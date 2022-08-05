ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medford, MA

Green Line extension shutdown: MBTA announces second 4-week shutdown days after Orange Line announcement

By Luis Fieldman
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Boston police investigating double stabbing in Mission Hill

Police in Boston are investigating a double stabbing that took place in Mission Hill early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Shepherd Avenue around 2 a.m. Saturday where they found one victim suffering from injuries considered to be life-threatening, WCVB reported. The second victim was brought to a local hospital and...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Medford, MA
Traffic
City
Jamaica Plain, MA
Local
Massachusetts Traffic
City
Medford, MA
City
Malden, MA
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox promote top prospect Marcelo Mayer to High-A Greenville; slugger Blaze Jordan also called up

Red Sox top prospect Marcelo Mayer has earned himself a promotion. Boston is promoting Mayer and slugger Blaze Jordan from Single-A Salem to High-A Greenville, as SoxProspects.com’s Chris Hatfield first reported Monday morning. Mayer, who the team took with the fourth overall pick in 2021, and Jordan, the third-round pick in 2020, will proceed to the third-highest level in the minors.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

22-year-old Massachusetts man John ‘Jack’ Murphy dies, struck by lightning hiking in Wyoming

A 22-year-old Boston man who was killed by a lightning strike while hiking in Wyoming last week was identified by his family. John “Jack” Murphy was on a Wilderness First Responder expedition in the Absaroka Mountains in the northwestern part of the state with the National Outdoor Leadership School when he was struck on Aug. 2, according to the school. He went into cardiac arrest and died at the scene.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mbta#Shuttle Buses#Green Line Extension#Infrastructure#Orange Line#Government Center And#Wcvb
MassLive.com

Dennis Eckersley to retire from NESN TV booth after 2022 Red Sox season: ‘It’s time’ (report)

Dennis Eckersley is reportedly calling it a career for his second career in baseball. According to Chad Finn of the Boston Globe, Eckersley is stepping away from the NESN TV booth at the end of the 2022 Boston Red Sox season and will move to California to spend more time with his family. Eckersley’s final broadcast will be on the season finale, Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Volodymyr Zhukovskyy: Trial for West Springfield man accused of killing 7 motorcyclists resumes Monday

The trial of a West Springfield man accused of killing seven motorcyclists during a crash in Randolph, New Hampshire, continues in New Hampshire Superior Court on Monday morning. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, faces seven negligent homicide charges, seven manslaughter charges and a single reckless conduct charge. Members of Jarhead Motorcycles Club...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
MassLive.com

Swiss brokerage owner ordered to forfeit $1.9M to feds after orchestrating massive pump and dump scheme that targeted Mass. residents

The founder and operator of a Swiss asset management firm who pleaded guilty to charges that he engaged with others in a massive global securities fraud scheme that netted proceeds of approximately $164 million was recently ordered to forfeit $1.9 million dollars to the government. Roger Knox, of the United...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Patrice Bergeron agrees with Bruins on a below-market contract to chase team success ‘It’s all about team success and ultimately winning’

Hours after the Bruins announced that Patrice Bergeron was returning for another season, the team revealed that David Krejci was also coming back. If Bergeron hadn’t taken well below what he could have earned for a one-year deal elsewhere, signing Krejci, who also took a team-friendly deal, might not have been possible.
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
79K+
Followers
59K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy