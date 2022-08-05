Read on www.hoiabc.com
Central Illinois Proud
Central Illinois Proud
hoiabc.com
Dashcam footage reveals crash scene that sent officer, others to the hospital
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Newly obtained dashcam footage shows the scene of a multi-vehicle crash July 30 that sent multiple people to the hospital - including a Peoria Police officer. A previous release from the Illinois State Police says the officer who was hit by the car that was...
hoiabc.com
Jury seated in Clifford Brewer murder trial
PONTIAC, Ill. (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Opening statements begin Tuesday in Livingston County for the man charged in a 2019 triple murder in Cullom, Illinois. Court records indicate a jury of 12 people, and two alternates were sworn in on Monday. Clifford Brewer has pled not guilty to the...
Central Illinois Proud
wcsjnews.com
Woman Sent To Prison For Possessing Heroin & Driving While License Revoked
A 34-year-old Pontiac woman was sentenced to the Illinois Department of Corrections last week. Jessica Cool recently pled guilty to Driving While License Revoked and Possessing between 15 and 100 grams of Heroin, a class 1 felony. She was sentenced to two years on the driving offense and seven years for possessing heroin.
hoiabc.com
1470 WMBD
hoiabc.com
hoiabc.com
Cab driver robbed of personal items Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A cab driver was robbed at gunpoint of personal items Sunday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say the driver of a cab went to the 1000 block of West McClure and was approached by two men, one of them armed with a firearm. The men...
1470 WMBD
1470 WMBD
1470 WMBD
Peoria man arrested on drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is jailed after he was caught allegedly trying to sell drugs. Peoria police say Mikeren Turner, 53, faces charges of both Possession and Distribution of a Controlled Substance. Investigators say a search around 12:36 P.M. Thursday of Turner’s home on West Callender Avenue,...
25newsnow.com
Two armed robberies reported in Peoria since late Sunday night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police are investigating an armed hold-up in which the victim said two gunmen robbed him in an alley. It was the second armed robbery in less than a day in Peoria, but police said they have so far determined the two crimes are not related.
hoiabc.com
18-year-old man injured after shooting in Normal
NORMAL (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Normal Police Department say an 18-year-old man was injured after being shot when he left a party at an apartment complex. Sgt. Brad Underwood confirmed the victim was shot three times after leaving a party at 9 Traders Circle in Normal. He was shot twice in the leg and he was grazed by a third bullet.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested for Pekin attempted murder
PEKIN, Ill. – Two people are now in custody in Tazewell County for allegedly beating and attempting to rob an elderly Pekin resident last month. Pekin Police say prosecutors have charged Gage Burgess, 21, and Savanna McKinley, 18, with Attempted First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery, and Aggravated Battery. Police say...
Central Illinois Proud
Do you know this man? Thief wanted in Washington, IL
WASHINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is wanted for theft of a lawn mower at a repair shop in Washington. Washington Police Department posted this photo on Facebook Sunday morning asking for the public’s help in identifying the man. “We’d sure like your help identifying this Wieland’s Lawn...
wglt.org
Sandage and 5 other Illinois sheriffs win court battle over delayed inmate transfers
A judge has ruled in favor of McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage and several other Illinois sheriffs in a lawsuit over the delayed transfer of inmates deemed not fit for trial. Sangamon County judge Karen Tharp ordered the Illinois Department of Human Services to notify county jails within 20 days that those inmates would be taken to state-run mental health facilities.
hoiabc.com
Two seriously injured in three-vehicle Peoria accident
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Police say two males were seriously injured in a three-vehicle accident Saturday morning. The accident happened around 11:20 a.m. at the corner of North Knoxville and East Maywood Avenues. Police say one of the males had to be extricated from their vehicle. As of...
hoiabc.com
Unwelcome housewarming for a Peoria apartment’s new tenants
PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Part of the ceiling fell on two Peoria women in an upstairs apartment Monday night. Peoria fire crews were called just after 7 p.m. to the 1700 block of North Peoria Avenue, near East Ravine Avenue and north of OSF St. Francis Medical Center.
