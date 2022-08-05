ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Our Lady of Guadalupe mercado opens for Fiesta 2022

By Mina Wahab
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsOvj_0h6LGYO200

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Local church families will be gathering to serve authentic Spanish food during Fiesta week called Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado.

What was once Santa Barbara's "best kept secret" is now one of of the most popular traditions during Old Spanish Days.

"Don’t wait until somebody has gone to think about tradition, think about it now. I mean, Fiesta is a perfect time to do it. It's a family affair, especially here at Our Lady of Guadalupe,” said Fiesta Safety Officer Anthony Rodriguez

Anthony Rodriguez is honoring his late uncle’s memory by continuing the tradition of cooking and selling Mexican food with his family and fellow church members.

“This is the most authentic food that you’re gonna get anywhere in fiestas. I mean, this is all handmade, homemade. It's very rare that we use cans,” said Anthony.

Hundreds of visitors waited in line friday to buy tamales, flautas, tacos, churros, and agua frescas.

Some of the volunteers were even transported back to their childhood after making and eating their favorite meals.

“When we make tamales, it's a lot of hard work, but doing it together as a family, you can't get that back. It's something that stays with you,” said Anthony

The money made during the next few days is how the church sustains itself financially for the rest of the year.

"It's a family tradition, and I usually just come with my family,” said 10 year old Roberto Mendoza

“We love to do this every year,” said volunteer Ruby Celia.

The mercado will be open through Sunday at 227 North Nopal Street in Santa Barbara.

Hours of operation are 11 am to 10 pm on Friday and Saturday, and 11 a m to 9 pm on Sunday.

The post Our Lady of Guadalupe mercado opens for Fiesta 2022 appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Channel 3-12

Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-The secret is out when it comes to the free mercado and fiesta at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Santa Barbara. The church located on the 200 block of N. Nopal St. near Milpas and Montecito Streets has become a popular stop during Old Spanish Days. It is known for tamales made The post Our Lady of Guadalupe Church Fiesta continues on Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Guadalupe, CA
Local
California Society
Santa Barbara, CA
Society
City
Santa Barbara, CA
sitelinesb.com

Brass Bear Is Opening an Uptown Branch

••• N. spotted a notice that Funk Zone favorite Brass Bear Brewing is taking over Café Stella (on Las Positas, between Gelson’s and the Santa Barbara Golf Club). Someone at Brass Bear told me the space will be used as a second location and for events. And apparently Stella Mare, on Los Patos Way, isn’t going anywhere.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Ventura County Fair open for one more week

VENTURA, Calif.-The Ventura County fair is back and some of the rides are bigger and better than ever including a Ferris wheel that is ten stories high . Riding it is seven tickets or $7, and some riders said the price is worth the view of the ocean and the fairgrounds. It is known as the The post Ventura County Fair open for one more week appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Our Lady Of Guadalupe#Mercado#Localevent#Local Life#Fiesta 2022#Spanish#Fiesta Safety#Mexican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
L.A. Weekly

Santa Barbara Summer: Angelenos’ Best Beach Town Getaway

Summer travel 2022 is in full swing, even as erratic weather, COVID surges, gas gouges, and frequent flight cancellations make things challenging. We might all want to forget the reality of our surroundings and jaunt far, far away, but it’s just not practical for a lot of us, financially or mentally. And that’s where shorter jaunts and road trips come in. Last Summer, LA Weekly published practical, up-to-date travel guides for pandemic times, focused on Las Vegas and San Diego. This year, our concerns may have shifted a bit, but we still want escapism made easy. So it’s time for another dive into one of our favorite nearby getaways: Santa Barbara.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The 98th Annual Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Showgets underway as part of La Fiesta this week. Ranchers from all over Santa Barbara County are at the Earl Warren Show Ground for a variety of shows. The Stock horse Classes kicked off on Thursday. Dozens of young ranchers have already participated The post 4-year-olds participate in Santa Barbara Fiesta Stock Horse Show. appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
sitelinesb.com

Upper Village Mystery Tenant Revealed

••• The former Sotheby’s International Realty office in Montecito’s Upper Village has a new tenant: Stephanie Buyalos, who does space planning and other estate-related services. I think the business is called East Valley Design Strategies, but the website isn’t live yet. P.S. That facade sure wants another window or two….
News Channel 3-12

Old Spanish Days dancers and Los Ninos de Las Flores busy on the eve of Fiesta

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.-On the eve of Fiesta some people showed up the Old Mission Santa Barbara expecting to see the Fiesta Pequeña dress rehearsal. That used to be a best kept secret before the pandemic, but this year dancers did their dress rehearsal last Monday. Early visitors may have seen Los Ninos de Las Flores The post Old Spanish Days dancers and Los Ninos de Las Flores busy on the eve of Fiesta appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy