8 people facing federal charges in Spring Hill-based fraud conspiracy

Spring Hill-based company charged in Medicare fraud scheme
The owner and CEO of Crestar Labs, LLC was charged Friday with aiding and abetting a Medicare billing scheme centered around genetic testing in cancer patients.
wmot.org
Harshest sentence so far imposed on Jan. 6 Capitol rioter from Tennessee
(Mike Osborne) — A Federal judge has handed down the longest sentence imposed so far for a Tennessean who participated in the 2021 riot in the U.S. Capitol. The Department of Justice announced late last week that Cannon County resident Matthew Baggott pleaded guilty in April to a single count of Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct.
WSMV
Spring Hill lab owner, 7 others indicted in Medicare billing scheme
SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WSMV) - An owner of a Spring Hill laboratory, along with seven others, have now been indicted in a fraudulent Medicare and Medicaid billing scheme related to genetic testing. A federal grand jury in Nashville on Monday returned a 40-count second superseding indictment, charging eight people with...
fox17.com
Crime rate drops in Clarksville for fourth consecutive year
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville saw a significant drop in crime this year for the fourth year in a row, according to a report by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI). According to the report, Clarksville’s crime rate dropped from 83.48 per 1,000 residents in (8.348%) in 2020 to...
fox17.com
Warrants issued for woman who targets, steals from men in downtown Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Warrants including a felony charge have been issued for a woman who is targeting man in downtown Nashville. Metro Police said the suspect, 33-year-old Teresa Lynn King, has warrants charging her for felony theft, identity theft and fraudulent use of credit card for several incidents.
WSMV
Woman accused of targeting and stealing from male victims downtown
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police said they are looking for a woman Monday who is wanted for felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card. MNPD said the warrants issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, refer to three separate alleged incidents targeting male victims in downtown Nashville.
Former Hohenwald police officer arrested for evidence tampering
A Lewis County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging former officer Travis Richard Koch with one count of Tampering with Evidence. Koch was arrested and booked into jail on a $2,500 bond.
fox17.com
Wilson County law enforcement makes safety a top priority for Tennessee State Fair
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — Wilson County and the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) have issued a release about safety at the highly anticipated Wilson County Fair/Tennessee State Fair. The agencies say that safety measures a “top priority” for the Volunteer State's biggest fair happening August 18-27 at the James E....
fox5atlanta.com
Deputies searching for missing 'endangered' Tennessee children
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies in have issued an Endangered Child Alert for two missing children believed to be with a man wanted by law enforcement. Officials say 6-year-old Bayleigh Black and 5-year-old Jaxon Black were last seen in Murfreesboro, Tennessee Sunday. Investigators believe the children may be with 31-year-old...
Murfreesboro man sentenced for role in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
A man from Middle Tennessee was sentenced Friday for taking part in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.
WSMV
Two men plead guilty in fatal overdose investigation
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - According to Lebanon Police Chief Mike Justice, two men have plead guilty in a fatal overdose. In January 2020, officers with the Lebanon Police Department responded to the Woodsprings Suites for a death investigation. It was determined that the victim died of a fatal overdose attributed...
WSMV
Roof of new court house burns in Sumner County
GALLATIN, Tenn. (WSMV) - Fire crews responded to a fire that broke out at the new Sumner County Courthouse on the square in Gallatin. The building materials on the roof of the new courthouse caught fire, sending heavy smoke and flames into the air. The Sumner County EMA said the...
fox17.com
Metro Police: Altering of body camera video was an honest mistake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Metro Police says the altering of some police body camera video was an honest mistake. The Community Oversight Board reports they were investigating an officer for allegedly using profanity towards a citizen. When the oversight board went to view the body camera video, the parts...
fox17.com
Rutherford County children at center of Endangered Child Alert found safe
UPDATE (8:30 a.m.) The TBI reports Bayleigh and Jaxon Black have been found safe. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for Bayleigh and Jaxon Black on behalf of the Rutherford County Sherriff's Office. Bayleigh is six years old and has back hair and blue eyes....
Convicted felon charged after firing multiple shots outside Nashville bar
A man has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after police say he fired multiple shots toward a bar in Nashville.
Doctor critical of lax COVID rules wins Tenn. Dem gov race
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Jason Martin, a Nashville doctor critical of Republican Gov. Bill Lee’s hands-off approach to the COVID-19 pandemic, won the Democratic nomination for governor Friday and will face Lee in November. Martin, a first-time political candidate, defeated Memphis attorney and City Councilman JB Smiley Jr. by a thin margin, with advocate Carnita Atwater finishing a distant third. Both Smiley and Atwater would have been the state’s first Black gubernatorial nominee if either had won. “We hear your message loud and clear. You’re upset that Bill Lee has failed you,” Martin said late Thursday, declaring victory before the race was called as he held a narrow lead in the vote count. “He stood on the sidelines while 27,000 of our fellow Tennesseans died during the last couple of years,” Martin added, referring to the number of COVID-19 deaths in the state.
radio7media.com
USDA Commodities Distribution in Lawrence County
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 1ST IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, OR PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
WSMV
Four Metro Nashville Charter amendments pass due to overwhelming vote
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Residents in Davidson County reportedly voted overwhelming to pass four amendments to Metro Nashville’s Charter that will enable the city’s government to better severe its citizens Thursday. “These important changes to Metro’s governing document will make our job providing critical services to residents more...
fox17.com
Daughter of fallen Tennessee lieutenant gets police escort on first day of kindergarten
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — Monday marked the first day of kindergarten for a young Tennessee girl who lost her father nine months ago—and her send-off to school was one to remember. Little Anna is the daughter of Lt. Kevin Stolinsky, a longtime La Vergne Police detective who...
Man charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication
A man has been charged with vehicular homicide by intoxication stemming from a deadly crash Saturday evening that killed his passenger.
