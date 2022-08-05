Investing in real estate? Stay on top of the current market

Read on wset.com
Related
Legal & General on track to hit financial goals as H1 profit rises
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Britsh insurer Legal & General (LGEN.L)said it was on track to meet or beat cash and capital generation goals as it recorded an 8% rise in operating profit to 1.16 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) on Tuesday.
Why Karuna Therapeutics Jumped Around 72%; Here Are 96 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ jumped 114.6% to close at $1.61 on Monday after climbing over 27% on Friday. TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 102.7% to settle at $20.57 after gaining around 8% on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline...
Comments / 0