ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

David Martindale wants Livingston to ‘kick-start’ season at Dundee United

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZkoRc_0h6LI2yL00

David Martindale has challenged Livingston to “kick-start” their cinch Premiership campaign away to buoyant Dundee United on Sunday.

After last weekend’s spirited display in a 2-1 home defeat by Rangers, the Lions boss is braced for another stern test against a Terrors side who finished fourth under Tam Courts last term and then pulled off a stunning Europa Conference League victory in new boss Jack Ross’s first home game in charge on Thursday.

Although he expects United to kick on to new heights this term, he believes his own team are perfectly capable of picking up their first points of the campaign at Tannadice.

“I’m looking forward to it,” he said. “It’s a game we’re more than capable of winning, but Dundee United finished fourth in the Premiership and we’ve got to respect that.

“I think Jack Ross is a very good manager and I know (assistant) Liam Fox as well. I think they’ve got a really good backroom team up there and I think they’ll be a different animal this season.

“I don’t mean that disrespectfully to what they did last year. I just think Jack’s got a wealth of experience and I think they’ll be a difficult team to beat this year. But going up to Tannadice, we want to kick-start our season. We want to try and pick points up and get something from the game.”

Martindale – who still hopes to add a new attacker to his squad this month – wants his players to play with the same focus that they showed for most of last weekend’s match, when they led Europa League finalists Rangers until the 72nd minute.

“If we can take that application, intensity and effort into the next 37 games, we’ll be in a good place,” he said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Leeds sign former Wigan and Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles

Leeds have announced the signing of Spanish goalkeeper Joel Robles on a one-year contract. The 32-year-old was a free agent following four seasons with LaLiga side Real Betis. Former Spain Under-21 international Robles returns to the Premier League having previously represented Wigan and Everton. He will provide competition for Illan...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Will Grigg ruled out of MK Dons’ clash with Sutton

MK Dons will be without Will Grigg for their Carabao Cup clash at home to Sutton. The striker limped off during the first half of Saturday’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One defeat to Sheffield Wednesday with what appeared to be a hamstring complaint. Fellow forward Mo Eisa is already...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tam Courts
newschain

Football rumours: Manchester United to sign Adrien Rabiot for initial £15m

Juventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#Rangers#Lions#Europa Conference League
newschain

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield hints at changes against Preston

Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield has hinted at changes for his side’s home Carabao Cup tie against Preston. Schofield has no new injury problems following Friday night’s defeat at Birmingham, while injured pair Matty Pearson and David Kasumu are still out. Centre-half Pearson and midfield summer signing Kasumu are...
SOCCER
newschain

Celtic leave it late again to secure three points at Ross County

Moritz Jenz headed a late debut goal as Celtic were again made to work in Dingwall as they beat Ross County 3-1. Kyogo Furuhashi gave Celtic the lead in the 48th minute but Alex Iacovitti levelled with Ross County’s first effort on target 10 minutes later. Malky Mackay’s side...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Ismaila Sarr enjoys a contrasting night as Watford draw with West Brom

Ismaila Sarr was Watford’s hero and villain as he scored a stunning 60-yard chip before missing a penalty against West Brom in a 1-1 draw. Sarr gave Rob Edwards’ side a 12th-minute lead with a goal reminiscent of David Beckham’s memorable strike at Wimbledon in 1996, before Karlan Grant equalised in first-half stoppage time.
SOCCER
newschain

Nottingham Forest’s Premier League return ends in defeat at Newcastle

Fabian Schar’s piledriver and Callum Wilson’s impudence ensured Nottingham Forest’s long-awaited return to the Premier League ended in defeat at Newcastle. Schar thumped a long-range 58th-minute strike past debutant goalkeeper Dean Henderson before Wilson beat him with a cultured flick to secure a 2-0 victory which was scant reward for a dominant display at St James’ Park.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Lawrence Shankland relishing link-up with Hearts team-mate Barrie McKay

Lawrence Shankland is relishing a regular supply of ammunition from Hearts playmaker Barrie McKay after the pair combined impressively in Sunday’s Edinburgh derby. The attacking duo linked up well against Hibernian and the former Dundee United striker grabbed his first Jambos goal at Easter Road after latching on to a lovely pass from the ex-Rangers player.
SOCCER
newschain

Union Saint-Gilloise defender refutes Rangers’ ‘over-confidence’ claims

Union Saint-Gilloise defender Christian Burgess insists there is no over-confidence among his squad after John Lundstram questioned whether they knew what lay in store at Ibrox. The Rangers midfielder claimed the Belgians’ celebrations were a “touch disrespectful” following their 2-0 first-leg victory in the Champions League third qualifying round....
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy