusetts plan does cover both public- and private-sector workers, but labor advocates here say $30 million just for Connecticut’s private sector is far less generous.

Porter’s committee proposed a $750 million budget for a pandemic bonus program aimed both at the public and private sectors. The $30 million approved only for the private sector stemmed from final state budget negotiations last summer between top legislative leaders and Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration.

To make the dollars stretch, the legislature and Lamont also excluded a third category of essential workers, listed as “1C” by the Centers for Disease Control.

These include a wide range of jobs, but labor advocates pointed to some in this category that were hard to understand. Soup kitchens, food pantries and other community meal programs fall into this category, as do gasoline station workers.

Braswell said Friday she hopes the premium pay program also can be used to bolster public awareness of a second assistance program the state has launched for front line workers.

The Essential Workers COVID-19 Assistance Program has struggled to get dollars out the door since it began in January, though interest has grown over the past month.

Through mid-week, Braswell’s office has approved just shy of $560,000 in relief in total spread among 138 recipients.

And while that’s up from the $361,122 approved in total for 102 recipients through early June, it’s still just 1.6% of the $34 million program budget.

This initiative to replace lost wages and cover medical expenses for front line workers — from both the public and private sectors — who caught COVID has stalled due to a low profile and a complicated application process ordered by the legislature and Lamont.

Braswell, who was tasked with overseeing the program, has launched a vigorous outreach campaign this summer to bolster participation.

“I’m glad to see our outreach efforts are resulting in an uptick of applications,” she said. “My staff and I will continue to travel the state and speak to any group that will have us. Eligibility for the program, set by law, can seem daunting, but there is a team standing by to help workers through the process.”

The online portal for the Essential Workers COVID-19 Assistance Program has been linked with the new Premium Pay initiative, to help potential recipients learn about both efforts, according to the comptroller’s office.

The agency also has set up an information phone line at 833-660-2503, and Spanish language support is available.

Comments / 8

batanga297
3d ago

It’s amazing, the “greatest generation”would look at this as a badge of honor and would have never looked for “extra” compensation.

Reply(5)
5
Related
NECN

Program for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay for Essential Conn. Workers to Launch This Week

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay will be available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. There was a soft launch on Friday and the website for applications went up that morning. While there has been significant interest in the program, officials from the office of the state comptroller said there is more behind-the-scenes work to be done to accommodate that level of demand before the program officially kicks off.
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Register Citizen

This CT metro area has the third highest rent in the U.S., report shows

Rent in one Connecticut Metro Statistical Area (MSA) has the third-most expensive median monthly rent, according to a new report from real estate tracking company HouseCanary. The Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk metro area is the only MSA not in California to make the top five. That Connecticut MSA is joined by three in Florida, six in California and the Boston-Cambridge-Newton MSA — the only other Northeast city — as the top 10 metros with the most expensive median monthly rents.
i95 ROCK

Study: Many CT Residents Don’t Make Enough Money to Afford Living Here

This is a sobering reminder and I hate sobering reminders. According to Metro 24/7 News, CT is the 10th most expensive state in the nation to rent a home. But wait, there are more statistics to scare the crap out of you. The Housing/Wage study comes courtesy of the Partnership for Strong Communities who revealed that a person would need to make over 27-dollars an hour to afford a two bedroom apartment in the Nutmeg State where the minimum wage is $14.
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

3 Connecticut hospitals earn national high rating, government agency says

Three Connecticut hospitals received high ratings, according to The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Greenwich, Stamford, and Sharon Hospitals all received 5 stars by the government agency. The hospitals are rated in categories of mortality, safety, readmission, patient experience, and timely and effective care.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
Robyn Porter
NBC Connecticut

Essential Connecticut Workers Can Apply for $1,000 ‘Hero' Pay

Up to $1,000 in pandemic pay is available for eligible, private-sector essential workers in Connecticut who were employed during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, with a new website for applications up and running on Friday. Workers must have earned $149,999 annually or less to be eligible. The $30 million...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

Teacher Shortages Continue to Impact Connecticut

Schools across the country are dealing with a teacher shortage, and Connecticut is no exception. Districts are doing what they can to bring in new staff in time for the start of the school year. Those in education say this is a problem that’s been brewing since well before 2020....
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Sectors#Linus Business#Premium Pay
WTNH

Primary day in Connecticut: Who is running for spots on November ballot

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Tuesday, Aug. 9 is primary day, and News 8 is your local election headquarters. There are several big races we have been following.  Both Democrats and Republicans have run-offs. Which Republican will take on U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal in the November election? Three candidates are on the primary ballot: Endorsed party […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

National Farmers Market Week in Connecticut

EAST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut is celebrating National Farmers Market Week. The goal is to highlight the vital role farmers markets play in the nation’s food system. State officials say farmers markets fuel local economies, and have increased access to locally fresh grown food for vulnerable populations. They not only feature products from local […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
wiltonbulletin.com

Three CT hospitals among best in the U.S., federal agency says

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Three Connecticut hospitals were ranked among the best in the nation, according to new ratings released by the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Sharon Hospital, Stamford Hospital and Greenwich Hospital Association each received five-star ratings, CMS’s...
GREENWICH, CT
Live 95.9

It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts

If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Connecticut Mirror

Connecticut Mirror

Hartford, CT
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
838K+
Views
ABOUT

The Connecticut Mirror’s mission is to produce original, in-depth, nonpartisan journalism that informs Connecticut residents about the impact of public policy, holds government accountable, and amplifies diverse voices and perspectives.

 http://ctmirror.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy