Social Security payments: Millions of SSI recipients to get two checks worth up to $1,652 next month
Supplemental Security Income recipients will be getting not one, but two payments in September 2022, totaling to $1,652.
After court win, Biden again tries to end Trump 'remain in Mexico' program
WASHINGTON, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Several thousand migrants forced to wait in Mexico under a Trump-era program gradually will be allowed to enter the United States to pursue their asylum claims in coming weeks and months, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said on Monday.
Deputy Secretary Sherman says US 'doubling down' on Pacific
WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — The United States is doubling down on its investment in the Pacific, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Tuesday as she concluded a five-nation visit to the region where China has been making inroads. “The future will be written here in the...
Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas
PINGTUNG, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan’s foreign minister said Tuesday that China is using military drills to rehearse an invasion of the self-governing island democracy, while Taiwan's military began its own live-fire exercises in a show of readiness to thwart off a potential attack. Joseph Wu said Beijing aims...
'The Sacrifice Zone': Myanmar bears cost of green energy
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. The birds no longer sing. The fish no longer swim in rivers that have turned a murky brown. The animals do not roam, and the cows are sometimes found dead. The people in this northern Myanmar forest have lost...
UK energy bills forecast to top £4,200 from January, as cost of living crisis deepens – business live
Analysts at Cornwall Insight raise energy bill forecast again, as EU emergency gas plan takes effect
Head of CBI urges Boris Johnson to offer immediate help with energy bills
Tony Danker says waiting until after Tory leadership vote is too late for Britons facing ‘terrifying’ price rises
Oil slips amid chance of Iran nuclear deal supply boost
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Oil dropped over $1 a barrel on Tuesday, approaching a multi-month low hit last week, pressured by the latest progress in talks to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear accord, which would eventually allow Tehran to boost exports in a tight market.
