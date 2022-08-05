ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Bizarre CPAC exhibit features Jan 6 'prisoner' behind bars and silent disco headphones

By Ariana Baio
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Footage from the Texas CPAC event shows a 'silent disco' exhibit where people can listen to the testimony of those arrested for participating in January 6th while watching a 'prisoner' crying behind bars.

Laura Jedeed, a journalist, took a video of the strange exhibit and posted it to Twitter saying "At this CPAC booth you receive a silent disco headset that plays harrowing testimony from people arrested for participating in J6. Instead of dancing, you stand around and watch this guy cry".

In the video, a group of people wearing headphones watch a man in an orange jumpsuit and a MAGA hat sit behind a makeshift jail cell.

The man shakes his head in his hands, cries, and walks around seemingly reflecting on his life.

On the wall of the jail cell is a chalkboard that reads "Where is everyone" and some tally marks indicating the man has been in jail for some time.

"I stood here for about half an hour yesterday and this guy NEVER broke character. He wept sitting on the bench. He wept sitting on the floor He tallied days on a chalkboard set up for the [purpose]," Jedeed wrote .

The booth is seemingly designed to emotionally appeal to those who believe the rioters from January 6th should not receive jail time for participating in the attack on the Capitol.

Despite the House Select Committee's January 6th hearing and the Department of Justice's investigations, there are many Donald Trump supporters who do not think rioters did anything wrong.


This is the second CPAC being held in the US this year, the first was in February held in Orlando, Florida.

The conference is running from Wednesday August 3rd to Saturday August 6th. Among notable speakers expected to speak are Donald Trump, Ted Cruz, Lauren Boebert, Steve Bannon, and more.

