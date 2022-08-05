Read on www.wcnc.com
1 dead in crash on I-85, Medic says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte due to a deadly crash Monday. The crash happened near North Graham Street (Exit 40) on the northbound lanes of I-85. All northbound lanes of I-85 were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. The road reopened by noon. A second person suffered minor injuries, according to Medic.
3 hospitalized after boat crash on North Carolina lake
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat t-boned a pontoon boat on Saturday, tearing it in half, at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. The Davidson County Rescue Squad reported being called at about 1:20 p.m. to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash. Callers advised that a bass […]
CMPD investigating after person found shot on I-485 in northwest Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One person was hurt in a shooting in northwest Charlotte Monday afternoon, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the victim was found along Interstate 485 near Brookshire Boulevard around 1 p.m. It's unclear if the victim was shot there or if they drove themselves to that location after being injured.
Cross Charlotte Trail set to be open from Pineville to NoDa this spring
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A massive project underway, known as the Cross Charlotte Trail, is connecting the city’s greenways by creating a 30-mile-long pathway through Mecklenburg County. The trail is part of Charlotte’s strategic mobility plan to make areas of Charlotte more accessible. The Queen City's greenways are a...
Wanted: Alcohol bought with counterfeit bills in Mooresville: PD
MOORESVILLE, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS ) – A man who used counterfeit bills to buy alcohol from an ABC store is being sought, Mooresville Police said Monday. Officers began investigating the incident last Monday when they say two counterfeit $20 bills were used to buy alcohol at an ABC store on E. Plaza Drive in […]
One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
Vegfest returns to Charlotte following a 2-year pandemic hiatus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte Vegfest is one of the last festivals to make a comeback in the Queen City. The festival started in 2012 and grew to set a record in 2019, with more than 5,000 people in attendance, but had to take a break in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks closes after roof collapse
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks announced Saturday they’ve closed until further notice after roof and kitchen damages. WFMY News 2 stopped by the restaurant where the roof collapsed. “Praises to God that no one got hurt,” Captain Tom’s Seafood and Steaks wrote on...
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia
GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are searching for a burglar whom they said was scared off by a homeowner. Authorities said that before the suspect broke into the house on Audubon Drive, he posed as a delivery man at a neighbor’s house. When that neighbor answered the door, he went on to the next house pretending to have a delivery mix-up.
Troopers: Motorcyclist Killed In York County Collision
YORK CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal collision in York County after the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed on Sunday. According to the SC State Highway Patrol, around 3:30 p.m. a 2021 Ford F150 and 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both traveling east on Lesslie Highway.
Witness says NC shooting shook her; entire staff
The multi-vehicle accident occurred at 7:09p on Thursday; Nikki McCaskill was working at a local car dealership.
Man killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for Charlotte murder
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man wanted for a west Charlotte murder was killed on Friday after exchanging gunshots with police in Forsyth County. On Monday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department stated that Alexander Weah, 23, was involved in both a homicide and a shooting where he was killed by police.
The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them?
About 10 miles east of the dirt moving at Eastland, and even farther from the construction sites filling Plaza Midwood, residents in the Rocky Ridge community in far east Charlotte are watching the development boom spread their way. But inside Rocky Ridge, the streets are crumbling. What’s happening: The neighborhood just outside the Charlotte city limits has what […] The post The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
Wears Valley Fire Department gifted new fire truck
WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After they lost their own truck during wildfires earlier this year, Wears Valley Fire Department crews received a special gift from a fellow fire department in Belmont, North Carolina, on Friday. The Community Fire Department promised crews in Wears Valley that they would donate their...
Police: Three Women Arrested On Fraud Charges In Iredell County, Could Be Wanted Elsewhere In Southeast
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies have charged three women with stealing a purse and using credit cards from the purse to purchase gift cards. Deputies believe the women could be part of a larger group involving thefts across the Southeast. On August 2nd, deputies were called...
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive Charging
Store checkout errors are rising in North Carolina. This increase is significant. And it has caused customers to pay more for their purchases. Eight of the identified stores are in Mecklenburg County. Four Walmarts, three Dollar Generals, and one Target got fined $63,505 in total for scanning errors. (source)
7-year-old girl among 3 bitten by rabid foxes in North Carolina
ARCHDALE, N.C. (WGHP) — Three people have been bitten by rabid foxes in the past month within about a four-mile radius. Randolph County Public Health is sending out a warning after three foxes that tested positive for rabies were found and killed in Archdale. One mother told FOX8 that two foxes came out of the […]
Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off
CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
Several Target, Walmart, dollar stores fined for overcharging customers in Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE — The state of North Carolina fined several Charlotte-area stores because prices at the register were more than those for products on the shelves. The State Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services said it happened in the second quarter of 2022. 61 North Carolina stores were ordered to pay fines for price-scanning errors in 32 counties.
Epicentre auction set for Tuesday
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte's Epicentre is scheduled to hit the auction block Tuesday, weeks after the original auction was pushed back for a second time. Epicentre was last scheduled to be auctioned on July 26, but the sale was delayed until Aug. 9. The original sale was supposed to be in May, but the substitute trustee postponed the auction moments before it began.
