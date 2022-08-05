Incoming fifth graders participate in Westfield Intermediate School’s transition camp

Read on www.masslive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
USJ to Offer Introductory Nursing Summer Program for High School StudentsConnecticut by the NumbersWest Hartford, CT
Beloved Massachusetts family-owned restaurant set to close after 34 yearsKristen WaltersHolyoke, MA
Related
Principal named for Longmeadow’s Blueberry Hill Elementary School
LONGMEADOW – A long-term educator who has served as an administrator in India and Oregon has been hired as principal of Blueberry Hill Elementary School. David Allen will begin work on Aug. 15 after accepting the position. He was selected from an applicant pool that included multiple experienced educators, Superintendent Martin O’Shea said in a statement.
Cell phones in the classroom: New program to lock them up at this Springfield school has students raising safety, privacy concerns
Incoming Springfield Central High School Senior Class President Marguerite Kocsmiersky likes to text her two little sisters throughout most normal school days to see how they’re doing. If she’s not texting her siblings, Kocsmiersky typically uses her phone to sort through after-school plans with her parents or figure out where to eat for lunch with her friends.
Greenfield Community College geology professor Richard D. Little wants Massachusetts to recognize his Jurassic armored mud balls
GREENFIELD — Richard D. Little’s armored mud balls have been around for 200 million years, give or take, but the semi-retired geology professor can’t help wondering what will happen to them after he is gone. Fifty years ago, Little, now professor emeritus at Greenfield Community College, identified...
westernmassnews.com
Superintendents seeking COVID-19 guidance from state for 2022-23 school year
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - With back-to-school only a few weeks away, superintendents in western Massachusetts are currently on a call with state officials in hopes of receiving updated COVID-19 guidance for their classrooms. That meeting, which was not open to the media, started at 3p.m. Monday afternoon. We checked...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tourism grants for Bright Nights at Forest Park and Three County Fair in Northampton are worthwhile investments (Editorial)
Tourism is not an expense item in a state’s budget. It is an investment that brings in a return. Recent Destination Development Capital grants will help two cherished Western Massachusetts tourism venues continue serving that mission in modern fashion. Bright Nights at Forest Park, Springfield’s spectacular holiday lighting display,...
Master Plan effort wants to hear from Westfield residents in 10-question survey
WESTFIELD — As part of the development of a new master plan, the first in 50 years, the city of Westfield’s Master Plan Committee launched a 10-question, 10-minute public survey at the Westfield Big Day/Night Out celebration on Aug. 6. The survey was developed by consultant James Riordan...
Westfield’s Big Day National Night Out begins at noon Saturday
Meet Westfield police, firefighters, and city leaders during the city's National Night Out event.
WHS principal announces two additions to administrative team
WESTFIELD - Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik has announced that two new assistant principals have joined the administrative team. Dr. Tonia Bonner relocated with her husband to western Massachusetts from North Carolina a little over two years ago. She comes to Westfield High School with over 20 years in secondary education as a chemistry/physics teacher, general science teacher, middle school teacher and instructional coach, and as a high school assistant principal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big Basket Market offers Asian groceries and prepared food in Amherst
AMHERST — Sri Lankan immigrants who moved to town 17 years ago have opened Big Basket Market, a grocery store and takeout with an Asian theme. The business in the Riverside Park plaza at 19 Montague Road (Route 63) in North Amherst opened Aug. 1. It is owned by wife and husband Fathima R. Rizwan and Riswan M. Raufdeen.
St. John Cantius church rehab project gets Northampton Historical Commission OK
NORTHAMPTON — The city’s Historical Commission voted Monday night to support renovation plans saving former St. John Cantius church with $500,000 in Community Preservation Act funding. The Commission also agreed — as part of the same 3-0 vote — to take on the responsibility of policing future work...
Springfield’s Worthington Street mural lauded; ‘creative economy’ brightens up city by adding splash of color to bricks and mortar
SPRINGFIELD — Five stories high, it is a masterpiece of a mural that looks to help revitalize the soul of Springfield’s downtown. As work on the Worthington Street mural project was drawing to completion this week, backers of the project came together to celebrate the work of art.
Gem, mineral show begins 3-day run Friday in West Springfield
Ann Frazier continues to keep the memory of her husband, Si, alive by sharing the couple’s world-famous quartz collection at shows around the country like this weekend’s East Coast Gem, Mineral and Fossil Show. The three-day event opens its doors on Friday, Aug. 12, in the Better Living...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ground Zero Flag set for ceremony Tuesday at Springfield’s 9/11 Memorial
SPRINGFIELD - The Ground Zero Flag, an American flag which flew over the ruins of the World Trade Center in New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks, will be exhibited at Springfield’s Sept. 11th Monument on Tuesday. A ceremony will be conducted at 11 a.m. The...
amherstindy.org
Issues & Analyses: Public Libraries Are Shedding Books And Losing Visitors – So Why Do We Make Them Bigger?
Even before the pandemic, public libraries across the country began seeing fewer visitors. In a May 2021 article, Publishers Weekly reported, “In the U.S. there has been a fall of 31% in public library building use over eight years, up to 2018.”. During the same period, libraries were reducing...
Have You Noticed More Black Flies This Year In Western Massachusetts?
Warmer Massachusetts winters, spring rainfall, or is it just the trash? Whatever the reason, I was JUST able to rid my garage of black flies, until Monday morning that is. I went away this weekend and apparently, there was a hole in my trash bag that was IN my toter, like with the top completely shut, and still, somehow a black fly got in.
Arts Beat: Westfield State University musician to perform at Wagner Festival
“A Little Night Music,” Stephen Sondheim’s delectable adaptation of the Bergman film “Smiles of a Summer Night,” plays Barrington Stage Company through Aug. 28. Julianne Boyd directs and Robert LaFosse choreographs, with musical direction by Darren R. Cohen. The score, all waltzes, includes Sondheim’s most famous tune, “Send in the Clowns.” The cast includes Tony Award nominee Emily Skinner (“Side Show,” “The Cher Show,” “Prince of Broadway”) as Desiree Armfeldt; Jason Danieley (“Candide,” “Curtains,” “Pretty Woman: The Musical,” “The Full Monty”); as Fredrick Egerman; Tony Award nominee Mary Beth Peil (“Anastasia,” “Follies”) as Madame Armfeldt, and Sierra Boggess (“School of Rock,” “Love Never Dies”) as Countess Charlotte Malcolm. For details: www.barringtonstageco.org.
Isolated storm kills power, damage trees in Springfield & East Longmeadow
Hampden County was hit by some strong storms Sunday afternoon, leaving behind damage in parts of East Longmeadow and Springfield.
Brass quintet to play free concert at Forest Park in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — The Musicians of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra will bring its brass quintet to Forest Park for a free performance on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6 p.m. Bing Productions presents the MOSSO Brass Quintet at the Amphitheater at Camp STAR Angelina on 300 Trafton Road. (The rain date is Sunday, Aug. 21.)
MassDOT renovations planned for stretch of Route 10 where crash killed 2 in Easthampton
A renovation project by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation aims to improve safety for pedestrians along Route 10 in Easthampton by creating new sidewalks and improving current ones. Additionally, the roadway will be resurfaced and widened for improved bicycle accommodations; new wheelchair ramps and crosswalks will be installed; improved drainage,...
Brew at the Zoo returns to Forest Park
After a three year hiatus, Brew at the Zoo returned to the Forest Park Zoo on Saturday. The animals at the Zoo kept an eye on the humans during the returning popular fundraiser.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0