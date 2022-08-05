ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake George, NY

HBO’s Gilded Age on location near Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of August. The...
ALBANY, NY
Boaters sought to check for Lake George invasives

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Association has a call out to boaters. This month, the stewardship organization is looking for lake goers interested in helping to inspect over 100 locations for invasive species activity. The LGA’s first-ever Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend is set for Friday-Sunday,...
LAKE GEORGE, NY
NYSDOT announces continued train service to Fair

(WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Amtrak, the direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair will return once again. In part of their 20-year partnership, Amtrak customers and Fair visitors can travel sustainably and experience...
TRAFFIC
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week

DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of...
TRAFFIC
Empire State Weekly: Attorney General warns of crypto crash

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York officials issue a new warning to potential cryptocurrency investors as the market experiences a cryptocurrency crash, according to Attorney General Letitia James. The Office of the Attorney General is now seeking those who have had their accounts or withdrawals frozen by crypto businesses.
ECONOMY
Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA test

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her cold case murder dating back to 1959. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with an investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s killer. The trail went cold after December 1959,...
COLONIE, NY

