More storms bring renewed flood threat in hard-hit Kentucky

Viral video of Mississippi arrest sparks investigation
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — An incident involving a white Mississippi Highway Patrol officer and three Black men is under investigation after a viral video showed the officer putting a handcuffed man into a chokehold and wrestling him into a ditch. The video shows the officer wrestling a handcuffed man to the ground on Friday in McComb. At one point, the officer appears to use his knee to pin down the handcuffed man. The officer later pointed a weapon at the man's brothers as they filmed the incident. All three men were arrested. Officials say the incident is being investigated. One expert said the video displayed “Bad Policing 101.”
Republican Oklahoma lawmakers seek hearing in death row case
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — More than 60 Oklahoma lawmakers are urging the state attorney general to join their request for a new evidentiary hearing in the case of death row inmate Richard Glossip. The group of 61 state legislators includes many Republicans who support the death penalty but question whether Glossip is guilty. They sent a letter last week to Attorney General John O'Connor, asking him to support their call for an evidentiary hearing. The letter comes after an independent investigation by a Texas law firm raised questions about Glossip's guilt. Glossip has maintained his innocence in the 1997 murder-for-hire beating death of Glossip's boss, motel owner Barry Van Treese.
Oklahoma prisons director who oversaw executions retiring
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The head of Oklahoma's prison system who oversaw the agency's return to carrying out executions after a seven-year hiatus is stepping down. Oklahoma Department of Corrections Director Scott Crow announced his resignation in a statement on Monday. He did not cite a reason for stepping down. His last day as director will be Oct. 31. Crow joined the agency in 1996 after a career in law enforcement. He helped oversee the state's return to carrying out lethal injections and was inside the death chamber for the last four executions. He was appointed director by Gov. Kevin Stitt in 2019.
Man's death during police encounter leads to $5M settlement
Relatives of a 19-year-old Black man who died during a struggle with police officers on Maryland’s Eastern Shore have reached a $5 million partial settlement of their wrongful death lawsuit. Lawyers for Anton Black's family announced the settlement terms at a news conference on Monday. They said the deal also requires improvements in police training and policies to be made by three towns that had officers involved in the deadly confrontation in 2018. The agreement doesn’t resolve the family’s claims against former Maryland chief medical examiner David Fowler and the state medical examiner’s office.
Bail set at $5M for Nebraska quadruple killing suspect
A judge has set bail at $5 million for a man suspected of killing four people in the small northeast Nebraska town of Laurel last week. Court records show 42-year-old Jason Jones would have to put up 10% — or $500,000 — to be released from jail while he awaits trial on four counts of first-degree murder, two counts of arson and four weapons counts. Police say Jones killed his neighbor, 53-year-old Michele Ebeling, early Thursday morning then went to a nearby home and killed 86-year-old Gene Twiford; his wife, 85-year-old Janet Twiford; and their 55-year-old daughter, Dana Twiford. Police say Jones set fire to both houses, severely burning himself in the process. He remains hospitalized in a Lincoln burn unit.
MN school district policy bans teaching "divisive concepts"
BECKER, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota school district is clashing with the teachers union and LGBTQ allies over a proposed policy that opponents say would undermine equity and inclusion. The proposal by three Becker school board members prohibits “political indoctrination or the teaching of inherently divisive concepts,” in the district’s schools. Those against such a policy say the district is trying to stifle free speech, suppress LGBTQ students and advocates and prohibit the accurate teaching of history and other subjects. It’s the latest instance of polarizing issues that have surfaced in school districts elsewhere; including classroom pride flags, teaching critical race theory and supporting marginalized students.
