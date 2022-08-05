ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WCNC

Comments / 0

Related
WCNC

1 dead in crash on I-85, Medic says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A deadly crash caused major delays on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte due to a deadly crash Monday. The crash happened near North Graham Street (Exit 40) on the northbound lanes of I-85. All northbound lanes of I-85 were closed while crews worked to clear the scene. The road reopened by noon. A second person suffered minor injuries, according to Medic.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

3 hospitalized after boat crash on North Carolina lake

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bass boat t-boned a pontoon boat on Saturday, tearing it in half, at High Rock Lake in Davidson County. The Davidson County Rescue Squad reported being called at about 1:20 p.m. to the area of High Rock Campground in reference to the boat crash. Callers advised that a bass […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing#Amazon Fire#House Fire#South Carolina#Accident#Concord#Fairmead Drive#The Allen Fire Department#Freemans
WBTV

One killed in multi-vehicle crash at I-85 N, Graham St. in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews are responding to a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 85 North in Charlotte late Monday morning. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, I-85 North at Graham Street is closed as of 11:15 a.m. due to department operations. Medic confirmed that one person was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Police search for house burglar in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — Gastonia police are searching for a burglar whom they said was scared off by a homeowner. Authorities said that before the suspect broke into the house on Audubon Drive, he posed as a delivery man at a neighbor’s house. When that neighbor answered the door, he went on to the next house pretending to have a delivery mix-up.
GASTONIA, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Troopers: Motorcyclist Killed In York County Collision

YORK CO., S.C. — Troopers are investigating a fatal collision in York County after the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was killed on Sunday. According to the SC State Highway Patrol, around 3:30 p.m. a 2021 Ford F150 and 1980 Harley Davidson motorcycle were both traveling east on Lesslie Highway.
YORK COUNTY, SC
Axios Charlotte

The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them?

About 10 miles east of the dirt moving at Eastland, and even farther from the construction sites filling Plaza Midwood, residents in the Rocky Ridge community in far east Charlotte are watching the development boom spread their way. But inside Rocky Ridge, the streets are crumbling. What’s happening: The neighborhood just outside the Charlotte city limits has what […] The post The roads are crumbling in this east Charlotte neighborhood. Who will fix them? appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wvlt.tv

Wears Valley Fire Department gifted new fire truck

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WVLT) - After they lost their own truck during wildfires earlier this year, Wears Valley Fire Department crews received a special gift from a fellow fire department in Belmont, North Carolina, on Friday. The Community Fire Department promised crews in Wears Valley that they would donate their...
BELMONT, NC
WCNC

Caldwell County man wins $250,000 on scratch-off

CALDWELL, N.C. — A North Carolina man tried his luck on a $5 scratch-off and won a $250,000 prize. Lottery officials said Johnny Shull bought his lucky 20X The Cash ticket from Market Basket on Dudley Shoals Road in Granite Falls. He arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $177,526.
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Epicentre auction set for Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Uptown Charlotte's Epicentre is scheduled to hit the auction block Tuesday, weeks after the original auction was pushed back for a second time. Epicentre was last scheduled to be auctioned on July 26, but the sale was delayed until Aug. 9. The original sale was supposed to be in May, but the substitute trustee postponed the auction moments before it began.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy