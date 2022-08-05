Read on www.wtok.com
WTOK-TV
Victims identified in weekend shootings
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Meridian police are continuing to determine who is responsible for a weekend of violence. The first shooting death took place Friday night near 22nd Ave. and 22nd St. Dajon Huggins, 24, was found dead inside of a car. On Saturday night, Demarco Jimerson, 31, was found...
WTOK-TV
Mother’s boyfriend charged with murder in death of 2-year-old Miss. toddler
PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) - An arrest has been made in connection with the death of a 2-year-old in 2021. Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask said Justin Atkins, 33, of Reform, Alabama, is charged with the murder of Layton Nabors. The toddler died on March 19, 2021. Autopsy results showed the...
wcbi.com
Columbus police investigate nightly shooting, one man injured
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus Police are investigating a Saturday shooting that left one man hurt. Police Chief Fred Shelton tells WCBI gunfire rang out at 1900 block 2nd Avenue North. When officers got there, one man had a gunshot wound in his arm. He was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital...
Weekend has been deadly for Mississippi city after two murders in less than 24 hours
It has been a deadly weekend for one Mississippi city after police have responded to two murders in two days. WTOK in Meridian reports that investigators have been busy after one man was found dead Friday night and another person was shot and killed Saturday night,. On Friday, one man...
WTOK-TV
One man killed in his car in Meridian murder
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - One man was found dead in his car after being shot around 10 P.M. Friday night in Meridian, according to Meridian Police Department Lt. Heather Luebbers. Lt. Luebbers said the victim was discovered on 22nd Ave. and 22 St., just South of Meridian High School. There...
WTOK-TV
2nd murder in violent weekend in Meridian
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was shot and killed in the 3400 block of State Blvd. around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to Meridian Police. MPD said the man was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced dead there. This is the second murder in as many days in...
WLBT
Man wanted after armed robbery occurs at Dollar General in Kosciusko
KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WLBT) - Authorities are searching for a man after a robbery occurred at a Dollar General in Kosciusko Saturday night. According to police, a man wearing a black hoodie, black mask, and black boots pointed a gun at store employees and proceeded to rob the business. The Kosciusko...
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder, Armed Robbery, and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba County
JERRY SPIVEY, 36, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. ALEX ANDREW TALBERT, 32, of Forest, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. MICHAEL RENWICK TARKINGTON, 36, of Fort Worth, TX, DUI – Other Substance. Bond $1,500. BOBBY THOMAS, 38, of Philadelphia, Possession of Marijuana, NCSO. Bond $800. BRADEN...
wtva.com
Lowndes County arrest made for July murder
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A murder arrest has been made for the July death of Willie Dickerson in Lowndes County. According to a news release from Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins, Freddie Williams was arrested late Wednesday night, Aug. 3. The sheriff said Williams fled from deputies and crashed on...
WLBT
Four men sentenced in child exploitation cases across Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The State Attorney General announced the sentencing of four men involved in child exploitation cases across Mississippi. Lynn Fitch says the physical, mental, and emotional injuries caused by child exploitation will be felt by the victims for a lifetime. Matthew Robert Strempler of Bay St. Louis...
wcbi.com
Curtis Lathan found guilty of second degree murder
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Curtis Lathan will spend the next 40 years in prison. Friday a Lowndes County jury found the 20-year-old Lathan guilty of second degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of 16-year-old Arykah White. White was shot to death outside of a birthday party at...
kicks96news.com
Capital Murder and More Firearm Charges in Attala and Leake
SHEA M POOLE, 39, of Kosciusko, Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, KPD. Bond N/A, $1,000. LAMARIO PRIMER, 33, of Goodman, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, Resisting Arrest, KPD. Bond $1,100, $1,000. JUSTIN B ROBERTS, 29, of Walnut Grove, Hold...
Commercial Dispatch
Man sentenced to serve 10 years for robbing Renasant Bank
STARKVILLE — A Starkville man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for robbing the Renasant Bank on East Lampkin Street in September 2021. Laquavis Collier, 32, decided to enter a guilty plea to a robbery charge as jury selection was underway for trial this week in Oktibbeha County Circuit Court, Assistant District Attorney Trina Davidson-Brooks said. Judge Jim Kitchens sentenced him to 15 years total, with five of them suspended.
WTOK-TV
Family gathers to honor the life of Zy’Kerioun Brown
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The family of Zy’Kerioun Brown is still searching for answers after the five-year-old was killed a year ago while lying on the couch in his own living room. The family held a gathering and balloon release in memory of Brown. “It’s good for the family...
WTOK-TV
Surveillance images released from recent Laud. Co. armed robbery
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Authorities in Lauderdale County and Meridian are trying to find out who is responsible for two different armed robberies that happened earlier this week. Surveillance recordings from the Lauderdale CEFCO show four suspects run into the store in a seemingly coordinated way. Click above to...
kicks96news.com
Aggravated Domestic Assault and Multiple Burglaries in Neshoba Arrests
HARRY JOHN, 39, of Carthage, Indictment, NCSO. Bond $0. AIMEE J MASON, 44, of Philadelphia, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $0. JOSHUA ANDREW MCADORY, 33, of Philadelphia, Failure to Appear, No Driver’s License, Seat Belt Violation, No Insurance, NCSO. Bond $0, $300, $60, $800. JUSTIN MCMILLIAN, 26, of...
Commercial Dispatch
Victim’s girlfriend charged with Friday murder
The girlfriend of a man found stabbed in a vehicle in East Columbus has been arrested for his murder. Carla Marie Hunt, 51, of Columbus, is charged with killing 55-year-old Willie D. Jennings during a domestic dispute on Friday, Police Chief Fred Shelton said. “Her and (Jennings) were at a...
breezynews.com
Burgalry, shoplifting, and other recent arrests
On 8-4-2022, Jerome Gentry, a 59-year-old b/m form Kosciusko, was arrested for Commercial Burglary at Campbells Motel by Officer Jordan Burdine. On 8-4-2022, Garrett Moyer, a 28-year-old w/m from Kosciusko, was arrested for Shoplifting on Lucas Street by Captain Tommy Clark. On 8-2-2022, Shanell Foundren, a 34-year-old b/f form Kosciusko,...
wcbi.com
Hundreds attend 24th-annual Artesia day festival
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- Hundreds of people across North Mississippi are heading to Artesia to celebrate the 24th annual Artesia Day. The traditional festival features a wide-variety of activities for families and community members. BBQ is on the grill and music fills the air at the 24th annual Artesia Day.
WTOK-TV
Greater Meridian Health Clinic reaches out during National Health Centers Week
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Greater Meridian Health Clinic is celebrating National Health Centers Week. The agency offered free health screenings and care packages Monday at LOVE’s Kitchen. “We want to let the community know that we’re here,” said GMHC CEO Wilbert Jones. “We want to make sure that we...
