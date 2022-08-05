Shots fired near West Allis park; police seek to ID suspect

Read on www.fox6now.com
Farmgrl58
3d ago
West Allis is now the place not to live. As well as Wauwatosa and Milwaukee. Move out of Milwaukee county asap.
Joe McCarthy
3d ago
No Fear, Its obviously on purpose, probably to confisicate all legal guns or any guns they can, before the military turns on the people. Thats what Hitler did, thats what Pol Pot did.
Teen arrested after abduction investigation ends with police pursuit crash
A Milwaukee teen was arrested after an abduction investigation lead to a police pursuit and ended in a crash on Friday.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Woman shot more than 20 times; police looking for suspect
MILWAUKEE - She was shot more than 20 times from her head to her hips and stomach. The shooting victim talked with FOX6 about the dangers of domestic violence. Nikeya Shumake says doctors and nurses were amazed she survived the shooting. She is recovering as police work to find the...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police investigate battery incident; man struck with blunt object
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a battery that occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 near Kane Place and Warren Avenue. It happened at approximately 7:55 p.m. Police say the victim was trying to put out a fire when the suspect struck him several times with a blunt object. The suspect also attempted to start another fire in the building.
1 killed, 2 injured in Sunday night shootings in Milwaukee, police say
One person was killed and two people were injured in Sunday night shootings, the Milwaukee Police Department says.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police pursuit, crash; driver sought
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police were involved in a vehicle pursuit Friday night, Aug. 5. It began around 7:18 p.m. near 42nd and Hope. According to police, officers observed a vehicle that was stolen and wanted in connection to an abduction. Officers attempted to make a traffic stop; however, the driver refused, fled and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting amid gang dispute, man charged
RACINE, Wis. - Nearly 50 felony charges have been filed against one of two people arrested in connection with the June 2 Racine Graceland Cemetery shooting prosecutors say stemmed from a gang dispute involving a homicide. During the shooting, "several mourners were struck by gunfire, and two of them had...
MPD officers injured after pursuit ends in crash near 8th and Greenfield
Officers were injured Saturday when a police pursuit ended in a multi-vehicle crash in Milwaukee. Police saw a vehicle wanted in an armed robbery and attempted to make a stop near 8th and Arthur.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Dodge County burglaries; unoccupied homes targeted
DODGE COUNTY, Wis. - The Dodge County Sheriff's Office is investigating a series of burglaries to unoccupied homes in the northwest part of the county. Sheriff's officials are reminding residents to be vigilant by locking and securing their homes. If you see something that seems suspicious please report the information...
WISN
Deputies investigate shooting on I-94
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee deputies investigated a freeway shooting Sunday night on Interstate 94. One driver had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's office. The sheriff's office tweeted the shooting happened near the 25th Street off ramp. The freeway was closed...
CBS 58
Menomonee Falls police seek help in finding BP gas station retail theft suspects
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Menomonee Falls police are seeking the public's assistance in finding the suspects involved in a retail theft at a BP gas station. Police say they stole liquor from the gas station at 1:19 p.m. The suspects are two males, one white female and a...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
2 Milwaukee shootings Sunday night: 1 dead, 2 wounded
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shootings that happened Sunday night, Aug. 7. One man is dead and two others are wounded as a result of the shootings. The first shooting happened around 9:35 p.m. near 5th and Vienna. A 32-year-old Milwaukee man was taken to a local...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Driver shot on I-94 EB near 25th Street
MILWAUKEE - A driver was shot on I-94 EB Sunday night, Aug. 7 near the 25th Street off-ramp, shutting down the freeway. Sheriff's officials diverted all eastbound traffic off the freeway at 35th Street. The victim was taken to the hospital. Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.
wtmj.com
Person shot, wounded, on I94 leads to full freeway closure Sunday night
MILWAUKEE- A shooting from one vehicle to another lead to a full closure of eastbound 94 for several hours Sunday night. The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office says one person was wounded when shots were fired into their vehicle near the 25th Street exit ramp around 7:30 Sunday night. The...
radioplusinfo.com
8-6-22 fdl police investigating reported stabbing incident
One person was treated at the hospital and police are looking for a suspect following a stabbing incident outside a Fond du Lac tavern. Early Saturday morning police were called to the St. Agnes Hospital emergency room for a victim being treated for several knife wounds. According to the victim an unknown individual confronted him outside the Press Box Tavern on Forest Avenue and he was cut multiple times with an edged weapon. Officers searched the area but were unable to locate anyone matching the description of the suspect nor any other potential witnesses to the alleged altercation. This incident remains under investigation by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department. Anyone with information reference this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Fond du Lac Police Dept. at 920-906-5555.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Glendale police pursuit, wrong-way driver flipped near I-43
GLENDALE, Wis. - Intense moments were caught on camera when Glendale police spotted a wrong-way driver early Friday, Aug. 5 and tried pulling her over. The driver tried speeding away and soon crashed near I-43. According to investigators, the driver reached 90 miles per hour in the wrong direction on Port Washington Road when she hit a wall, and the SUV flipped.
nbc15.com
Dodge Co. issues warning after a rash of break-ins
JUNEAU, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge Co. Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about a string of recent burglaries. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the burglaries have been happening in the northwest part of the county. Investigators note that all of the homes have been unoccupied at the time of the break-ins.
nbc15.com
Victim suffers serious, non-life-threatening injuries after Dodge Co. stabbing
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Village of Reeseville Saturday night for reports of a physical disturbance. Around 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Dodge County deputies arrived at a residence in the 400 block of Lincoln Ave. to find a 21-year-old armed with a knife.
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Dodge County stabbing incident leads to serious injury, arrest | By Sheriff Dale J. Schmidt
August 7, 2022 – Dodge County, WI – On Saturday, August 6, 2022, at 7:50 p.m., Deputies from the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in Reeseville Acre, 404 Lincoln Ave, in the Village of Reeseville for a physical disturbance. When deputies arrived, they encountered...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
500+ Milwaukee non-fatal shootings in 2022, 130+ homicides
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee has surpassed 500 non-fatal shootings so far in 2022. That's in addition to the more than 130 homicides. By FOX6's count, there were eight shootings in about five and a half hours Saturday night, Aug. 6. Eight people were injured and one died, which means another family planning a funeral.
WISN
Man shot on freeway with 8-year-old grandson in car
MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee mother said her 8-year-old son was in a car shot up on Interstate 94 near 25th Street. It happened Sunday night and prompted a freeway closure. The mother, who does not want her family identified, told WISN 12 News her son was celebrating his eighth birthday Sunday with his grandparents.
