informnny.com
HBO’s Gilded Age on location near Albany
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Filming for HBO’s Gilded Age is in full effect and many road closures in place throughout the city. Filming this year will take part mostly at Washington Park and a few streets in downtown Albany. Filming will go till the end of August. The...
informnny.com
Boaters sought to check for Lake George invasives
LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Association has a call out to boaters. This month, the stewardship organization is looking for lake goers interested in helping to inspect over 100 locations for invasive species activity. The LGA’s first-ever Aquatic Invasive Species Monitoring Weekend is set for Friday-Sunday,...
informnny.com
NYSDOT announces continued train service to Fair
(WSYR-TV) — According to Governor Kathy Hochul, the New York State Department of Transportation, and Amtrak, the direct train service to and from the Great New York State Fair will return once again. In part of their 20-year partnership, Amtrak customers and Fair visitors can travel sustainably and experience...
informnny.com
Death Valley route buried in floods closed for another week
DEATH VALLEY NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A main roadway into Death Valley National Park will remain closed into next week as crews clean up after record-breaking rains damaged the roadway and choked it with mud, rocks and debris. Flash flooding in the park last week trapped hundreds of...
informnny.com
Empire State Weekly: Attorney General warns of crypto crash
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — This week on Empire State Weekly, New York officials issue a new warning to potential cryptocurrency investors as the market experiences a cryptocurrency crash, according to Attorney General Letitia James. The Office of the Attorney General is now seeking those who have had their accounts or withdrawals frozen by crypto businesses.
informnny.com
Police exhume murder victim’s remains for new DNA test
COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police have exhumed the remains of an Albany woman hoping to solve her cold case murder dating back to 1959. NEWS10’s Anya Tucker spoke with an investigator who is now trying to identify the woman’s killer. The trail went cold after December 1959,...
informnny.com
Admitted fatal DWI driver captured after being on run since February
RENSSELAER COUNTY (NEWS10) — Andrew Gibson, a drunk driver who killed a 55-year-old Westerlo woman and then was a no-show for his February sentencing is now back in police custody, according to a law enforcement source with intimate knowledge of the case. The same source said that Gibson was...
