Colbert County man dies in single-vehicle crash near Tuscumbia

WAAY-TV
Decatur man killed in Priceville wreck involving motorcycle, semi
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chun has released the identity of a man killed in a Sunday evening crash in Priceville. Chunn said Jessy Lancaster, 36, of Decatur died in the wreck on Highway 67 near the Pilot Travel Center. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office said a motorcycle and semi were...
Coroner identified man killed in crash involving motorcycle, semi-truck
A fatal wreck on Highway 67 in Priceville caused a lane closure Sunday night.
Authorities on the scene of fatal crash in Morgan County
Morgan County authorities are on the scene of a fatal crash in Morgan County. As of 7 p.m., the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened in the area of Alabama 67 near the Pilot Travel Center in Priceville. According to authorities, the crash involved a motorcycle and...
State authorities investigating fatal shooting of 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama deputies
State authorities have launched an investigation into the fatal shooting of a 50-year-old suspect by north Alabama sheriff’s deputies Saturday night. Marty Hutto, 50, of Trinity, was shot dead following a vehicle pursuit near Lawrence County Road 222 around 9:15 p.m. Saturday. The State Bureau of Investigation has started...
North Alabama man shot dead by deputy following vehicle pursuit, sheriff says
A man was shot to death Saturday night by a Lawrence County deputy following a traffic stop, according to Sheriff Max Sanders. Chief Deputy Brian Covington said the incident began with a traffic stop begun around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at or near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214.
WAAY-TV
1 dead in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting
A man is dead and an investigation is underway after a fatal shooting involving a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office deputy. Sheriff Max Sanders has identified the man who died as Marty Hutto. He did not identify the deputy but said they are on paid administrative leave while the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency investigates the shooting. This is standard procedure in deaths involving law enforcement.
wtva.com
Police SUV collided with rear of school bus in Fulton
FULTON, Miss. (WTVA) - A police cruiser collided with the rear of a school bus in Itawamba County Monday morning, Aug. 8. Fulton Police Chief Brad Rogers said the incident happened at approximately 7:30 on Adams Street. The police chief reported zero injuries and said the collision caused minor damage.
Cherokee man killed in Colbert County wreck
The wreck occurred on Underwood Mountain Road, around six miles south of Tuscumbia.
WAAY-TV
Family of man killed in Lawrence County deputy-involved shooting speaks out
One man is dead after a deputy-involved shooting in Lawrence County on Saturday night. According to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, it happened after a deputy initiated a traffic stop near the intersection of County Road 217 and County Road 214. Marty Hutto’s family spent the day grieving over their...
Limestone County man arrested after stealing two emergency vehicles, police say
Limestone County authorities say a man who had already stolen a vehicle managed to steal and wreck both an ambulance and a fire truck early Sunday morning. According to Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin, a man, later identified as Tyrek Dequavyious Hayes, was spotted about 1 a.m. along Alabama 31 north of Pryor Field Airport in Athens.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office: Meridianville man steals vehicle, ambulance, and fire truck
A Meridianville man stole three vehicles, including an ambulance and fire truck early Sunday, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
WAFF
Lauderdale Co. Sheriff’s Office seek help to find arsonist burglar
LAUDERDALE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - At 8 a.m. Saturday morning a structure fire was reported at a restaurant at the 800 block of County Road 189 in the Cooley’s Corner community. According to Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office, Central, Underwood, Oakland and Waterloo Volunteer Fire Departments responded to extinguish the fire. Deputies and investigators with the LCSO also responded to the scene.
WALA-TV FOX10
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
Biloxi attorney unveils her second novel, 'Squall in the Gulf'. Biloxi attorney Candace Cox Wheeler introduced her second novel, “Squall in the Gulf” to friends and fans at a Saturday release party. Limestone Co. man arrested after stealing two EMS vehicles. Updated: 51 minutes ago. The Limestone County...
Sheriff: Man flees from Limestone deputies in stolen ambulance, stolen fire truck
ATHENS — A burglar who stole a vehicle in Athens early this morning wrecked it near Pryor Field airport, then sought to elude police in a stolen ambulance and then a stolen fire truck, according to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office.
1 injured after 18-wheeler overturns in Colbert County
Colbert County EMA Director Michael Smith told News 19 that the crash occurred on Highway 72 near Pride Landing Road.
Kelley’s Cafe at Cooley Corner robbed, set on fire
Investigators are searching for information after a Waterloo restaurant was robbed and set on fire on Saturday morning.
Power restored to Madison after vehicle removed from guy wire
According to Huntsville Utilities, a vehicle got caught in a guy wire and power had to be shut off to remove it.
Man accused of stealing from church and funeral home
A Decatur man is accused of stealing catalytic converters from a church and trying to steal another from a funeral home.
WBBJ
Identities released of three killed on Tennessee River
DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — The identities of three people killed in a boating incident on the Tennessee River on Saturday have been released. According to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency, the individuals have been named as 57-year-old Cherie Denise Arnold from Bath Springs, 19-year-old Bryan Chayse Linton from Scotts Hill, and 18-year-old Chase Rushing Wulfert from Morris Chapel.
Phil Campbell man pleads not guilty to murder
A Phil Campbell man facing one count of intentional murder has pleaded not guilty, according to court documents.
