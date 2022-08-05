Iowa Man Assaults Victim, Tries to ‘Forcibly Detach his Genitals’

Read on kdat.com
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
A pick-up truck hit two pedestrians on North Broadway in Knoxville on Saturday night, according to police. Knauss family remembers East Tennessee’s most recent Purple Heart recipient. Updated: 18 minutes ago. Aug 26, 2021 is a date Ryan Knauss’ parents will always remember. He and 12 other service members...
Iowa State Patrol issues a warning about a Missouri murder suspect
(Des Moines, Iowa) – The Iowa State Patrol has issued an alert for people to be on the lookout for a man wanted for murder in Adair County, MISSOURI. Jesse Rongey is #WANTED is considered Armed & Dangerous. If you have any information, please contact Adair County (Missouri) Sheriff’s Office at 660-665-5621 or the U.S. Marshal’s Office at 877-926-8332 or usmarshals.gov/tips. (click on the image to enlarge)
After tornado damage, Iowa drive-in movie theater reopens
NEWTON, Iowa (KCCI) - The Valle Drive-In movie theater reopened Friday night with a full crowd that included 150 vehicles buying tickets, KCCI reports. The drive-in was shut down in March following damage from the March 5 tornado outbreak. “Screen panels flew across the lot,” said Jeff Namminga, one of...
VEHICLE COLLISION WITH RESIDENCE IN OTTUMWA RESULTS IN FATALITY
OTTUMWA – On Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at approximately 9:54 a.m., a vehicle collided with a residence located at 601 East Williams. Preliminary investigation suggests that the vehicle was travelling at a high rate of speed on Williams Street and lost control causing the vehicle to strike a residence.
Reutzel Cashes In On 360 Nationals Championship
It is no secret that Aaron Reutzel has been what the kids call bad fast at the Knoxville Raceway this season. Reutzel has won four times in the 410 division during weekly shows and Saturday night he added quite possibly his biggest win of his career by taking the 360 Nationals Championship as heard live on KNIA. Reutzel led all 30 laps, which doubled his winner’s share of $15,000 to $30,000 and made him one of the early favorites to contend for the Knoxville Nationals next week. Reutzel may have led for all 30 laps, but runner-up Sam Hafertepe Jr. was gaining on him and made a Hail Mary move with two laps to go but could not make it stick. Reutzel said he was glad the race had no stoppages so he could get his rhythm going.
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Des Moines, Henry, Jefferson, Keokuk, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-06 15:14:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-06 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Des Moines; Henry; Jefferson; Keokuk; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 110 to 115. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois, generally along and south of Interstate 80. * WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Iowa Farmers Dies In Tragic Farm Accident
Its never easy when a family member or friend passes away, especially one that people in the community know. The community of Wapello County mourns a local farmer after a tragic farm accident. At 10:40 am, the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office and the Mahaska Ambulance Service were called to a...
Iowa Is About To Be A “Hibernation Zone” This Winter
It’s only the beginning of August and already people are looking ahead to see what kind of winter we are going to have. The Farmers Almanac recently released its winter predictions which comes with good news for the winter-loving Iowans out there. Since 1818 the Farmers Almanac has tried...
Brown Delivers In 360 Nationals Run
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — Brian Brown led wire to wire to on Mid-Am Building Supply 360 Knoxville Nationals Presented by Great Southern Bank night two at the Knoxville Raceway Friday. Lynton Jeffrey emerged as the high point man for both qualifying nights and will sit on the pole for Saturday‘s...
