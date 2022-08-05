ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Marfa Ekimova wins all-around gold in rhythmic gymnastics first for England

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3t81z4_0h6LGy8o00
Sport

Marfa Ekimova won England’s first Commonwealth Games gold medal in rhythmic gymnastics as she clinched the all-around title at Arena Birmingham.

The 17-year-old top-scored on hoop and clubs to total 112.300, narrowly ahead of silver medallist Anna Sokolova of Cyprus.

It was Ekimova’s second medal of the Birmingham Games after teaming up with Saffron Severn and Alice Leaper to win a team bronze medal on the opening day of competition on Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eLT1U_0h6LGy8o00
Marfa Ekimova won rhythmic gymnastics gold for England (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

That bronze had represented England’s first rhythmic gymnastics medal since they also won a team bronze at the Delhi Games in 2010.

Ekimova said: “It’s amazing and a dream come true. It was a roaring crowd and everything a gymnast could ever have wished for.

“I hope children will have been watching and I hope to have inspired them to want to be a rhythmic gymnast. I love to perform and for people to enjoy my performance and my passion, it means everything.”

Ekimova has more chances to add to her medal tally on Saturday having qualified for all but one of the individual apparatus finals in hoop, ball and ribbon.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Birmingham’s party atmosphere continues as Commonwealth Games draws to a close

Mr Blue Sky beamed and the barges of Birmingham’s waterways bristled with flags of St George and other competing nations as they pootled beneath Black Sabbath Bridge. The city embraced the Commonwealth Games like no other has done before it, a constant backdrop of jam-packed grandstands delivered an emphatic vindication of its relevance in the international sporting calendar.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rhythmic Gymnastics#England#Commonwealth Games
newschain

Record floods leave hundreds stranded in Death Valley National Park

Record rainfall triggered flash floods in Death Valley National Park that swept away cars, closed all roads and stranded hundreds of visitors and workers. There were no immediate reports of injuries but roughly 60 vehicles were buried in mud and debris and about 500 visitors and 500 park workers were stuck inside the park, officials said.
NEVADA STATE
newschain

Grease star Dame Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John has died at the age of 73, her widower has confirmed. The British-born singer died “peacefully” at her ranch in Southern California on Monday morning, surrounded by family and friends. Dame Olivia is best known for her starring role in the 1978 film Grease, in...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Revenge for Australia as England outclassed in semi-final

England netball captain Natalie Metcalf promised her team will come back fighting in Sunday’s bronze medal clash with New Zealand after seeing their hopes of retaining their Commonwealth Games netball title dashed at the NEC in Birmingham. England were outclassed 60-51 by Australia, who fought back from the shock...
SPORTS
newschain

Wolves sign Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes

Wolves have signed Valencia forward Goncalo Guedes on a five-year contract. Just minutes after confirming captain Conor Coady had left to join Everton on loan, the club announced the arrival of the 25-year-old former Benfica academy graduate. “We have been monitoring Goncalo for a long time and are very pleased...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Serena Williams wins first singles match since last year’s French Open

Serena Williams won her first singles match since last year’s French Open with a first-round victory over world number 57 Nuria Parrizas Diaz in Toronto. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, whose long-awaited return from injury this year ended in an early exit at Wimbledon, won 6-3 6-4 in just under two hours at the National Bank Open.
TENNIS
newschain

Gemma Frizelle did not expect to win a gold medal after overcoming back injury

Gemma Frizelle admitted she did not expect to win a gold medal for Wales in the rhythmic gymnastics hoop final after overcoming injury problems to compete. Set to Nessun Dorma, which is her mother’s favourite song, the 24-year-old topped the leaderboard with a total of 28.700 to edge past Cyprus’ Anna Sokolova and Canada’s Carmel Kallemaa who scored 28.300 and 28.200, respectively.
WORLD
newschain

Union Saint-Gilloise defender refutes Rangers’ ‘over-confidence’ claims

Union Saint-Gilloise defender Christian Burgess insists there is no over-confidence among his squad after John Lundstram questioned whether they knew what lay in store at Ibrox. The Rangers midfielder claimed the Belgians’ celebrations were a “touch disrespectful” following their 2-0 first-leg victory in the Champions League third qualifying round....
SOCCER
newschain

Bournemouth sign Argentina defender Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord

Bournemouth have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of centre-back Marcos Senesi from Feyenoord for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old Argentina international has signed a four-year contract at Vitality Stadium. Cherries boss Scott Parker had been in the market for extra defensive options after deploying midfielder Jefferson Lerma in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
148K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy