ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Colbert County man dies in single-vehicle crash near Tuscumbia

By William Thornton
AL.com
AL.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.al.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAAY-TV

Decatur man killed in Priceville wreck involving motorcycle, semi

Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun has released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday evening crash in Priceville. Chunn said Jessy Lancaster, 36, of Decatur died in the wreck on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and semi were...
DECATUR, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
Colbert County, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Tuscumbia, AL
Local
Alabama Accidents
City
Cherokee, AL
Cherokee, AL
Crime & Safety
County
Colbert County, AL
Colbert County, AL
Accidents
Cherokee, AL
Accidents
Tuscumbia, AL
Crime & Safety
WAAY-TV

1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting

A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
wtva.com

Police SUV collided with rear of school bus in Fulton

FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A police cruiser collided with the rear of a school bus in Itawamba County Monday morning, Aug. 8. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 on Adams Street. The police chief reported zero injuries and said the collision caused minor damage.
FULTON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Single Vehicle Crash#Traffic Accident#Cpl#Ford#Highway Patrol Division
WAFF

Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office seek help to find arsonist burglar

LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 8 a.m. Saturday morning a structure fire was reported at a restaurant at the 800 block of County Road 189 in the Cooley’s Corner community. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Central, Underwood, Oakland and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire. Deputies and investigators with the LCSO also responded to the scene.
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WBBJ

Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
SCOTTS HILL, TN
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
187K+
Followers
54K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy