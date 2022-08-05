Investing in real estate? Stay on top of the current market

Helbiz, Inc. HLBZ jumped 114.6% to close at $1.61 on Monday after climbing over 27% on Friday. TOP Financial Group Limited TOP jumped 102.7% to settle at $20.57 after gaining around 8% on Friday. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. KRTX shares gained 71.8% to close at $241.19 after the company announced topline...

STOCKS ・ 31 MINUTES AGO