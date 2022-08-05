ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic Forward Franz Wagner: Poised For Breakout Second Season?

By Riley Sheppard
The Magic Insider
The Magic Insider
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enoWG_0h6LJtGS00

In his rookie season, the Michigan product posted 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists and was named to the NBA All-Rookie First Team.

With optimism surrounding the Orlando Magic frontcourt , the sky's the limit for second-year forward Franz Wagner.

“The versatility between [Paolo Banchero] and Franz Wagner should quickly create matchup problems for opposing frontcourts,” Bleacher Report said.

With Banchero revving up for his rookie year, Wendell Carter Jr. looking to duplicate his double-double season, and Jonathan Isaac hoping to return, Wagner will look to improve upon a stellar rookie campaign in which he averaged 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists in 79 games.

The 20-year-old’s numbers jumped up to 19.5 points on .476/.404/.889 shooting splits in December and was awarded the NBA Rookie of the Month.

“Wagner featured prominently in Rookie of the Year chatter, which was a promising sign even if he never had much of a shot to win it,” Bleacher Report said. “Assuming Banchero lives up to his billing as a first-option shot-creator, Orlando's three-man core should function well together with minimal overlap.”

The former Michigan product will have a chance to play on a global stage in September, suiting up for the German National Team , along with his Magic teammate and brother Mo, in the FIBA Eurobasket 2022 Tournament.

Wagner recorded a 7.6 on the Versatility Index according to Second Spectrum in his rookie season, with the index measuring a player's ability to produce points, rebounds and assists, the average score being a five.

With all but three players under the age of 25, the Magic have a ton of young talent at its disposal that is headlined by a newly reformed frontcourt.

