Green Line extension shutdown: MBTA announces second 4-week shutdown days after Orange Line announcement

When will the heat wave end? Massachusetts’ hot and humid week continues into Monday, but the end is in sight
Ninety-eight degrees on Thursday. Ninety-seven degrees on Saturday. And 98 degrees on Sunday. Each passing day set or matched heat records in the city of Boston. Other areas of the state saw the same treatment, with a lingering humidity turning the air all the more uncomfortable. A heat wave has...
Drugged while out: As reports of drink spiking incidents increase across Massachusetts, Booze in Boston is providing support for victims
When Sarah went to Loretta’s Last Call in Fenway on July 5, everything was fine until she got into an Uber with a friend and passed out. That’s when her memory goes fuzzy.
Investigation by Boston Globe into handling of police cover up case raises questions, calls for Suffolk DA Kevin Hayden to resign
An investigation published over the weekend by The Boston Globe raises many questions over Acting Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s handling of a case involving a police coverup. The case involves Jason Leonor, a 33-year-old Hispanic Black man, and an incident which occurred in April 2021 when a man...
Boston police investigating double stabbing in Mission Hill
Police in Boston are investigating a double stabbing that took place in Mission Hill early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Shepherd Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they found one victim suffering from injuries considered to be life-threatening, WCVB reported. The second victim was brought to a local hospital and...
Boston Red Sox promote top prospect Marcelo Mayer to High-A Greenville; slugger Blaze Jordan also called up
Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer has earned himself a promotion. Boston is promoting Mayer and slugger Blaze Jordan from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville, as SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield first reported Monday morning. Mayer, who the team took with the fourth overall pick in 2021, and Jordan, the third-round pick in 2020, will proceed to the third-highest level in the minors.
22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming
A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
WooSox notebook: A no-hitter, a Seinfeld star, and some fun with the infield tarp, all in week at Polar Park (Photos)
WORCESTER -- This WooSox homestand was filled with new faces, balmy weather and sharp uniforms, not to mention the first no-hitter in WooSox history. Scroll through to see photos from this week’s game at Polar Park. Red Sox great Luis Tiant dropped by the park for Wednesday’s matinee, stopping...
Powerball: $50,000 winning ticket sold at 7-Eleven in Massachusetts
A $50,000 prize was won off of a Powerball ticket sold in Massachusetts. The prize was from the Saturday drawing and the ticket was sold at 7-Eleven in Waltham. There was also a $100,000 “Mass Cash” prize won Saturday. It was sold at Uxbridge Mobil in Uxbridge. Overall,...
Bulls pile on late, WooSox bats fall quiet in loss to Durham in series finale, 9-3
WORCESTER -- The WooSox offense went quiet and the Bulls took charge on a hot and sunny afternoon at Polar Park as the WooSox dropped the finale of the homestand, 9-3, to Durham on Sunday. Worcester used six pitchers in another bullpen game. Eduard Bazardo, who has been one of...
Dennis Eckersley to retire from NESN TV booth after 2022 Red Sox season: ‘It’s time’ (report)
Dennis Eckersley is reportedly calling it a career for his second career in baseball. According to Chad Finn of the Boston Globe, Eckersley is stepping away from the NESN TV booth at the end of the 2022 Boston Red Sox season and will move to California to spend more time with his family. Eckersley’s final broadcast will be on the season finale, Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday
The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
David Krejci, Bruins agree on contract: Center returning to Boston after one season in Czech Republic
Hours after announcing the return of one franchise icon, the Bruins are bringing back another. David Krejci, who spent last season in the Czech Republic to be closer to his family, is returning to the National Hockey League with the Bruins for 2022-23. He joins Patrice Bergeron, who also announced his return earlier on Monday.
Uxbridge man killed, four others seriously injured in Upton crash
An 18-year-old Uxbridge man was killed Saturday night when the car he was riding in crashed in Upton. Police said Jacob Osanya was pronounced dead at the UMass Medical Center following the 9 p.m. crash near the intersection of Glenview and Pearl streets in Upton. According to Boston 25, investigators...
Patrice Bergeron, Bruins agree on contract: Boston captain returning for 2022-23 season
After months of questions and speculation, Patrice Bergeron’s return to the Boston Bruins is official. The Bruins captain and the team have agreed on a contract that will bring the popular captain back for the 2022-23 season. Bergeron who turned 37 in June, signed a one-year contract for a...
Swiss brokerage owner ordered to forfeit $1.9M to feds after orchestrating massive pump and dump scheme that targeted Mass. residents
The founder and operator of a Swiss asset management firm who pleaded guilty to charges that he engaged with others in a massive global securities fraud scheme that netted proceeds of approximately $164 million was recently ordered to forfeit $1.9 million dollars to the government. Roger Knox, of the United...
Patrice Bergeron agrees with Bruins on a below-market contract to chase team success ‘It’s all about team success and ultimately winning’
Hours after the Bruins announced that Patrice Bergeron was returning for another season, the team revealed that David Krejci was also coming back. If Bergeron hadn’t taken well below what he could have earned for a one-year deal elsewhere, signing Krejci, who also took a team-friendly deal, might not have been possible.
Red Sox standings: Boston now 5 games back in AL wild card race after losing Sunday, trailing 4 teams for final spot
The Red Sox lost Sunday in blowout fashion, dropping a 13-5 decision to the Royals to end their week-long road trip on a sour note. The defeat dropped Boston back in the American League wild card standings. Here’s where things stand entering play Monday:. IF THE SEASON ENDED TODAY:...
Jarren Duran’s adventurous day in center costs Red Sox in 13-5 loss to Royals; Boston loses 3 of 4 to lowly Kansas City
On paper, four games against a lowly Royals team looked like a great opportunity for the Red Sox to pick up some ground in the playoff race. In that sense, then, Boston’s weekend can be counted as a missed opportunity. Jarren Duran had an adventurous day in center field...
MSPCA-Angell and NEAS bring 20 shelter cats from flood-ravaged Kentucky to Massachusetts where they will be adopted into new homes
The MSPCA-Angell and the Northeast Animal Shelter have partnered with the ASPCA to take in 20 homeless shelter cats from eastern Kentucky after the region was ravaged by deadly flooding. The endeavor comes on the heels of the groups taking in 150 cats and kittens from Florida and over 150...
Boston Red Sox traded for prospects who are ‘more depth pieces than impact types,’ ESPN’s Kiley McDaniel writes
ESPN prospect guru Kiley McDaniel re-ranked all the farm systems in baseball after the draft and trade deadline. McDaniel has Boston’s system ranked No. 13 — behind three of its four AL East rivals. The Orioles are No. 1, the Rays are No. 3 and the Yankees are No. 8.
